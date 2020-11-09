 Skip to content
(Salt Lake Tribune)   Utah orders statewide mask mandate *except in churches   (sltrib.com) divider line
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every building in Utah is about to be designated a church.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow... look at Utah dragging itself into the 16th century over here.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It doesn't count if God can't see your face.
 
jtown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, they want to be closer to god. This may facilitate the transition.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jtown: Jesus Christ.


Yes?

/it's from a Mel Brooks movie, don't kill me
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pastor of a Midwestern church here, and that's dumb as heck.
We're not meeting in person, but the two weeks we tried it, masks were mandatory door-to-door. The one person that refused was invited to watch the livestream from home.

We're not all this dumb. I swear.
 
anfrind
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They're screwed.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why is my right to get a Big Mac while maskless less important than your right to pray to a mythical being?

/Wear your damn mask.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wouldn't worry. It's not like Utah is very religious
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

enry: Every building in Utah is about to be designated a church.


Can they do that Jewish thing and tie a piece of magic string around the whole state?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good luck with that Utah. My governor tried that, and the packed conservative courts overturned her.
 
Gratch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And people here are pissed.

I generally love living here (even as a godless atheist heathen), but there are certainly an unnerving number of armed "MUH FREEDUMS!" types.
 
huntercr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

enry: Every building in Utah is about to be designated a church.


Worked for their liquor laws... so I'm sure they're thinking about it.
 
HanShotFirst
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is the equivalent of wearing a condom with the tip cut off.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What Would Romney Do?
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They almost did something smart
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gratch: And people here are pissed.

I generally love living here (even as a godless atheist heathen), but there are certainly an unnerving number of armed "MUH FREEDUMS!" types.


This is true West of the Mississippi as a general rule.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Self correction in progress
 
wee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Maybe they think their magic underwear will protect them...
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I dare you to fark with the Mormons.
 
PunGent
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pity the virus can't read your holy books, religious folks...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: Gratch: And people here are pissed.

I generally love living here (even as a godless atheist heathen), but there are certainly an unnerving number of armed "MUH FREEDUMS!" types.

This is true West of the Mississippi as a general rule.


Ever been to Michigan?
 
mercator_psi [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Mormons use this old chestnut:

"Blessed are those who are humble without having to be made humble."

I foresee humiliations galore in Utah's future when it comes to Covid. You're not only still doing it wrong, but you're getting worse at it.

I picture the state logo of a beehive being attacked by Murder Hornets™.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If God wills your illness you'll get sick and like it.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: I dare you to fark with the Mormons.


No, I'd rather we ignore the inbred, superstitious people
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Pastor of a Midwestern church here, and that's dumb as heck.
We're not meeting in person, but the two weeks we tried it, masks were mandatory door-to-door. The one person that refused was invited to watch the livestream from home.

We're not all this dumb. I swear.


Same for ours. We're starting to do our early morning prayer services in person, with a few caveats.
1. No communion, at all.
2. No singing- though that's not part of Morning Prayer anyway.
3. No one without a mask.
4. Mandatory distancing and capacity limits.

Considering we normally only pull about 10 for Morning Prayer anyway, it's easy to do. Actual 10am service, though? Livestream, and when it's livestreamed there's no more than 4 in the room at all- priest, responder, camera, sound.

I'm proud to say that we've had zero cases of spread of COVID19 so far- we had one family ill, but they quarantined and were never around other parishioners.

You're Presby, I think, HF?
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size


/flawed mask mandate still better than nothing
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gratch: And people here are pissed.

I generally love living here (even as a godless atheist heathen), but there are certainly an unnerving number of armed "MUH FREEDUMS!" types.


Just tell them the masks are the same kind of magic as the underwear.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Do we want to get conspiracy nuts talking about how this is Christian genocide or see how it plays out?
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Surrender your boo-tah: Gratch: And people here are pissed.

I generally love living here (even as a godless atheist heathen), but there are certainly an unnerving number of armed "MUH FREEDUMS!" types.

This is true West of the Mississippi as a general rule.

Ever been to Michigan?


