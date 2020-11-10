 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed News)   VR Furries Are Now Running Around The Four Seasons Total Landscaping. And to think, part of this headline would not have made sense a week ago   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
39
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
What a wonderfully strange world we live in.  LOL

Are they going to the sex shop next door too?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Jack Sabbath: What a wonderfully strange world we live in.  LOL

Are they going to the sex shop next door too?


No, that would be weird.
 
Scar4711 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Jack Sabbath: What a wonderfully strange world we live in.  LOL

Are they going to the sex shop next door too?


according to the twitter comments, yes
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Jack Sabbath: What a wonderfully strange world we live in.  LOL

Are they going to the sex shop next door too?


Nah, but I heard the mortuary sounds like a great place for ...whatever they do.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi, I'm Matty, making an obligatory appearance in this thread since the "furry" alert went off.

Now if you don't mind, I'm going to bed, got things to do in the morning!
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I call bullshiat. There is no way any self-respecting furry would willingly associate themselves with Rudy Giuliani.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
VR for Very Randy

Sounds about right.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Aetre: I call bullshiat. There is no way any self-respecting furry would willingly associate themselves with Rudy Giuliani.


Nazifurs exist unfortunately.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Theeng: Aetre: I call bullshiat. There is no way any self-respecting furry would willingly associate themselves with Rudy Giuliani.

Nazifurs exist unfortunately.


True. I did say, though, "self-respecting."
 
fallingcow
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Hi, I'm Matty, making an obligatory appearance in this thread since the "furry" alert went off.

Now if you don't mind, I'm going to bed, got things to do in the morning!


I know very little about furry culture but this seems like a good thread to let you know your fursona(?) image on your posts is so damn cheerful-looking it brightens my day a bit every time I see it.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ok I give up. We have reached peak weirdness where my brain is now broken and can not comprehend it all. Thanks Trump campaign.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Aetre: Theeng: Aetre: I call bullshiat. There is no way any self-respecting furry would willingly associate themselves with Rudy Giuliani.

Nazifurs exist unfortunately.

True. I did say, though, "self-respecting."


As I mentioned in another thread, conservative furries are just as hecked up as regular conservatives.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
recombobulator
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
First it was k-pop fans on tiktok, and now it's VR furries.  What next?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fallingcow: MattytheMouse: Hi, I'm Matty, making an obligatory appearance in this thread since the "furry" alert went off.

Now if you don't mind, I'm going to bed, got things to do in the morning!

I know very little about furry culture but this seems like a good thread to let you know your fursona(?) image on your posts is so damn cheerful-looking it brightens my day a bit every time I see it.


=D D'aaaw, shucks... I'm glad I could brighten somebody's day!

Have some more cheerful, silly pictures of me!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Do people really think the choice was a mistake?

"Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the Philadelphia business smack dab between a crematorium and a sex shop, is in many ways the heart and soul of America. "
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Do people really think the choice was a mistake?

"Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the Philadelphia business smack dab between a crematorium and a sex shop, is in many ways the heart and soul of America. "


Not me. I believe it was the most spot on trolling ever, and will be remembered as such.

You have to admire the craft involved.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: As I mentioned in another thread, conservative furries are just as hecked up as regular conservatives.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Conservative ... Furries?  I see...
well, you're on your own.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you went back to our founding fathers in 1776 and told them at some point in the future the election would involve "VR furry four seasons landscaping", they would wonder if you were even speaking English.
 
genner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
For most people this is the weirdest thing you've seen lately. .
For VR Chat .....it's a Monday
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

genner: For most people this is the weirdest thing you've seen lately. .
For VR Chat .....it's a Monday


Some of my favorite things to do in VR Chat:

I have a Hillary Clinton model and I like to walk around asking people if they know any good pizza places.

I also have an avatar that's a literal ant, and whenever people drop food in the Great Pub, I yell at them that that's how they get me.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Thank you furries for pissing off The Man. Every generation has their thing and if furryness is yours then who am I to judge?

