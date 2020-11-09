 Skip to content
 
Covid hits 10 million cases in U.S., calls for a recount in three states
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know, if we'd just stop testing it would only be like 225,000. BLOATED NUMBERS
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
10,366,043 cases
I don't know why they show lower numbers.

Also 244,116 deaths.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Stop the count?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: 10,366,043 cases
I don't know why they show lower numbers.

Also 244,116 deaths.


Wow. Came here to say

So we're going to loss a quarter million human lives?

😲
 
reveal101
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I thought it was all gonna stop immediately after the election?
 
reveal101
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Nadie_AZ: 10,366,043 cases
I don't know why they show lower numbers.

Also 244,116 deaths.

Wow. Came here to say

So we're going to loss a quarter million human lives?

😲


Well on the way to the same number of Americans lost to WWII
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Trump voters, this is on you. I don't care that it's a microscopic virus that travels where it will, if your incompetent tick-turd of a president had, with your grudging, tentative support, pushed forward on the precautions that should have been enacted, we'd not be in this mess.

So it's on you.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I sure hope Biden stops testing. That'll fix it.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
USA! USA! USA!
/goddammit
 
kendelrio
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We haven't even begun to exponentially experience this yet. It's going to be a good winter to own a backhoe.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you just stop testing people will be smarter.  It's those damned tests that show what people don't know.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The virus will just go away when it warms up.
Should be gone by Easter.
2023.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Found out today a coworkers mom died from covid last week, both her parents had it and were in the hospital. I have known 8 people that have had it and that is the first death, farking virus!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Trump voters, this is on you. I don't care that it's a microscopic virus that travels where it will, if your incompetent tick-turd of a president had, with your grudging, tentative support, pushed forward on the precautions that should have been enacted, we'd not be in this mess.

So it's on you.


To be fair, the Republican governors and congress men/people (let's face it, almost all of the Republicans are men) share a lot of blame too. And a few Democrats, to be fair as well.
Because every Republican governor backed Trump - even the ones like DeWine who initially did the right thing became spineless sacks of shiat before long.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And a lot of my family are like : but but but we cant close anything, the restaurants are gonna go under!! Oh noes.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I had to get tested Friday but it came back negative.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Trump voters, this is on you. I don't care that it's a microscopic virus that travels where it will, if your incompetent tick-turd of a president had, with your grudging, tentative support, pushed forward on the precautions that should have been enacted, we'd not be in this mess.

So it's on you.


I mean... The average Trump supporter is a complete idiot.

I don't blame a dog for it's poor behavior. Dogs are stupid. Dogs respond.

How could the Democrats create an environment were millions of Americans felt compelled to vote for Trump? Many of whom did it twice?

There is a deeper problem here. You are blaming the dog for biting you, while ignoring the conditions and situation.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I sure hope Biden stops testing. That'll fix it.


If he ends up in office, the only thing that needs to happen is to ease back reporting... Say around march/ April.

Then he's cured the nation!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

groppet: Found out today a coworkers mom died from covid last week, both her parents had it and were in the hospital. I have known 8 people that have had it and that is the first death, farking virus!


I have a coworker who told me today that we should get it as fast as we can so we can all get over it and move on.

I sat there, camera off, staring in horror at that idea.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Trump voters, this is on you. I don't care that it's a microscopic virus that travels where it will, if your incompetent tick-turd of a president had, with your grudging, tentative support, pushed forward on the precautions that should have been enacted, we'd not be in this mess.

So it's on you.


https://trumpdeathclock.com/
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: 10,366,043 cases
I don't know why they show lower numbers.

Also 244,116 deaths.


And tens of thousands of people at least who have permanent injury and debility.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In related news, Olivia Troye is my favorite ex-Trump-admin staffer with zero farks to give. Every time she speaks, she goes from zero to Tasmanian devil in about two seconds.

The most endearing thing is that she's got years of experience in government third-person passive voice, but gets caught up in her righteous indignation.

"In terms of public health policy, a common metric is WHY IS MARK MEADOWS SUCH A DUMBFARK? I BRIEFED HIM ON THIS FIVE TIMES FERCHRSSAKES WHERE IS MY FARKING MACHETE GET ME A GUN!"
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: 10,366,043 cases
I don't know why they show lower numbers.

Also 244,116 deaths.


And something like 60,000 currently hospitalized.

An unknown number suffering long term symptoms.
An unknown number suffered heart abnormalities and cognitive decline.

/300,000 dead by New Year's
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I had to get tested Friday but it came back negative.


(assuming this is a serious comment)

If you were exposed, be sure to get tested again, if possible.

There is a period where you can be infected and even contagious, but not have enough virus to test positive yet.  About day 10 is considered safest.

/ignoring this is how the White House Rose Garden ceremony for Judging Amy because a spreader event.  Everyone tested negative but that didn't mean they weren't contagious.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: groppet: Found out today a coworkers mom died from covid last week, both her parents had it and were in the hospital. I have known 8 people that have had it and that is the first death, farking virus!

I have a coworker who told me today that we should get it as fast as we can so we can all get over it and move on.

I sat there, camera off, staring in horror at that idea.


When my co-worker said that I politely explained:

Our age group (30-50 years old) has at least a one in 100 chance of dying and a 1 in 20 chance of needing hospitalization.  Those are minimums based on our state's numbers.

Then I pointed out our department at work would mean, statistically based on ages and numbers... two will go into the hospital and a third will die.  Would he like to tell me who he is okay with being the one to die?

That shut him up for a while.
 
