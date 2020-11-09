 Skip to content
(C-SPAN)   President-elect Biden speaking in Wilmington about COVID-19 (live now)   (c-span.org) divider line
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beware - Biden is not out yet and you will be exposed to the unadulterated crazy of C-SPAN call-ins.
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"President-elect Biden"

God damn that sounds good.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he forget what he was speaking about yet?
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tinderfitles: "President-elect Biden"

God damn that sounds good.


Maybe even better than "defendant Donald Trump"
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tinderfitles: "President-elect Biden"

God damn that sounds good.


ergo, I think the following designation should be declared: "President-reject Trump."
 
MHudson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: Did he forget what he was speaking about yet?


"Guys isn't Biden soooo senile? Guys? Guys?!"
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
don't listen to the pregame show.
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HallsOfMandos: Beware - Biden is not out yet and you will be exposed to the unadulterated crazy of C-SPAN call-ins.


Yeah that can hurt the brain when a Republican caller is on. Yikes
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tinderfitles: "President-elect Biden"

God damn that sounds good.


And he's already running circles around Trump.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HallsOfMandos: Beware - Biden is not out yet and you will be exposed to the unadulterated crazy of C-SPAN call-ins.


It helps remind us of how grateful we need to be of Biden. Back in the day of the Trump/McEnery briefings, the level of crazy between the Washington Journal callers and the briefing could be an over/under betting even. Now, not so much.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this whole COVID thing was gonna go away instantly. You mean it's not?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least I don't have to watch this speech to know that the President is against the Covid-19.

There's progress already!
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Trump assured us that nobody was gonna talk about Covid after election day.

Was Trump calling President elect Joe Biden a "nobody"?

That seems more than a little rude.

Also patently untrue.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got lucky with the call ins and there's a mom talking about student loan restructuring.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: Did he forget what he was speaking about yet?


Elections over. You lost, go away.
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: Did he forget what he was speaking about yet?


Well, he didn't schedule it for the "Four Seasons" so he's off to a good start.
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, a briefing on coronavirus that doesn't start with the phrase "China virus."  I think I just lost NNN.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AxL sANe: tinderfitles: "President-elect Biden"

God damn that sounds good.

Maybe even better than "defendant Donald Trump"


I'd go with "oft-indicted family crime syndicate leader Donald Trump". But it is still early days. I expect it could take decades for historians to sort out all the crimes and follies of the Reign of Terror. They're still talking about the Federalist Reign of Terror two centuries ago.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

quatchi: But Trump assured us that nobody was gonna talk about Covid after election day.

Was Trump calling President elect Joe Biden a "nobody"?

That seems more than a little rude.

Also patently untrue.


He also slayed a cyclops.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, look at him, giving a shiat about someone who isn't him. That's a refreshing change from what we've had the last 4 years.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soporific: wantingout: Did he forget what he was speaking about yet?

Well, he didn't schedule it for the "Four Seasons" so he's off to a good start.


Trump to hold press conference at the Four Seasonings Restaurant Supply Store.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: I thought this whole COVID thing was gonna go away instantly. You mean it's not?


Duh, that's what Biden is announcing. It's all going away magically.

(Also, Pfizer may have a solution that didn't get any help from Trump's wasted billions in graft)
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AxL sANe: tinderfitles: "President-elect Biden"

God damn that sounds good.

Maybe even better than "defendant Donald Trump"


Resident donald trump.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: Did he forget what he was speaking about yet?


This is y'alls talking point?  Lol. Think you need to go back to the drawing board.
 
ManifestDestiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: tinderfitles: "President-elect Biden"

God damn that sounds good.

ergo, I think the following designation should be declared: "President-reject Trump."


I am absolutely 100% on board with this idea.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vyv5s​N​tI1vI

Joe Biden's channel, for those unwilling and/or unable to watch on C-Span.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: AxL sANe: tinderfitles: "President-elect Biden"

God damn that sounds good.

Maybe even better than "defendant Donald Trump"

I'd go with "oft-indicted family crime syndicate leader Donald Trump". But it is still early days. I expect it could take decades for historians to sort out all the crimes and follies of the Reign of Terror. They're still talking about the Federalist Reign of Terror two centuries ago.


or Individual-1
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: Did he forget what he was speaking about yet?