Tubes - White Punks On Dope (1977 R0X M1X)
Youtube rs9wuaVV33I
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I saw this earlier and sent the link to my daughter. It made it a brighter day for both of us.

/honorary furry as per our own matty
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Do people really think the choice was a mistake?

"Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the Philadelphia business smack dab between a crematorium and a sex shop, is in many ways the heart and soul of America. "


Sounds more like the taint.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: If you went back to our founding fathers in 1776 and told them at some point in the future the election would involve "VR furry four seasons landscaping", they would wonder if you were even speaking English.


Franklin would be hip to the scene, I'm guessing.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

recombobulator: First it was k-pop fans on tiktok, and now it's VR furries.  What next?


Scientists, teachers, actors, comedians, artists, journalists, and musicians are all liberally biased!
What next???
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

saturn badger: I saw this earlier and sent the link to my daughter. It made it a brighter day for both of us.

/honorary furry as per our own matty


Anybody with an animal in their name and/or pfp is furry, even if they don't want to admit it.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Thank you furries for pissing off The Man. Every generation has their thing and if furryness is yours then who am I to judge?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/rs9wuaVV​33I]


You've got to give the Tubes some credit for building the internet.  You wouldn't usually expect that kind of forward thinking technical expertise in a band from 1977.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Thank you furries for pissing off The Man. Every generation has their thing and if furryness is yours then who am I to judge?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/rs9wuaVV​33I?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Actually I can't tell if that guy is too drunk to walk in his massive platform boots, or if they were just a terrible idea in the first place.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: saturn badger: I saw this earlier and sent the link to my daughter. It made it a brighter day for both of us.

/honorary furry as per our own matty

Anybody with an animal in their name and/or pfp is furry, even if they don't want to admit it.


Got it. Mine came from a Zootopia reference and was granted the honor by his honor.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Begoggle: recombobulator: First it was k-pop fans on tiktok, and now it's VR furries.  What next?

Scientists, teachers, actors, comedians, artists, journalists, and musicians are all liberally biased!
What next???


Fark user imageView Full Size


You see, you have the necessities of government: Military, Education, Public health, fire, police, and VR Furries.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well this is... fun?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Well this is... fun?


Wanna rub tails?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Aetre: I call bullshiat. There is no way any self-respecting furry would willingly associate themselves with Rudy Giuliani.


Batshiat insane, extreme rightwing furs are a thing.
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Aetre: I call bullshiat. There is no way any self-respecting furry would willingly associate themselves with Rudy Giuliani.


I would be willing to bet that a dozen furries, in ordinary, street-safe fursuits, standing outside the next press conference holding up Biden-Harris 2020 signs would be enough to give the old coot some nightmares...
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
the Philadelphia business smack dab between a crematorium and a sex shop

Too bad it isn't in Japan. In describing some locations, the Japanese will conflate two or more neighboring businesses. Thus you have Tax Office Pachinko, or Massage Phones. On Okinawa we discovered that one of the best Mongolian BBQ places was across the street from an Adult Toy Emporium. All we had to do was tell the taxi driver "Mongolian Sex Toy". So presumably the Four Seasons would be described as Cremation Sex Toy.

/ouch
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Aetre: I call bullshiat. There is no way any self-respecting furry would willingly associate themselves with Rudy Giuliani.


What about the Nazi furries are they fuhrerious?
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The fur seasons?
 
punkwrestler
‘’ less than a minute ago  

recombobulator: fragMasterFlash: Thank you furries for pissing off The Man. Every generation has their thing and if furryness is yours then who am I to judge?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/rs9wuaVV​33I]

You've got to give the Tubes some credit for building the internet.  You wouldn't usually expect that kind of forward thinking technical expertise in a band from 1977.


Stop the blasphemy Al Gore created the interwebs, for porn!
 
