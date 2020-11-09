 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Carrier pigeon message turns up 110 years later, AND BOY WERE HIS ARMS TIRED   (cnn.com) divider line
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is one old pigeon. I hope people break the demise of his species to him gently.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
wings
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Done in one.
 
ShockDiode
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's neat as hell.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't remember this episode of Mike Tyson Mysterious.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Candygram for Mongo: I don't remember this episode of Mike Tyson Mysterious.


Or Mike Tyson Mysteries for that matter.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Old Consigliere (Gene Ruffini):

Passenger pigeon. Passenger pigeon's been extinct since 1914.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai (1999)
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's pretty cool.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
His Yelp may never recover.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rusty Shackleford: [Fark user image 850x478]


SPECKLED JIM!!!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why didn't they just use their phones?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Came here to make a Speckled Jim comment.

First damn comment in.

I'm sad.
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Now I'm imagining a pigeon getting frozen in ice Captain America style.
 
crinz83
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"introducing ovaltine!"
 
