 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Smoking Gun)   Naked woman arrested for lewd activity outside Popeyes. Apparently it was finger flickin' good   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
61
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

1737 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Nov 2020 at 1:59 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd kick back with a nice chicken sandwich and watch her work, but it would've been more appropriate for her to spear the clam behind a Captain D's.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a very hard 38.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sort-of want.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's her PornHub handle?
 
Crypto Dentist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Isn't that the slogan of the other - you know what, doesn't matter, does it.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Florida Woman
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There's nothing like beaking through that hot, cripsy crust to get to that meat inside.
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: What's her PornHub handle?


"Louisiana Fast"
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's KFC's line, you dolt.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTA: For the second time in recent weeks, a Florida Woman has been arrested for pleasuring herself in public

In an arrest affidavit, St. Petersburg police noted that Jones showed no indications of drug or alcohol influence, and no indication of mental health issues.

Because masturbating in front of a dumpster behind a Popeye's is something a person with no mental health issues does on a bi-weekly basis.
 
Milk D
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Love that flickin' from Popeyes!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Monkey: FTA: For the second time in recent weeks, a Florida Woman has been arrested for pleasuring herself in public

In an arrest affidavit, St. Petersburg police noted that Jones showed no indications of drug or alcohol influence, and no indication of mental health issues.

Because masturbating in front of a dumpster behind a Popeye's is something a person with no mental health issues does on a bi-weekly basis.


Came here to say this.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Monkey: FTA: For the second time in recent weeks, a Florida Woman has been arrested for pleasuring herself in public

In an arrest affidavit, St. Petersburg police noted that Jones showed no indications of drug or alcohol influence, and no indication of mental health issues.

Because masturbating in front of a dumpster behind a Popeye's is something a person with no mental health issues does on a bi-weekly basis.


Don't judge me.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pretty hilarious how much the article mentions she was "masturbating fully nude".

Like the author couldn't believe it. "Hey you guys, this lady was masturbating in public, FULLY NUDE! Fully nude, you guys. Fully. Nude!"
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Milk D: Love that flickin' from Popeyes!


See, Subby, this guy gets it.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ma'am this is not an Arby's.
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Stirring the mashed potatoes.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Definitely meth-related.

Have her cleaned up and delivered to my isolated mountain cabin luxury alpine rehab for hot crazy nymphos ex-strippers working mothers.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well clean her up and lets see what we are working with first.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Her mug shot screams "I make very bad life choices".
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Pretty hilarious how much the article mentions she was "masturbating fully nude".

Like the author couldn't believe it. "Hey you guys, this lady was masturbating in public, FULLY NUDE! Fully nude, you guys. Fully. Nude!"


The smoking gun was always misery porn, but it used to pretend to be all serious face about it.  Nowadays every time I click it's just Daily Mail levels of outrage bait and salacious focus.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I agree with the other farkers that say lets see what he knees look like after she's been cleaned up.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Pretty hilarious how much the article mentions she was "masturbating fully nude".

Like the author couldn't believe it. "Hey you guys, this lady was masturbating in public, FULLY NUDE! Fully nude, you guys. Fully. Nude!"


That is a bit more unusual even than public masturbation. How many people even in private masturbate fully nude? It isn't necessary to be nude or even preferable I'd say. Given that she was behind a dumpster, so a semi private place, you would be immediately exposed (hah) if anyone happened to even glimpse over. Masturbating while clothed or your pants down a bit is a little more obscure.
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
masturbating near a dumpster outside the chicken joint

That's my favorite Pearl Jam song.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm interested
 
freidog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Her mug shot screams "I make very bad life choices".


To be fair,
there aren't a lot of mug shots that scream 'I make good life choices'
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I mean, obviously not the best spot but homeless people gotta jerk it too.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is her mugshot from when she got busted for doing the same thing outside of a 7-11.
Apparently business really turn her on.
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Vanessa Lee Jones, 38, was collared Saturday morning after a witness reported spotting her masturbating near a dumpster outside the chicken joint in St. Petersburg. Jones, seen at right, was fully nude at the time"

Collared?  I'd hold her leash.  She'd probably clean up aight...
 
houstondragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Complete with her own meth dipping sauce
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Strange, now I have a hankerin' for some red beans from Popeyes.
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image 326x408]

This is her mugshot from when she got busted for doing the same thing outside of a 7-11.
Apparently business really turn her on.


