(Tampa Bay Times)   Pence to leave Trump behind tomorrow for a vacation on Sanibel Island and the relative calm of Tropical Storm Eta just offshore   (tampabay.com) divider line
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He could have spent the last 4+ years there and it literally would not have mattered.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aw man, I love Sanibel Island. Great shell hunting there
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they changed the name of Fire Island?~!?!?!!
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he got fired and is getting out of dodge before the announcement?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Aw man, I love Sanibel Island. Great shell hunting there


I hope you did it for the meat and not the trophy.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: He could have spent the last 4+ years there and it literally would not have mattered.


Incorrect, we'd have been better off.
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol so is he distancing himself or is he being cold-shouldered?

Funny either way.
 
sswo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's hoping to get some action on the beach with his honey.

MF'r
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: Maybe he got fired and is getting out of dodge before the announcement?


That's a best-case scenario for him at this point.  At least that distances him from Trump, these denial tantrums are killing any chance Pence might have had at keeping his political career.  He's trying to keep his head down and get clear until this blows over to retain the tiny amount of credibility he has left.
 
Mrs. Snipes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he's hoping to get raptured up into the hurricane.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: Maybe he got fired and is getting out of dodge before the announcement?


Going to get out of town and lay low before Congress reconvenes and they drop the 25A/4 on Don.

Stabby time, Ceasar
 
redonkulon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just reminding everyone, that litterally no one is running the country right now. Basically better than them trying to do anything at all.
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaspode: lol so is he distancing himself or is he being cold-shouldered?

Funny either way.


He's prepping the place so he can flee the country by boat in a few months
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And there he will fall, blissfully, into a pile of dicks.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he's hoping the hurricane will wipe him off the face of the Earth.
 
ItsMyNameYouCantHaveIt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: He could have spent the last 4+ years there and it literally would not have mattered.


True, but then we would have never been blessed with the fly.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He must have left his twiiter account back in the Oval office.  It would explain the very Trumpian tweet that came out of it.
 
firemanbuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Maybe he got fired and is getting out of dodge before the announcement?


No, Trump needs Pence around to pardon him and the grifter family before he jets off to UAE.  A useful idiot for a useful idiot.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A Vice President leaving to a hurricane-ravaged state in the middle of a contested election and a pandemic in order to have a nice vacation isn't normal.

BUT IN 2020 IT IS.

/Not even in the top 100 weird shiat things to happen...today
 
Beatlebaum [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Going there in February. Will ask for a deep cleaning at the condo.
 
Intone
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Interesting choice. Is there a private Clinic nearby?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He's decided that a Cat 1 Hurricane is less dangerous than being near Donald Trump. That sounds about right.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is Mother going along?  She's not going to like all those shameless hussies showing their ankles.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Maybe he got fired and is getting out of dodge before the announcement?


In one sense he did, but that doesn't take effect until next January. Otherwise the only way to get rid of him would be impeachment + conviction. Trump can't do it.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's nice that one of the lead people on the current administration's COVID task force can take time off with the virus eliminated. I mean, it's not like 10M infections, 230,000 deaths, and the current head of HUD is dealing with it...

Fark you, faux-life advocate.
 
schecter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
he is ill.



the fly finally got him.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Someone tell him Eta is female name
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I don't know how to read that.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Aw man, I love Sanibel Island. Great shell hunting there


Well now you'll find the biggest empty shell of all.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Gee, I can't imagine why.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nice to know that this is what the chair of the coronavirus task force is doing as cases and deaths increase again.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: I don't know how to read that.


In the midst of what Trump claims is massive voter fraud, the person who should support him the most is skipping town to do anything but back-up his claims.

Or, he's trying to look like he had no idea who stabbed Trump in the back 27 times, he was on vacation.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Reagan Bush Jr. proved that deficits hurricanes don't matter.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"How's Mike been?"

"Uhhhh...he's on the roof."
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fire Island
Youtube a_DLeULZ3hc
 
Inaditch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It looks like a straight shot from Sanibel Island to Havana, and Cuba doesn't have an extradition treaty with the US.
 
TheSlothAlive [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nothing says you're 100% certain that you've just had the election for the most powerful country in the history of our planet stolen from you by a bunch of devil-worshipping libs like taking a vacation immediately after the election gets called. That's totally what someone would do.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Aw man, I love Sanibel Island. Great shell hunting there


Bowman's Beach is awesome.  But I've always preferred the relative quiet of Captiva Island.  Hope Pence doesn't stink up the Bubble Room too much.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: KarmicDisaster: I don't know how to read that.

In the midst of what Trump claims is massive voter fraud, the person who should support him the most is skipping town to do anything but back-up his claims.

Or, he's trying to look like he had no idea who stabbed Trump in the back 27 times, he was on vacation.


Or there's representatives from a *no extradition* country already on the island

Probably a coincidence...
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

firemanbuck: the_rhino: Maybe he got fired and is getting out of dodge before the announcement?

No, Trump needs Pence around to pardon him and the grifter family before he jets off to UAE.  A useful idiot for a useful idiot.


Can they pardon before he is prosecuted?
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I hope when Eta swings back around it completely wipes Sanibel off the face of the earth.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He's gonna steal a shrimp boat and scream at god about betrayal from the middle of the hurricane.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I have this vision of Pence wading into the water as the storm approaches the island, throwing his hands into the air, and screaming "Why?!" to his uncaring god before the storm surge claims him. I'm 100% sure he ran second fiddle to a man he personally detests because he thought God would grant him the job when Trump flamed out.
 
Yamaneko2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Or maybe he's just coming up with an excuse to not start the 25th Amendment proceedings that does not imply lying his face off.

He washes his hands from Trump...more Pilate than Brutus.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Subtonic: cameroncrazy1984: Aw man, I love Sanibel Island. Great shell hunting there

I hope you did it for the meat and not the trophy.


My uncle was a rock hunter. I wish I'd thought of saying that.

Somebody asked if I had ever gone elk hunting (very big here). I said that I was strictly a catch-and-release elk hunter. They looked very baffled.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So that's why Hurricane Eta is making a u-turn.

/Also, I'm getting a kick out of this, because I'm in Ft. Myers atm. Very disappointed in the Tropical Storm. (It was my first one.)
 
SkippyTheGardenGnome
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Guess I should warn the in-laws that traffic is gonna be completely FUBAR'd down there tomorrow.  And the next day.  and probably for the next week.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Destructor: So that's why Hurricane Eta is making a u-turn.

/Also, I'm getting a kick out of this, because I'm in Ft. Myers atm. Very disappointed in the Tropical Storm. (It was my first one.)


they are never as big as they are made out to be, those first ones.
 
Slypork
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: I have this vision of Pence wading into the water as the storm approaches the island, throwing his hands into the air, and screaming "Why?!" to his uncaring god before the storm surge claims him. I'm 100% sure he ran second fiddle to a man he personally detests because he thought God would grant him the job when Trump flamed out.


VP Pence
Blow, winds, and crack your cheeks! rage! blow!
You cataracts and hurricanoes, spout
Till you have drench'd our steeples, drown'd the cocks!
You sulphurous and thought-executing fires,
Vaunt-couriers to oak-cleaving thunderbolts,
Singe my white head! And thou, all-shaking thunder,
Smite flat the thick rotundity o' the world!
Crack nature's moulds, an germens spill at once,
That make ingrateful man!
 
