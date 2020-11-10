 Skip to content
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I wonder how many people are gonna demand they seriously disrupt traffic and spend enirmous amounts of money on infrastructure work around that bridge because just making sure that people understand the signage that their vehicles won't fit is just a farking bridge too far. Cause that worked out so well with that 11foot8 bridge in the US.

...oh wait.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hilarity would have ensued if the stupidass pedestrian had gotten run over by the car after the train passed.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Laughs at the amateur...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've been here long enough to just read the headline and know what the link would be about.

/same goes for the classic "Oops she did it again"
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How tall are most lorries in the U.K.? In the U.S. at 15 feet, a standard tractor-trailer would have 1.5 feet to spare; an auto carriers would have 1 foot
 