Dude, Mountain Dew Pitch Black Slurpees were back. I almost whipped it out and started beating it myself!
 
jimmy2x [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I know this is Fark but making fun of this sad creature is beyond disgusting. She belongs in a hospital.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bughunter: Strange, now I have a hankerin' for some red beans from Popeyes.


She already flicked the red bean...

Popeye the Sailor Man in the boat overboard!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think I remember listening to Frank Zappa's album Masturbating Near a Dumpsterback in the 70s.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jimmy2x: I know this is Fark but making fun of this sad creature is beyond disgusting. She belongs in a hospital.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Monkey: FTA: For the second time in recent weeks, a Florida Woman has been arrested for pleasuring herself in public

In an arrest affidavit, St. Petersburg police noted that Jones showed no indications of drug or alcohol influence, and no indication of mental health issues.

Because masturbating in front of a dumpster behind a Popeye's is something a person with no mental health issues does on a bi-weekly basis.

Don't judge me.


No judgement. I'm not saying it's wrong, just that we both have mental health issues.

I'm gonna try Arby's next time.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Pretty hilarious how much the article mentions she was "masturbating fully nude".

Like the author couldn't believe it. "Hey you guys, this lady was masturbating in public, FULLY NUDE! Fully nude, you guys. Fully. Nude!"

The smoking gun was always misery porn, but it used to pretend to be all serious face about it.  Nowadays every time I click it's just Daily Mail levels of outrage bait and salacious focus.


You're trying to tell me these links to other stories don't say "Quality Journalism"?
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm glad you warned me.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ahh, Pinellas county. Stay classy
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Applause for you, Subby.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Monkey: FTA: For the second time in recent weeks, a Florida Woman has been arrested for pleasuring herself in public

In an arrest affidavit, St. Petersburg police noted that Jones showed no indications of drug or alcohol influence, and no indication of mental health issues.

Because masturbating in front of a dumpster behind a Popeye's is something a person with no mental health issues does on a bi-weekly basis.


Alright Dr. Psychiatrist, what fast-food place's dumpster, or what part of Popeye's parking lot *is* the right place, and how often?
 
jst3p
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Applause for you, Subby.


He used the slogan for a different chicken chain, this behavior should not be rewarded. Better joke would have been "She would have been gone before the cops got there if she were Louisiana fast!" or something like that.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FirstNationalBastard: abhorrent1: [Fark user image 326x408]

This is her mugshot from when she got busted for doing the same thing outside of a 7-11.
Apparently business really turn her on.

Dude, Mountain Dew Pitch Black Slurpees were back. I almost whipped it out and started beating it myself!


Once I saw the McDonald's shake machine was broken, I had to make other arrangements.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And everybody knows that the Plague is coming
Everybody knows that it's moving fast
Everybody knows that the naked man and woman
Are just a shining artifact of the past

/that's how it goes
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Instagram influencers really have to work for the money, Heh!?!
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: "Vanessa Lee Jones, 38, was collared Saturday morning after a witness reported spotting her masturbating near a dumpster outside the chicken joint in St. Petersburg. Jones, seen at right, was fully nude at the time"

Collared?  I'd hold her leash.  She'd probably clean up aight...


Fark user imageView Full Size


You're going to need a strong pimphand to keep her in line, my friend.

/I'm guessing you've never stuck it in crazy
//or maybe thats your thing
///shes "oh no my arm/eye/etc" crazy, not "key your car" crazy
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Primitive Screwhead: masturbating near a dumpster outside the chicken joint

That's my favorite Pearl Jam song.


Also my Rush cover band
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"...no indication of mental health issues."

LOLWUT?  I guess they mean other than masturbating by a dumpster.
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.