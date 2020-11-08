 Skip to content
 
(WBAY Green Bay)   Plan your vacation now, thousands of Harley owners to be in the Upper Peninsula July 22-24. And you don't want to be stuck with them   (wbay.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Escanaba could use the money but not the Covid, which will still be here by then.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh..gives me a reason/excuse to head to the UP and see my alma mater (Mich Tech)
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: Huh..gives me a reason/excuse to head to the UP and see my alma mater (Mich Tech)


The snow should be gone by then. I wonder if we people still swim by the warm water by the power plant discharge. M35 may even get a trooper for a couple of days. Did over 100mph on 35 more than an once and never saw a saw a trooper.
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/Hard to find one of these that won't get modded
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't want to be stuck behind them when their bikes inevitably break down.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ah, another gig for Smashmouth.
 
whidbey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dumbfarks.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well you'll be able to get a Harley for a good price when their family sells it to pay for their funeral, so there's that
 
Thenixon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sorry yoopers but we are going to need to take this opportunity to set the whole place adrift.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Of all the places they could have picked  in the UP I'm really glad they chose Escanaba because that it the one place I consistently don't go.
 
ytterbium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

eurotrader: dj_bigbird: Huh..gives me a reason/excuse to head to the UP and see my alma mater (Mich Tech)

The snow should be gone by then. I wonder if we people still swim by the warm water by the power plant discharge. M35 may even get a trooper for a couple of days. Did over 100mph on 35 more than an once and never saw a saw a trooper.


My last speeding ticket was given to me by a MI state trooper on M28. She didn't buy my usual sad, big blue eyes/batting lashes trick.

I hope Big Gretch shuts this party down.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

eurotrader: dj_bigbird: Huh..gives me a reason/excuse to head to the UP and see my alma mater (Mich Tech)

The snow should be gone by then. I wonder if we people still swim by the warm water by the power plant discharge. M35 may even get a trooper for a couple of days. Did over 100mph on 35 more than an once and never saw a saw a trooper.


Other than the farking mosquitos, the UP is nice late summer.

I'm just glad they're in Escanaba and not up in the Keweenaw.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ytterbium: eurotrader: dj_bigbird: Huh..gives me a reason/excuse to head to the UP and see my alma mater (Mich Tech)

The snow should be gone by then. I wonder if we people still swim by the warm water by the power plant discharge. M35 may even get a trooper for a couple of days. Did over 100mph on 35 more than an once and never saw a saw a trooper.

My last speeding ticket was given to me by a MI state trooper on M28. She didn't buy my usual sad, big blue eyes/batting lashes trick.

I hope Big Gretch shuts this party down.


Big Gretch? Lol. Is that her lesbian name?
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

eurotrader: dj_bigbird: Huh..gives me a reason/excuse to head to the UP and see my alma mater (Mich Tech)

The snow should be gone by then. I wonder if we people still swim by the warm water by the power plant discharge. M35 may even get a trooper for a couple of days. Did over 100mph on 35 more than an once and never saw a saw a trooper.


Heh...roared down US-41 more than once.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm gonna guess most of those folks still will be biatching about that "stolen" election from last year.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Apparently the town doesn't mind being stuck with them, not to mention their money.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Get you motor running,
Trailer it down the highway,
Ain't wrestling with the wind,
With this Chevy that I'm inside.....
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Thenixon: Sorry yoopers but we are going to need to take this opportunity to set the whole place adrift.


Is that the mini penis homage to Florida land, which Canada didn't want?
 
saddestmanonearth [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: I'm gonna guess most of those folks still will be biatching about that "stolen" election from last year.


Probably.  From what I've seen, they still appear to hate Jane Fonda.
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Are dey goin' to be dere in da moonlight?
 
