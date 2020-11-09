 Skip to content
(CTV News) JETSON - You'rrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrre FIRED
    More: Dumbass  
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like how this whole thing has really brought out the best in us.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"THESE are the times that try men's souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives every thing its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as FREEDOM should not be highly rated"

― Thomas Paine, The Crisis
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is a corn maze an essential business?  If not, lock it down.  We need to shut down the world to stop the virus.  Yes, the employee is a liar, but they shouldn't have been employed anyways.  They should have been locked down.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: We need to shut down the world to stop the virus.


This is the total derp that the anti-maskers use to justify their position.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Rut-ro.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: "THESE are the times that try men's souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives every thing its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as FREEDOM should not be highly rated"

― Thomas Paine, The Crisis


What in the name of fu*k are you babbling about?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hey boss, I gots me an idea on how to make the Fear Farm scarier this year, you'll make a lot more money....
 
skyotter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There's a word for lying to someone in a manner that makes them fear for their lives and safety.
 
tasteme
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"This communication prompted a very quick family meeting in our household to discover what the best next steps were going forward and how we should handle this,"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This thread should be entertaining, judging from the first few posts.

steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I thought this was about Esper

https://ca.reuters.com/article/us-usa​-​trump-defense/trump-fires-defense-secr​etary-in-post-election-reckoning-after​-public-policy-clashes-idUSKBN27P2IK

"OFF WITH HIS HEAD!!!!"


Instead, it's a bout a guy with a maize maze.
 
Chuck Wagon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What is the connection to the Jetsons here? What am I missing?
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I really hate to use this here and not the poltab. F*ck you subby.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Is a corn maze an essential business?  If not, lock it down.  We need to shut down the world to stop the virus.  Yes, the employee is a liar, but they shouldn't have been employed anyways.  They should have been locked down.


Case count in NS is extremely low due to an early and strong response by the government and the community (and to a bit of geographic luck.) Shutting all non essential business is not called for.
 
