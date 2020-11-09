 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Food, food, food, and some Russian history are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, October 25-31 Halloween Candy Edition   (fark.com) divider line
8
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

179 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 09 Nov 2020 at 7:22 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, who among us didn't stress-eat all your kids' Halloween candy last week? I mean, you can always look it as "for their own good", since being around kids running around in a sugar-induced state of hyperactivity when we're going through all that was probably not good for anyone's mental health. And they didn't need the calories anyhow.

Since I don't have kids running around, I gotta ask what the protocol is on this. Do you buy more for your kids and try to secretly replace it like you would a a goldfish? Do you make up something to punish them for so you can confiscate it? Do you politely ask them for some? Do you try to teach them a lesson about sharing?

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you deal with your urges to steal your kids' Halloween candy. Because everyone knows you did.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues on the Quiz.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rutgershonorsblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of food, whatever happened to the Fark recipe/food threads?!
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Speaking of food, whatever happened to the Fark recipe/food threads?!


We have a whole tab for food now

https://www.fark.com/food/

Feel free to submit stuff about what you're cooking and ask for advice.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Final Score:
9 out of 11 correct, total points = 781
Total time elapsed:
2 minutes (141 seconds)

Top ten but probably not a high enough score to stay there.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.