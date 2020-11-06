 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Florida firefighter accused of stealing Pokémon cards from Walmart, no doubt while saying 'Theft Charges, I choose you'   (clickorlando.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
People have gone to jail for dumber things
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Gateway Cards. Now he is going for the hard stuff.
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm actually surprised they took him to jail for that.  Would have expected him to get a summons and turned loose.
 
genner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreTronicsInc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not very effective.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 421x161]
Gateway Cards. Now he is going for the hard stuff.


Fark user imageView Full Size


No doubt...
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Looks like the love child of Wayne Gretzky and Paul Reubens.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You know what with the modern age of mugshots and all, I'm surprised phrenology is not making a comeback.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When I was 8, I lived in a little two-tumbleweed town of 400 people. There was a small grocery store called Jack & Jill, which was the only store for 20 miles that sold even a few types of trading cards.

Kiss (the band) cards were all the rage in my neighborhood, but my allowance was only enough to buy a pack or two every week, so every time I went into that store, the temptation to pocket a few more was overwhelming.

One day, I gave in to the Devil and I stuffed about 20 packs of Kiss cards in my jacket. I was so short then that I could hide behind the display and the cashier couldn't see me, so I felt like I was a master thief...for about three minutes, because...

Unbeknownst to me, waaay in the back of the store, at the meat counter, the butcher had an unobstructed view of me as I was shoplifting for the first time in my life and he was watching the whole thing go down. I didn't even know he was there until I felt a firm tap on my shoulder. I immediately froze and then slowly turned around.

There was the butcher, standing there with his disgusting bloody apron with a meat cleaver in one hand and a cigarette in the other. He looked like a giant.

Butcher: "Son, what do you think you're doing?"

Me: "What? Me? Oh, nothing."

[pointing the knife in my direction]

Butcher: "Whatcha got in your pockets?"

Me: "Nothing."

Butcher: "I saw you put some cards in your pockets. Take them out and put them back right now, or I'm calling the police."

[I'm scared shiatless now to the point of tears]

Me: "OK. I was going to pay for them."

Butcher: "Right. Sure. So listen, I want you to go home right now and tell your parents what you did and I don't want to see you in this store ever again."

I ran out of the store and hopped on my bike and rode home. Of course, I never told my parents, but the problems started when they would want to go to the store and bring me along, or worse, when they needed me to go and get them something, and I would twist myself into knots coming up with the lamest excuses ever on why I couldn't go into the store. Eventually, after a month or two went by, I just went in and the butcher never made a stink about it again.

Fast forward 8 years, I'm 16 and looking for a job. The only place in town hiring was - you guessed it - Jack & Jill. I went in and filled out the application and they hired me as a box boy on the spot. On my first day, the butcher was there...

Me: "Hey, George. I'm Pope. Uh... this has been bugging me, so I figured I'd just come clean. You busted me for shoplifting here when I was little. I haven't stolen anything since, but I wanted you to know that I was sorry then and I still feel bad about it."

Butcher: "Shiat, kid. You know how many of you little farkers I've caught stealing? I should be farkin' sheriff of this town. All you kids should get together and start your own trading card store with what you've taken while I was on a cig break."
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Never understand trying to steal sealed packs, its akin to stealing a scratch off lottery ticket. Your more likely to lose than hit a jackpot card.
 
Tymast
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Team rocket is blasting off again!
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Petey4335: stuffy: [th.bing.com image 421x161]
Gateway Cards. Now he is going for the hard stuff.

[Fark user image 425x566]

No doubt...


After 25 years of playing M:tG I finally got off the crack earlier this year after the racism at WotC was made public.  I refuse to do business with anybody that treats their employees like that.

https://www.dailyesports.gg/wizards-o​f​-the-coast-accused-of-pervasive-ongoin​g-racism/
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
*scratches head* But why? Five bucks will get you an inch thick stack from the thrift store whenever they happen to show up. Been making gift giving for the nephews real easy. Most have been pretty standard but for an inch thick of cards there's usually a few nice ones they get real excited about.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 421x161]
Gateway Cards. Now he is going for the hard stuff.


There's a reason why I call my time as a sales rep for Alliance Distributors my 'crack dealer' days...

This was in 2000, when the fad *really* hit.

'Yeah, I got those Pokemon cards. Maybe I can send you a box or two. But what you gonna do for me? Huh? You know, I might be able to bump you up on my client list...you gonna take some Warhammer 40K Starter Sets off my hands? You'll take 4 sets? Okay, I think I can get you 1 box of Pokemon for that. What else you gonna buy? How you stocked for D&D 3rd Edition books?'

Had a dance studio call me up and ask for Pokemon cards. Got them to buy several copies of the Sailor Moon RPG and a couple boxes of the Bella Sera horse trading cards as well. Seriously.

Also, our warehouse manager was skimming cases of Pokemon cards from the WoTC shipments. Not the retail boxes you see on display; cases with 6 boxes of starter decks or booster packs (1 case=6 boxes of boosters=216 booster packs). He was selling them on eBay. And keeping a sales log in his desk. The sales manager caught on pretty quick once he called and asked WoTC why we were short on the shipment. Visalia PD (this was Alliance West, warehoused in Visalia, CA; heart of Calabama) were called, arrested him, and the guy was saying he was gonna come back with his shotgun and kill us all WHILE THE COPS WERE LEADING HIM AWAY.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I ran out of the store and hopped on my bike and rode home. Of course, I never told my parents, but the problems started when they would want to go to the store and bring me along, or worse, when they needed me to go and get them something, and I would twist myself into knots coming up with the lamest excuses ever on why I couldn't go into the store.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Hope you're going to the Valley Vista Jack & Jill, cat fish?
 
