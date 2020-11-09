 Skip to content
(WFLX West Palm Beach)   Salt Life guy states we were playing finger guns. Really.. then she just kinda fell over, so I just drove away till I ran out of gas   (wflx.com) divider line
    More: Followup  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So.... finger banging?
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's 54 i was surprised she wasn't younger. 18 seems old for this kinda dude. They must been celebrating there 5th anniversary.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hugadarn: He's 54 i was surprised she wasn't younger. 18 seems old for this kinda dude. They must been celebrating there 5th anniversary.


The salt life chose him, he didn't choose the salt life....
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When rednecks get money.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cretinbob: So.... finger banging?


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dude is a millionaire and stays with his 18yo gf in a Hilton? Guilty, I say, your honor!!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
tough life...
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
davynelson [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i just thank god no drugs were involved
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That really sucks.  Fark this asshole
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm the same age as that guy, and I'm no pretty boy, but damn that's a hard 54.

I guess salt life doesn't necessarily imply sunscreen life?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Confidence is a preference for the habitual voyeur of what is known as

Salt Life

Morning soup can be avoided if you take a route straight through what is known as

Salt Life

/this whole year has been a Blur
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thedingoatemybaby: Dude is a millionaire and stays with his 18yo gf in a Hilton? Guilty, I say, your honor!!


"When I am out don't take anything from the minibar and don't order room service..."
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It was an awesome scene in the movie...

The Losers - Jensen
Youtube eqQpRZxapIg
 
PunGent
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

davynelson: i just thank god no drugs were involved


Umm...
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I take it this guy has something to do with all those Slut Life stickers I see on cars? Also I learned recently it is Salt Life not Slut Life.
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That guy looks like Willem Dafoe in the first spiderman movie after he's well on his way to being the green goblin.
 
huntercr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Getting rid of Britta was the hardest thing to do, but when someone's a baitch and a liar, there ain't nothing left to woo... "
 
