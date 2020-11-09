 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Fauquier County, VA, has had its 7,000 students doing remote learning for the past 8 months. And now that COVID cases are spiking across the state and nation, they've decided to...bring them all back for in-person classes, starting Monday? W.T.F   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know you're sick of it. But if we don't take this shiat seriously and do the right things, we'll ALL be literally sick of it.
 
Hoobajube [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cefm: I know you're sick of it. But if we don't take this shiat seriously and do the right things, we'll ALL be literally sick of it.


Yeah, but now it's Biden's fault...Stigginit!

/s
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It makes sense once you realize that it's pronounced "fark-yer County"
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Fauqu you, too.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fauq them all.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cefm: I know you're sick of it. But if we don't take this shiat seriously and do the right things, we'll ALL be literally sick of it.


Maybe they want to use their children as walking biological weapons to infect those who didn't vote for Trump.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was assured that in person learning was the reason for these spikes.  How can that be true if there wasn't in person learning?
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey it worked in Europe for the black plague*

*Requires being willing to sacrifice 30-50 percent of the population.
//After Tuesday that might solve a myriad of other problems.
//Damn ethics preventing advocating the eradication of whole swathes of the population.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what I think this is a great idea.  Kids can learn math: "what percentage of kids have gotten COVID this year Johnny?  And of those how many have died?"
Science: "Stop crying Johnny or I'll send you to volunteer in the vaccine trials again..."
Social studies: "And during the Yellow Fever epidemic of 1793 what happened?  And how does this relate to today?"
 
jjwars1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
balettie.comView Full Size
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupidity is winning.

When facts go against the sham garbage people have built to keep reality out, they're trying to change the facts to fit their narrative. In this case, they believe COVID is something that can be lived with.

This broken lack of cognition is literally killing people in front of our eyes.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was always the plan. Half ass trying to control it, get bored, and act like we're fine.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Welcome to my world.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HighwayBill: It makes sense once you realize that it's pronounced "fark-yer County"


That is indeed one of teh Fauquier things I've heard today, if not the Fauquiest.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Canadians are terrified our politicians are gong to open everything up wide because of the stupid vaccine announcement.

Virginians, we support you fighting back. If you can stop the re-opening until the vaccine actually reallyarrives, you will help set a precedent for all of us.
 
Mock26
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [Fark user image 500x759]


Maybe they subscribe to the whole "this is a Democratic ploy to destroy Trump and the pandemic will magically disappear after the election"?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Karen Frye's graphic design class at Kettle Run High School is all set up.
"I'm actually extremely excited to see the students," Frye said. "Fortunately, I don't have health risks so [I'm] not worried about that."

Shut up, Karen.
 
tasteme
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If I die from covid 19, will you guys please scatter me around Disneyland. I don't want to be cremated
 
40 degree day
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They're doing the same thing in the blue Northern Virginia counties. I haven't a farking clue why. At first I hoped they would pull the plug when they saw the rising case counts, but as of today they are still pushing forward.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Karen Frye's graphic design class at Kettle Run High School is all set up.
"I'm actually extremely excited to see the students," Frye said. "Fortunately, I don't have health risks so [I'm] not worried about that."

Shut up, Karen.


Sometimes I wonder if all those asymptomatic cases with brain damage got it from the Covid or had it long before.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I was assured that in person learning was the reason for these spikes.  How can that be true if there wasn't in person learning?


Yes. It figures your narrative somehow manages to blame 'learning' for the pandemic. Well, at least you're safe from catching it, then.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
yourmoney.comView Full Size


Red state and county COVID plan.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

tasteme: If I die from covid 19, will you guys please scatter me around Disneyland?


I'm in.

/ assuming I've got nothing else going on
 
mtarte [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thanks Biden
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Missouri is pulling the same shiat, too.
 
wantingout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Not to worry, Biden Christ is here.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Jeebus Saves: I was assured that in person learning was the reason for these spikes.  How can that be true if there wasn't in person learning?

Yes. It figures your narrative somehow manages to blame 'learning' for the pandemic. Well, at least you're safe from catching it, then.


It's not my narrative, it's the fearmongering farkers narrative.  They've oh so scientifically concluded that the surge we're seeing is because of schools opening.  It wouldn't be the first thing the hive mind was wrong about.  But don't worry, everyone getting sick is a republican because they're stupid, so yay!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why would they only study on Wednesday Thursday Friday, Subby?!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i am OK with this,
the kids don't die, the ones around them do.
like the finger lickers and  the come here and give me a big hug  folks.
DON'T TOUCH KIDS AND WASH YOUR HANDS WHEN THEY LEAVE.
this is not hard.
KIDS ARE GERM FACTORIES TREAT THEM AS SUCH.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Northern Virginia? I expect more from Northerners.
 
raius
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [Fark user image image 500x759]


So they're trying to kill the students as part of a revenge scheme for Trump?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fauquier County isn't spiking too bad, at least relative to the rest of Virginia, or the U.S.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wantingout: Not to worry, Biden Christ is here.


No, that's not possible.
Everything and everyone is shiatty, right?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It isn't over just because you're tired of it and wish it would go away.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Getting a kick because I wrote my school superintendent today begging him to switch back to hybrid or remote.  We have 3% of the district in quarantine right now.  We either stop it here or the whole school will explode with it.  Trouble is, I'm not sure he understands that 3% with it doubling every five days means he's in for a world of crap come January.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

stray_capts: Getting a kick because I wrote my school superintendent today begging him to switch back to hybrid or remote.  We have 3% of the district in quarantine right now.  We either stop it here or the whole school will explode with it.  Trouble is, I'm not sure he understands that 3% with it doubling every five days means he's in for a world of crap come January.


Sounds like he should try taking a math class or something.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Normally I agree with subby on this, but the most recent data suggests you can do in-person schooling safely with minimal transmission.  MA is going back to school shortly per Baker, using an updated standard for classroom safety and local infection rates. Also, statewide mask mandate.  Fingers crossed. https://www.nbcboston.com/ne​ws/local/g​ov-baker-top-education-officials-to-pr​ovide-coronavirus-update/2225052/
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wantingout: Not to worry, Biden Christ is here.


No he's not going to wave a magic hairdryer and make it disappear but he'll at least try to do something helpful.
 
