(Bloomberg)   Who put the bam in the bamlanivimab?   (bloomberg.com) divider line
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Black Betty.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Black Betty.


And we're done.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Who put the Nembutol in Mrs. Murphy's overalls?
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Black Betty.


And I'm dumb enough to have allowed my heart to skip a beat in anticipation of posting this jem before a mighty soul.

Imma fool!

/nice.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yodiyodi yodiyodi
Yodiyodi yodiyodi
Yodiyodi yodiyodi
Yo-ho-ho!
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It stands for Bonoclonal AntiMody.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

DoctorCal: It stands for Bonoclonal AntiMody.


She has a child, you know.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bam Lan and thank you Ma'am.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is this a new thing in medicine now -- palindromes? Or as close to palindromes as possible?
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, a problem we can solve
Cydaphex
Relief for hypochondriasis

Interior shot of a MAN [John Cusack?] looking pensively out the window at a beautiful spring day. He is healthy-looking, but worried. Zoom out to show window is in a hospital waiting room. DOCTOR [Robert Loggia?] walks up and motions for the MAN to come with him. We see them walking away down the hall, the DOCTOR's arm over the MAN's shoulder, both looking at a medical chart.
Cut to: DOCTOR and MAN in doctor's office.

DOCTOR: I'm sorry, Max. We can't help you. Your illness is what we call "psychosomatic."
MAX: There's nothing?...
DOCTOR: You see, before we can make you better, we have to find out why you're sick. We ran tests, and they're all negative. There's simply no reason for you to feel bad.
MAX: Are you saying I should feel good?
DOCTOR: It's even worse than that. You do feel good.
MAX: Wha...
DOCTOR: While you were in the MRI, we looked inside your brain. You feel great, Max. The diagnosis is hypochondriasis.
MAX: There must be something you can do.
DOCTOR: We can't help you feel better, Max, but we can do the next best thing. I want you to try Cydaphex.
MAX: Cydaphex?
DOCTOR: Cydaphex. Take one a day for a week, and let me know how you feel. (Winks and smiles at MAX, and slides him a prescription.)

Cut to: Hospital emergency room, one week later. Outside the snow is blowing and the wind is howling. MAX is on a gurney, pale and glistening with sweat, dark circles under his eyes. He convulses with pain. DOCTOR listens to his chest with a stethoscope.

DOCTOR: Good news Max. We know exactly what's wrong with you. I think we can help.
MAX: Uuurrrg. (Smiles weakly and gives DOCTOR a thumbs-up as he's wheeled down the hall.)
DOCTOR: (Turning to camera, holding Cydaphex box for the camera) Cydaphex. Finally, a problem we can solve. (Turns around and trots down the hall towards MAX)

Overlay THEME MUSIC: "She Said, She Said" by the Beatles ("I know what it's like to be dead"), sung by Jane's Addiction.

VOICE OVER: Ask your doctor if Cydaphex is right for you. Cydaphex does not diagnose or treat any known illness. Adverse reactions include congestion, cough, sneezing, runny nose, sore throat, fever, chills, body aches, headache, sweating, fatigue, rash, hydrophobia, thirst, breathlessness, abdominal cramps, vertigo, vomiting, nausea, cathartic grief [pity, fear, wonder, awe; denial, anger, bargaining, depression, acceptance], brain cloud and diarrhea. Do not take Cydaphex if you are already taking a well-being inhibitor. May be habit-forming; bulk rates are available through our finance department. Cydaphex is manufactured by doctors for doctors at Munch-Hausen Pharmaceuticals.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Covid Antibody Drug Gets FDA Emergency Clearence

I spent the majority of 2020 quarantined at home, wearing masks, and generally avoiding plague rats. I'm good waiting another couple of months until we have some adults running the FDA again
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Um, why does the cost per dose go up in the second traunch? Generally you pay a higher price for the first few doses as you're repaying R&D and for capital spending on equipment and setup plus operator training. Once the process is in place the cost per dose should quickly decline, not increase!
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sister Nancy?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bam Bam
Youtube BGM0v44Yszk
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bob Loblaw
 
Petey4335
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Sister Nancy?


This is like the 3rd time in a month now where  Im about 30 seconds ahead or behind.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That name makes me want to play mahjong with Jonathan Swift.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm so glad the bases have already been covered.... just because it's an awesome song
Ram Jam - Black Betty
Youtube I_2D8Eo15wE
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Holy shiat. Biden's only been the crown prince of The Associated Press for 2 business days. What a savior.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

berylman: I'm so glad the bases have already been covered.... just because it's an awesome song
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/I_2D8Eo1​5wE]



Awesome song indeed.

Lately I have preferred the Spiderbait version.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Clearence?

/ who put a typo in the headline?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

robodog: Um, why does the cost per dose go up in the second traunch? Generally you pay a higher price for the first few doses as you're repaying R&D and for capital spending on equipment and setup plus operator training. Once the process is in place the cost per dose should quickly decline, not increase!


Well don't tell that to the livestock.
 
