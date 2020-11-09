 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Memo to Amazon delivery drivers: cart paths are not suitable for our vans. Especially not the tunnels   (mlive.com)
1268 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Nov 2020 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)



NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every single Amazon driver I've ever seen is on a personal call on their earbuds, whipping those Sprinters around turns WAY past their safe roadholding capabilities. It's scary. Of all the stuff Amazon has ever done, their slavedriving attitude toward their shipping service is the worst because it's fully customer-facing and fully branded. They had a chance to improve their image and customer service with a good fleet of people, but failed IMO.

Our UPS, USPS and Fedex drivers are all friendly and awesome.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just want to be around one of these to say, "let the air out of the tires."
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By all appearances, the Amazon van is the first vehicle most of these guys have ever driven.
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Durham Bridge, aka NS-Gregson St, aka the Can Opener, aka the great 11'8" (+8)  chuckles in the background.
 
krafty420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got a couple of toll bridges where I live, and trucks get stuck by driving through the wrong toll plaza at least once a month.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregoryD: I just want to be around one of these to say, "let the air out of the tires."


Agreed.

From the article: "An Amazon supervisor also arrived on scene to load the van full of goods into another vehicle and to give the driver a ride. The scene was cleared in about 1.5 hours. "

It would've been *so* much faster to flatten the tires, back it out, and then re-inflate them.

Taking all of the weight out of the van probably would've made it get wedged even worse.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Every single Amazon driver I've ever seen is on a personal call on their earbuds, whipping those Sprinters around turns WAY past their safe roadholding capabilities. It's scary. Of all the stuff Amazon has ever done, their slavedriving attitude toward their shipping service is the worst because it's fully customer-facing and fully branded. They had a chance to improve their image and customer service with a good fleet of people, but failed IMO.

Our UPS, USPS and Fedex drivers are all friendly and awesome.


So don't buy from them.  It's hard, but very doable.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Air down - idiots.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Somehow he got inside the golf course and obviously he was familiar with it,"

Umm...no he wasn't.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driver was male?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: GregoryD: I just want to be around one of these to say, "let the air out of the tires."

Agreed.

From the article: "An Amazon supervisor also arrived on scene to load the van full of goods into another vehicle and to give the driver a ride. The scene was cleared in about 1.5 hours. "

It would've been *so* much faster to flatten the tires, back it out, and then re-inflate them.

Taking all of the weight out of the van probably would've made it get wedged even worse.


Used Sprinter parts on Amazon from this adventure.  The frame is no longer airworthy. A replacement truck is cheaper.

In Europe, you used to be able to rent the Marco Polo deluxe camper(and other RV versions) from the Mercedes dealer for much less than a hotel night.  The insurance stopped at about 2 meters or 6 feet, however.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That there is a special kind of stupid.
 
reprobate1125
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That picture is the story of my life
 
Mock26
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
On the plus side, Amazon is now hiring a new driver! If you live in the area get your application in!
 
dywed88
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Every single Amazon driver I've ever seen is on a personal call on their earbuds, whipping those Sprinters around turns WAY past their safe roadholding capabilities. It's scary. Of all the stuff Amazon has ever done, their slavedriving attitude toward their shipping service is the worst because it's fully customer-facing and fully branded. They had a chance to improve their image and customer service with a good fleet of people, but failed IMO.

Our UPS, USPS and Fedex drivers are all friendly and awesome.


In my experience the reliability, and quality of service goes:

Amazon
Canada Post
...
...
...
...
Fed Ex
UPS

The one issue I had was an Amazon driver that got annoyed when I told her to go to the front of the building and use the buzzer so she could drop the package off inside the building becuase I wasn't at home.

But I also know that the Amazon delivery service is extremely location dependent because they use local contractors.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Memo to Amazon delivery drivers:  Before you whip out that cellphone to take a pic of my package on my doorstep, knock on my door or ring the ringer first.  I'm home 90% of the time and am 6 feet from the front door.   You can then take a picture of a happy customer picking up his package, instead of picking up the package yourself and going back to your van.

/ I've lost 2 packages to porch pirates in the past year
// less than half the Amazon drivers knock/ring
/// Dunno if it's the delivery drivers or random whomevers, porch pirates need harsher punishment
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

funnyasduck.netView Full Size
pics.me.meView Full Size

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The tunnel ... is expected to make a full recovery, Offer said.
 
jtown
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The machine knows!  Stop yelling at me!
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Make pot legal they said...
 
Esroc
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Amazon is an evil corporation but they wouldn't be able to thrive if you people could wait an extra day for packages to get to you.

Your Pinkypie body pillow will be just as shameful in 3-5 business day as it would be in 1-2 business days. Chill the fark out so these predatory companies don't have a business model anymore.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Snotnose: Memo to Amazon delivery drivers:  Before you whip out that cellphone to take a pic of my package on my doorstep, knock on my door or ring the ringer first.  I'm home 90% of the time and am 6 feet from the front door.   You can then take a picture of a happy customer picking up his package, instead of picking up the package yourself and going back to your van.

/ I've lost 2 packages to porch pirates in the past year
// less than half the Amazon drivers knock/ring
/// Dunno if it's the delivery drivers or random whomevers, porch pirates need harsher punishment


I've had some delivery people knock when they were dropping off the package, but that means they actually have to come all of the way up onto the porch and spend a few extra seconds on the delivery.

(My former roommate and I would refer to deliveries as "thumps" because of the noise they'd make as they were tossed onto the porch)
If they *waited* after they knocked, they have no idea how long they'd have to wait.  A minute?  Two minutes?  They could've already turned their truck around and be out of your driveway instead of waiting for someone to get their pants and answering the door.


Of course, I've also had FedEx do the 'leave a slip saying we attempted delivery, but you weren't here to sign for it' when I actually was, and I've even had the power company knock but not wait to let me know that they were replacing my power meter and I was going to lose power.  (I answered the door, saw no one was there, but there wasn't really enough time for someone to leave, so went off the porch and saw the guy already at the side my house loosening the screws on the meter ... I don't think he was too happy when I told him I needed a few minutes to shut down some computers)
 
reprobate1125
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You know you're allowed to shop somewhere else if you want, right?

Of course, people in Michigan need Amazon because their governor is a moran.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Esroc: Amazon is an evil corporation but they wouldn't be able to thrive if you people could wait an extra day for packages to get to you.

Your Pinkypie body pillow will be just as shameful in 3-5 business day as it would be in 1-2 business days. Chill the fark out so these predatory companies don't have a business model anymore.


Hmm, reminds me that Artdecade makes a couple cute daki cases...
 
marklar [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: NikolaiFarkoff: Every single Amazon driver I've ever seen is on a personal call on their earbuds, whipping those Sprinters around turns WAY past their safe roadholding capabilities. It's scary. Of all the stuff Amazon has ever done, their slavedriving attitude toward their shipping service is the worst because it's fully customer-facing and fully branded. They had a chance to improve their image and customer service with a good fleet of people, but failed IMO.

Our UPS, USPS and Fedex drivers are all friendly and awesome.

So don't buy from them.  It's hard, but very doable.


This. I purchase hardly anything from Amazon, or WalMart. I mean, I know I support horrible, soulless mutlinationals in many other ways, but not ordering every-farking-thing from Amazon is my little pat on the back.

/CSB
when Prime was first coming out and had delivery within an hour, a friend ordered a wireless blue tooth speaker in the middle of the afternoon on 4th of July so we didn't have to use a different speaker set up.
Later, I'm sure she was biatching about something related, but didn't realize what she had done earlier
//CSB
 
