(MSN)   Does your wine taste like rotting apples and smell like gasoline? Either you have covid or you got your hands on a rare British cabernet   (msn.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's more likely that you got your hands on an older bottle of Riesling or perhaps a Sauvignon Blanc, but whatever.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
British Cabernet...
documentingreality.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's more likely that you got your hands on an older bottle of Riesling or perhaps a Sauvignon Blanc, but whatever.


Came for this.  Riesling, expecially from Alsace, often has a whiff of petroleum on the nose.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why doesn't cocaine smell like gasoline?
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Monty Python Australian Table Wines
Youtube RbOZccv9ym8
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
All wine taste like that to me, maybe hay and milk bones. Can't think I've had Covid 40 years.

/I do like Mead
 
josiahgould
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why doesn't cocaine smell like gasoline?


Because it's processed with diesel...
Or so I've heard.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

josiahgould: waxbeans: Why doesn't cocaine smell like gasoline?

Because it's processed with diesel...
Or so I've heard.


Tomato 🍅
 
dyhchong
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"meat tastes like petrol and Prosecco tastes like rotting apples" since contracting COVID. A separate Newsweek article quoted a patient as saying, "I had COVID, now my food tastes rotten and wine tastes like oil."

It also apparently warps your memory.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: josiahgould: waxbeans: Why doesn't cocaine smell like gasoline?

Because it's processed with diesel...
Or so I've heard.

Tomato 🍅


It's processed with tomato?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Symptoms may also exhibit if you're cheap and buy clearance meat at the supermarket to pair with your homebrew.

/homebrewer
//cheap
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I read that as "wife", not "wine".  Really changes things...
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No....it's ammonia.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It has a playful hint of rotting apples and it blends perfectly with the 91 octane overtones.  It leaves you delightfully blind and amusingly nekkid on top of a police cruiser.  With a warm aftertaste or that could be Buba in Cell Block B
 
dbaggins
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You know, given all the strange effects of COVID infection I think we are in for many years of post-COVID syndrome.    Right now we have the obvious long-haulers, but I fear we have a huge cohort of recovered people that are going to have chronic health issues.

I'm glad we will have an array of Biden vaccines to end the Trump pandemic soon.
 
huntercr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You mean "Claret" subbie?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Pocket Ninja: It's more likely that you got your hands on an older bottle of Riesling or perhaps a Sauvignon Blanc, but whatever.

Came for this.  Riesling, expecially from Alsace, often has a whiff of petroleum on the nose.


I always though Alsatian Rieslings smelled like lanolin and gravel.
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why doesn't cocaine smell like gasoline?


Because it smells like POWER and LISTEN TO ME
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: josiahgould: waxbeans: Why doesn't cocaine smell like gasoline?

Because it's processed with diesel...
Or so I've heard.

Tomato 🍅


Noooope. Gasoline and diesel are VERY different smells. As is kerosine. If you're going tomato it'd be like comparing ketchup to pasta sauce to a crushed tomato. All very different. Unless your talking Ragu which is basically shiatty ketchup. Spring for an extra buck or two on sale without corn syrup or sugar if it's going on pasta.

Also it's ketchup not catsup. Just like pop is a sound not a soda. Soda is an infusion of carbonation in a beverage. Pop is a sound it makes upon opening.
 