Look, having nuclear - my uncle was a great professor and scientist and engineer, Dr. John Trump at MIT; good genes, very good genes, OK, very smart, the Wharton School of Finance, very good, very smart - you know, if you're a conservative Republican, if I were a liberal, if, like, OK, if I ran as a liberal Democrat, they would say I'm one of the smartest people anywhere in the world - it's true! - but when you're a conservative Republican they try - oh, do they do a number - that's why I always start off: Went to Wharton, was a good student, went there, went there, did this, built a fortune - you know I have to give my like credentials all the time, because we're a little disadvantaged - but you look at the nuclear deal, the thing that really bothers me - it would have been so easy, and it's not as important as these lives are - nuclear is so powerful; my uncle explained that to me many, many years ago, the power and that was 35 years ago; he would explain the power of what's going to happen and he was right, who would have thought? - but when you look at what's going on with the four prisoners - now it used to be three, now it's four - but when it was three and even now, I would have said it's all in the messenger; fellas, and it is fellas because, you know, they don't, they haven't figured that the women are smarter right now than the men, so, you know, it's gonna take them about another 150 years - but the Persians are great negotiators, the Iranians are great negotiators, so, and they, they just killed, they just killed us, this is horrible.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You libbie lib libs. Don't you understand that Biden is going to cause record unemployment in the fact checking industry?  Think of the fact checkers!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: tinderfitles: "President-elect Biden"

God damn that sounds good.

And he's already running circles around Trump.


A one-legged dog can run circles around trumpy.
 
jethroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a great laugh this weekend watching MSNBC's coverage.

"Look at all these people flooding the streets of America in support of Joe Biden's Presidency!  Look at how happy they are to have Joe Biden as Prez!  Woohoo!"

Of course, they were mostly celebrating the defeat of Donald Trump.  Which is reason to celebrate.  But the idea that this is support for Joe is ridiculous.

The entire selling point for Biden's run was "Vote Against Trump".

Has the Democratic narrative changed already?  Is this now magically a "mandate"?  Have they flipped the script yet and are pretending that this demonstrates wide approval for Joe and not wide disapproval and disgust in Trump?
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the fark is this guy on my TV acting Presidential and speaking in full understandable sentences in a soft comforting voice? Wait a second here.. He's also not insulting people and trying to coin lame catchphrases..
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MHudson: wantingout: Did he forget what he was speaking about yet?

"Guys isn't Biden soooo senile? Guys? Guys?!"


The people who suck Trumpy Trump's coke addled flaccid mushroom cap dare call anyone else "senile".

Just proves, point one finger, the other three point back at you.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soporific: wantingout: Did he forget what he was speaking about yet?

Well, he didn't schedule it for the "Four Seasons" so he's off to a good start.


I need to call or drop in on Dad, who is a Trump supporter but not of the foaming-at-the-mouth variety, just to say hello and check in like normal and have our usual politics-free chat. But I can't yet, because every time the Four Seasons debacle crosses my mind, I can't help laughing.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, it's nice to hear an address from an adult again.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

quatchi: But Trump assured us that nobody was gonna talk about Covid after election day.

Was Trump calling President elect Joe Biden a "nobody"?

That seems more than a little rude.

Also patently untrue.


Mark Meadows and Ben Carson are talking about it...
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 cheers for complete sentences!
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: wantingout: Did he forget what he was speaking about yet?

Look, having nuclear - my uncle was a great professor and scientist and engineer, Dr. John Trump at MIT; good genes, very good genes, OK, very smart, the Wharton School of Finance, very good, very smart - you know, if you're a conservative Republican, if I were a liberal, if, like, OK, if I ran as a liberal Democrat, they would say I'm one of the smartest people anywhere in the world - it's true! - but when you're a conservative Republican they try - oh, do they do a number - that's why I always start off: Went to Wharton, was a good student, went there, went there, did this, built a fortune - you know I have to give my like credentials all the time, because we're a little disadvantaged - but you look at the nuclear deal, the thing that really bothers me - it would have been so easy, and it's not as important as these lives are - nuclear is so powerful; my uncle explained that to me many, many years ago, the power and that was 35 years ago; he would explain the power of what's going to happen and he was right, who would have thought? - but when you look at what's going on with the four prisoners - now it used to be three, now it's four - but when it was three and even now, I would have said it's all in the messenger; fellas, and it is fellas because, you know, they don't, they haven't figured that the women are smarter right now than the men, so, you know, it's gonna take them about another 150 years - but the Persians are great negotiators, the Iranians are great negotiators, so, and they, they just killed, they just killed us, this is horrible.


