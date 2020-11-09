 Skip to content
(Reuters)   President removed by Congress   (uk.reuters.com)
posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2020 at 3:31 AM



kbronsito
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Something like the last 5-6 Peruvian presidents are in jail or indicted for corruption. One of them blew his brains out when they came to arrest him. Guy was a huge ahole. So fark him.
 
sithon
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Oh subby , you tease
 
King Something
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Cute. But no.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers
‘’ 5 hours ago  

kbronsito: Something like the last 5-6 Peruvian presidents are in jail or indicted for corruption. One of them blew his brains out when they came to arrest him. Guy was a huge ahole. So fark him.


Fujimori was one of the most corrupt ever, pulled off an auto-coup against his own government to take control of congress. Perú will always have corruption. It's like a constitutional requirement now.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the NSDAP Congress.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Accusations, but evidence? Believable because everyone in government of Peru is a little corrupt. But evidence?
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hey Failmitter, what's with the trolling headline?
/Used to have Mods around here
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I wasn't aware that was something a person Congrefs could do...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowjack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Accusations, but evidence? Believable because everyone in government of Peru is a little corrupt. But evidence?


This year the US Congress set the precedent that evidence and witnesses would not be allowed at impeachment trials, even when legit and plentiful.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Hey Failmitter, what's with the trolling headline?

Is the headline wrong?
/Used to have Mods around here


Is the headline wrong?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hah! That headline is gonna piss off a loooooooot of people, subby. Bravo!
 
aerojockey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Hey Failmitter, what's with the trolling headline?
/Used to have Mods around here


Did you know the word "gullible" isn't in the dictionary?
 
