(CBS Minnesota)   News: Minnesota hunter bags 10-point buck. Fark: And a 3-foot alligator, for a total of 13 points   (minnesota.cbslocal.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If a small alligator was able to survive in temperatures under 60F and still be active that is interesting. When will the big alligators start patrolling the north half of the Mississippi River?
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

eurotrader: If a small alligator was able to survive in temperatures under 60F and still be active that is interesting. When will the big alligators start patrolling the north half of the Mississippi River?


Probably recently dumped, hence it ran right for a downed fear.. "Holy shiat! HEAT SOURCE"...  And bullet in the head..
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dumping alligators is nasty. They're not going to survive the Winter unless you dump them in a Colorado hotspring, stupid.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The alligator spotted in Brampton, Ontario was really just a beaver.

True.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/​b​rampton-beaver-alligator-of-the-north

For the skeptics, picture of a beaver.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gators? In MN? Thanks OBiden.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
News: Minnesota hunter bags 10-point buck.


Was this 10-point Buck traded?:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Any bets on when alligators will return to the Arctic?
 
spacechecker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: News: Minnesota hunter bags 10-point buck.


Was this 10-point Buck traded?:
[Fark user image image 850x621]


Eesh. I know what you meant but that can be taken a couple different ways. In case you're unaware, "buck" is a racist term for a black man in some pretty racist parts of the south. It harkens back to slavery and humans being treated as livestock. Terrible name for a sports team and I have no doubt your post was innocent but thought I'd throw that out there.

/I made a similar, innocent mistake a few years back with a different ethnicity.
 
hammettman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why does the answer always have to be: just shoot it.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Any bets on when alligators will return to the Arctic?



Imagine David Attenborough narrating the drama of a polar bear fighting an alligator over a beluga whale.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.