You could have just gone with Lorem Ipsum, but I like that and am going to steal it.
 
cendojr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this.... is this what a leader sounds like?  It's so.... unusual... like I haven't heard this in years.
 
jethroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: wantingout: Did he forget what he was speaking about yet?

Look, having nuclear - my uncle was a great professor and scientist and engineer, Dr. John Trump at MIT; good genes, very good genes, OK, very smart, the Wharton School of Finance, very good, very smart - you know, if you're a conservative Republican, if I were a liberal, if, like, OK, if I ran as a liberal Democrat, they would say I'm one of the smartest people anywhere in the world - it's true! - but when you're a conservative Republican they try - oh, do they do a number - that's why I always start off: Went to Wharton, was a good student, went there, went there, did this, built a fortune - you know I have to give my like credentials all the time, because we're a little disadvantaged - but you look at the nuclear deal, the thing that really bothers me - it would have been so easy, and it's not as important as these lives are - nuclear is so powerful; my uncle explained that to me many, many years ago, the power and that was 35 years ago; he would explain the power of what's going to happen and he was right, who would have thought? - but when you look at what's going on with the four prisoners - now it used to be three, now it's four - but when it was three and even now, I would have said it's all in the messenger; fellas, and it is fellas because, you know, they don't, they haven't figured that the women are smarter right now than the men, so, you know, it's gonna take them about another 150 years - but the Persians are great negotiators, the Iranians are great negotiators, so, and they, they just killed, they just killed us, this is horrible.


Listen here, fat...  That right there is stuttering.  Come on, man.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just glad we don't have to say "Merry Christmas" anymore!

/Because we are rife with disease and can't see anybody
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait for Trump to start ranting about Biden acting like he's President.  The correct response would be, "That makes one of us."
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark, I forgot what it was like to not feel repulsion, disgust, and nausea when our President is speaking.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: wantingout: Did he forget what he was speaking about yet?

This is y'alls talking point?  Lol. Think you need to go back to the drawing board.


Try the basement one!
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HallsOfMandos: Beware - Biden is not out yet and you will be exposed to the unadulterated crazy of C-SPAN call-ins.


That's the best part.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: don't listen to the pregame show.


Don't we have Puppy Bowl as counter programming?
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's been president elect for 3 days and he's already done more for america than trumpy did in 4 years.
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kick The Chair: brantgoose: AxL sANe: tinderfitles: "President-elect Biden"

God damn that sounds good.

Maybe even better than "defendant Donald Trump"

I'd go with "oft-indicted family crime syndicate leader Donald Trump". But it is still early days. I expect it could take decades for historians to sort out all the crimes and follies of the Reign of Terror. They're still talking about the Federalist Reign of Terror two centuries ago.

or Individual-1


Unindicted co-conspirator
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jethroe: I got a great laugh this weekend watching MSNBC's coverage.

"Look at all these people flooding the streets of America in support of Joe Biden's Presidency!  Look at how happy they are to have Joe Biden as Prez!  Woohoo!"

Of course, they were mostly celebrating the defeat of Donald Trump.  Which is reason to celebrate.  But the idea that this is support for Joe is ridiculous.

The entire selling point for Biden's run was "Vote Against Trump".

Has the Democratic narrative changed already?  Is this now magically a "mandate"?  Have they flipped the script yet and are pretending that this demonstrates wide approval for Joe and not wide disapproval and disgust in Trump?


Being happy for Trump's defeat and being happy about Biden's victory are not mutually exclusive items.

Biden is a seasoned, qualified candidate for the Presidency, and if him and Kamala continue to follow the playbook Obama and him set forth from 2008 to 2016, we are in good hands.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MASK FORCE ASSEMBLE!
 
