(ABC7 New York)   Mysterious fireball seen in the Sunday night sky over NJ, CT. No sighting from those in NY as it supposedly ended its visible flight somewhere over Poughkeepsie and that state has been taken over by aliens   (abc7ny.com) divider line
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We see a lot of fireballs right over the Connecticut/New Jersey border.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw 3 shooting stars last night. One was very close, the trajectory was much different than normal. A fish in Lake Ontario got bopped, I'm sure.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You wouldn't be able to spot a space alien in Poughkeepsie, that's where I'd land too.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Spokesman John Bigboote said there was no cause for alarm!"
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a good time to check a Calendar for expected Meteor Showers or something.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poughkeepsie City of Sin / Batteries Not Included
Youtube DYgkZBoUvmE
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever Pick Your Feet in Poughkeepsie?
Youtube Zd5wCpR8Cg4
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Did Chris Christie eat Mexican again last night?

That would explain NJ at least...
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Mysterious fireball seen in the night sky over New Jersey

The reports mainly came from Connecticut and New York, but there were also sightings in Maine, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, West Virginia and Quebec.

So what it seen it New Jersey or not?
 
Soup4Bonnie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
streetlight
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I saw two shooting stars last night.

I wished on them, but they were only satellites.

Is it wrong to wish on space hardware?

I wish I knew, I wish I cared.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Giant Meteor came all the way out here just for everyone to say "Nah. We're good, bro."

Poor guy.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It was antifa...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Vassar aliens. They're the ones who made it go co-ed in '69.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image 220x128] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 640x372] [View Full Size image _x_]


Great movie. Watched it last night on our Interrocitor.
 
