Ben Carson tests positive for Covid. May have to quarantine in those pyramids used to store grain
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who?
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are the most dedicated Masque of the Red Death role players ever.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. You'd think such a highly respected and world-renowned neurosurgeon would have been more careful.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Impressive!  He was awake long enough to interact with an infected person.

Hmm was he at the White House Election Event?
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gifted Hands, Cursed Lungs
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose somebody will let Dr Carson know at some point.
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He doesn't have to worry.  The virus will be so bored with him it will fall asleep never to to wake up up.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donald Trump: "Is he the black one? Didn't he already die?"
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He better pray to Caved-in-Head Jesus to save him! 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Secretary of Housing and Urban what a Revolting Development!
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw, shucky ducky.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like karma is having a massive BM on this administration after four years of constipation.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ben, did you get that memo?  The pandemic was over on election day.  I can send you another copy of the memo if you want?  By the way, you're using the wrong cover on your TPS report too
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those little COVID-19 bacteria be like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect Pence has it too, and not just a mild case, based on the fact that he's missing during a pretty important time.

Either that or he's on one hell of a bender.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So did he not follow guidelines about masks, social distancing and hand washing?

And his case I will victim blame
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Ben dies, then Trump will have basically killed both of the black Republicans.
Not that they care.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: I suspect Pence has it too, and not just a mild case, based on the fact that he's missing during a pretty important time.

Either that or he's on one hell of a bender.


Or he's trying to keep his own political future alive.
Can't defend Trump
Can't do anything that Trump sees as disloyal
Disappear
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: I suspect Pence has it too, and not just a mild case, based on the fact that he's missing during a pretty important time.

Either that or he's on one hell of a bender.


I wonder about Barr too.  He kept saying he was testing negative, then he went into isolation suddenly and I'm not sure he's been seen since
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The medical profession (esp among specialists) is endemic with a variation of Dunning-Kruger, they think that because they are really good at one thing, they are really good at everything (elite athletes tend to suffer from this as well).

I've never understood how a scientist can also be a 7th Day Adventist.  ("yep, the end of the world is coming Tuesday, April 6, 2021 and I believe that despite the fact that the previous 53 prophesized days were wrong")

/Although, "the world as we know it" ends with every passing second
// for we cannot truly know the future
/// Book forthcoming, send donations to mollari[nospam-﹫-backwards]wo­nk­o­t­tnawi*o­rg
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Who?


The other one.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Impressive!  He was awake long enough to interact with an infected person.

Hmm was he at the White House Election Event?


The superspreader victory party? Absolutely.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: If Ben dies, then Trump will have basically killed both of the black Republicans.
Not that they care.


They still have Candace Owens and Diamond & Silk.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: I suspect Pence has it too, and not just a mild case, based on the fact that he's missing during a pretty important time.

Either that or he's on one hell of a bender.


Find Mike:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Huh. You'd think such a highly respected and world-renowned neurosurgeon would have been more careful.


He's not an immunologist or a specialist in infectious disease

/yes, I know you were kidding
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he gets real sick and goes into a coma, how will they know?

Best thing he ever did was a cameo in "Stuck on You."
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad the treatment is inside his luggage.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can DeVos be next?  Then DeJoy.  I know it should be alphabetical, but how about they go by deplorable.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Who?


A doctor who made stupid statements in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election.  Who was put in charge of HUD (and not anything medical related) because he is Black.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: namegoeshere: I suspect Pence has it too, and not just a mild case, based on the fact that he's missing during a pretty important time.

Either that or he's on one hell of a bender.

Find Mike:

[Fark user image 850x566]


That's a trick... you can't see the people in that crowd that are on their knees
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: namegoeshere: I suspect Pence has it too, and not just a mild case, based on the fact that he's missing during a pretty important time.

Either that or he's on one hell of a bender.

Find Mike:

[Fark user image 850x566]


Why would mike be partying with Springfield steel workers?

/Hot stuff, coming though
//Everybody Dance Now!
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After what happened to Herman Cain, I believe this now means the COVID positivity rate for Black Republicans is now officially at 100%.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump is confused. "I thought he died in July."
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still no cure for irony.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Who?


Trump's other black friend.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't have to do this for a living. I'm a fully qualified brain surgeon"
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


"I'm sorry. This is irrelevant?"
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


"Oh, yeah. It's not easy to pad these out until February."
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: namegoeshere: I suspect Pence has it too, and not just a mild case, based on the fact that he's missing during a pretty important time.

Either that or he's on one hell of a bender.

Or he's trying to keep his own political future alive.
Can't defend Trump
Can't do anything that Trump sees as disloyal
Disappear


oh please be wrong.  it is said that people who knew his intended agenda were praying for Trump's health.  i don't want to see him ever again.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: scottydoesntknow: Who?

Trump's other black friend.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh wait, he died
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: Can DeVos be next?  Then DeJoy.  I know it should be alphabetical, but how about they go by deplorable.


In the cabinet it would be Barr then De Vos. Overall, Miller might be the first.

Jivanka needs to stay fit for trial.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole concept of deep cleaning is going to be reinvented before Biden moves into that virus drenched shiathole.
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, well, well...if it isn't the consequences of your own actions. Funny, that. It's amazing how so many people in the White House or at least around Trump have contracted this, yet no high-profile Democrats have. Truly a puzzle for the ages.

Why, it's almost as though wearing a mask and socially distancing when in public are, I don't know, smart ways to avoid getting sick.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: namegoeshere: I suspect Pence has it too, and not just a mild case, based on the fact that he's missing during a pretty important time.

Either that or he's on one hell of a bender.

Or he's trying to keep his own political future alive.
Can't defend Trump
Can't do anything that Trump sees as disloyal
Disappear


Flight restrictions (and the fact that Pence regularly vacations there) suggests that's probably the plan.  TFR over Sanibel Island off Fort Meyers.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a doctor, but doesn't play one in real life.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mollari: The medical profession (esp among specialists) is endemic with a variation of Dunning-Kruger, they think that because they are really good at one thing, they are really good at everything (elite athletes tend to suffer from this as well).


Indeed.

A mantra in my business is "Stay in your lane." I'm a general practitioner. Leave ortho to the orthos, neuro to the neuros. Bad things happen when ortho tries to play at neuro (really, really bad things), or when a physical therapist decides to play doctor.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't  he already died from the 'Rona after that Trump rally in Tulsa?
 
