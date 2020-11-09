 Skip to content
(NYPost)   All you selfish New Yorkers want to do is dine outside. Won't anyone think of the poor downtrodden car owners of Manhattan who can't find a place to park?   (nypost.com) divider line
true okie doke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Park!? I'm living over here.
 
true okie doke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

true okie doke: Park!? I'm living over here.


"On average, it takes four hours per day"

Hey lady, park further away and walk!!
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say we cut off the fuel supply so the cars will be reduced to eat their owners.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All she wants to do is dance.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody twitter the drones to shiat up and go to work.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYC street parking hell drama is worse than ever due to COVID-19 drama hell

FTFY
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Somebody twitter the drones to shiat up and go to work.


So autocorrect chose sh[letter-i]t instead of sh[letter-u]t and then the fark filter had its way with you too? Today's gonna be an awesome day for you, I can just feel it.
 
khatores
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Isn't the whole point of eating outside not being in an enclosed space with a bunch of people?

nypost.comView Full Size
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tasteme: I say we cut off the fuel supply so the cars will be reduced to eat their owners.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


The Cars That Ate Paris (1974) - HD Trailer 1080p
Youtube qd-UWEM0ySQ
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Or we could use the money that was shoveled up to the .1%, pay the restaurant workers, and make the farkwit socialite class stay home for a month and live off of their hoarded beans.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Isn't the whole point of eating outside not being in an enclosed space with a bunch of people?

[nypost.com image 850x563]


Yeah that...that...who is this dumb?
 