More than almost anywhere I've ever been, Michigan is a contradiction.

Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing, Saginaw, the metro areas? As solid as anyone, keeping mostly safe and sane with COVID. Outside those areas? Just like driving in the South. Go 20 miles from Detroit and you may as well be in Appalachia.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
well that should be find.  throughout human history prayer has, after all, proved to be the strongest curative for any and all problems.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: chitownmike: Surrender your boo-tah: Gratch: And people here are pissed.

I generally love living here (even as a godless atheist heathen), but there are certainly an unnerving number of armed "MUH FREEDUMS!" types.

This is true West of the Mississippi as a general rule.

Ever been to Michigan?

More than almost anywhere I've ever been, Michigan is a contradiction.

Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing, Saginaw, the metro areas? As solid as anyone, keeping mostly safe and sane with COVID. Outside those areas? Just like driving in the South. Go 20 miles from Detroit and you may as well be in Appalachia.


Travel 40 miles from Albany or Portland, and you get real deliverance, real fast.

Its like that everywhere. It almost as if people holding on to a way of life that has fallen by the wayside thanks to cultural and technological advancement are regressive in general.
 
anfrind
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MasterPython: Do we want to get conspiracy nuts talking about how this is Christian genocide or see how it plays out?


Is it really a genocide if they're doing it to themselves?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The amazing thing to me, Russel Nelson, the guy currently ahead of the Mormon Church, and the guy they believe is a prophet who literally speaks to and for God, is a retired heart surgeon who has been at the forefront of trying to protect his church from Covid.  Russel Nelson closed the churches for several weeks, has kept the Mormon temples closed, has televised the twice yearly large church General Conference, that normally has thousands of participants, so that only a few people are in the room, and all the other Mormons watch from home.

What amazes me, is that for the first time I left the Mormon church, I find myself agreeing with a Mormon prophet.  I have also been shocked that a lot of Mormons, including very devout friends, are calling Nelson a fallen or false prophet.  I have never seen so any Mormons defy their leader.  They had a choice between Donald Trump, and the man they believe speaks for God, and they chose Donald Trump.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: I dare you to fark with the Mormons.


They already have been. Or I should say, they've done this to themselves. That's why membership in their cult has gone down dramatically in the past decade. There's also been a direct correlation to a reduction in political influence, as well.

But do go on
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: More than almost anywhere I've ever been, Michigan is a contradiction.

Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing, Saginaw, the metro areas? As solid as anyone, keeping mostly safe and sane with COVID. Outside those areas? Just like driving in the South. Go 20 miles from Detroit and you may as well be in Appalachia.


My brother lives up in a town near Saginaw.  Mask's are not popular there and from what he's said, trying to be COVID safe is a particular challenge.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gratch: And people here are pissed.

I generally love living here (even as a godless atheist heathen), but there are certainly an unnerving number of armed "MUH FREEDUMS!" types.


Are you near the Idaho border perhaps?

/Parents are in St George
//Stunningly beautiful state
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I mean, if they want to sabotage Biden, the best way is to literally infect themselves with the virus and forcibly spread it. So you can say it's a feature, not a bug.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

winedrinkingman: The amazing thing to me, Russel Nelson, the guy currently ahead of the Mormon Church, and the guy they believe is a prophet who literally speaks to and for God, is a retired heart surgeon who has been at the forefront of trying to protect his church from Covid.  Russel Nelson closed the churches for several weeks, has kept the Mormon temples closed, has televised the twice yearly large church General Conference, that normally has thousands of participants, so that only a few people are in the room, and all the other Mormons watch from home.

What amazes me, is that for the first time I left the Mormon church, I find myself agreeing with a Mormon prophet.  I have also been shocked that a lot of Mormons, including very devout friends, are calling Nelson a fallen or false prophet.  I have never seen so any Mormons defy their leader.  They had a choice between Donald Trump, and the man they believe speaks for God, and they chose Donald Trump.


I'd say it's a great thing that we get to finally dismantling another cult, but much like addiction, it's just swapped for another one.

/The Church of Trump
//Trailer Park Scientology
///All hail Donald Q. Trump
 
