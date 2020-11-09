 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   GOOD. More of this pls   (thehill.com) divider line
13
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

1487 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Nov 2020 at 5:35 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
AWESOME.
Yes, more like this.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oof. I don't know how NY works but in Jersey a liquor license is one of the most cherished, and rare prizes a business can acquire.  They are very rare, and SUPER farkING EXPENSIVE.. Losing your liquor license will easily put you out of business in this state.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

styckx: Oof. I don't know how NY works but in Jersey a liquor license is one of the most cherished, and rare prizes a business can acquire.  They are very rare, and SUPER farkING EXPENSIVE.. Losing your liquor license will easily put you out of business in this state.


Yep - same in PA.
Certainly would make people think twice about putting their customers and community at risk if there were more consequences like this. I'd have hoped they'd be more cautious out of the basic goodness of their heart, but hey - sometimes "stupid and dangerous" needs to be punished.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Same thing will end up happening here in central Illinois. Very few of the businesses plan to follow the new restrictions put in place.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

styckx: Oof. I don't know how NY works but in Jersey a liquor license is one of the most cherished, and rare prizes a business can acquire.  They are very rare, and SUPER farkING EXPENSIVE.. Losing your liquor license will easily put you out of business in this state.


Back when I worked for SBA  IIRC a liquor license would routinely fetch 7 figures at auction
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yes, please.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bonus points: Adam Sandler in a tuxedo is unwelcome within 150 yards
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Next, start putting people in prison.
I'm not a fan of the prison system, but some people should be there.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ltnor: Same thing will end up happening here in central Illinois. Very few of the businesses plan to follow the new restrictions put in place.


Being forced to close your business and getting no help from the government will cause people to do that.  Crazy, right?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Next, start putting people in prison.
I'm not a fan of the prison system, but some people should be there.


White collar criminals that hurt multitudes of people belong in prison. This qualifies.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

styckx: Oof. I don't know how NY works but in Jersey a liquor license is one of the most cherished, and rare prizes a business can acquire.  They are very rare, and SUPER farkING EXPENSIVE.. Losing your liquor license will easily put you out of business in this state.


Not being able to open your business and pay your bills will do the same thing.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

styckx: Oof. I don't know how NY works but in Jersey a liquor license is one of the most cherished, and rare prizes a business can acquire.  They are very rare, and SUPER farkING EXPENSIVE.. Losing your liquor license will easily put you out of business in this state.


It's a big deal in NY too. The license can be cheap to very expensive, depending on the type of license you're asking for (restaurant, bar, liquor store, etc., etc.). The State of NY takes their liquor licenses very seriously. They want to know exactly who they're giving the license to, and a person can own exactly one license, so no liquor store chains.

The owner can lose their license for two years, which basically puts them out of business.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.