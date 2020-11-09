 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Just when you think we've hit peak 2020, bears try to take over a Russian nuclear submarine   (bbc.com) divider line
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Never get between a mother bear and her sub.
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
https://www.quora.com/Did-Russia-real​l​y-use-bear-cavalry-at-some-point-in-hi​story

It's the next logical step ...
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The bears swam across a bay to get to the sub, pretty sure they could have swam ashore had the sub gently submerged, if only to flood the deck.  It being a Russian sub they were afraid that if they did submerge they might not be able to re-surface.

These Russians are pussies, I was on a camping trip in northern Algonquin Park one May when a bear decided that our breakfast smelled too good to resist, it was chased off by one of the girls banging pots and pans and screaming at it, poor thing looked terrified (the bear, not the girl).
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Nooo, ignore the "FREE HUNNY" sign! It's a trap!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The whole essence of Russia in one video

Needs more deep bass, krokodil, criminal oligarchies and track suits
 
CJEmsley19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Only in Russia.
 
rfenster
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: Never get between a mother bear and her sub.


Bears repeating.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The right to bear arms has escalated beyond control.
 
