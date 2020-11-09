 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Self-driving truck in Russia hits the road, everything in sight   (nypost.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So like your average Zhiguli driver?
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This vehicle is thinking outside the box"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Russia, truck hijacks itself.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why aren't they putting all this effort into attaching it to track-bound vehicles that are already in existence, like subways, LRTs, and trams? There is an immediate use case right there and it's wayyyyyyy easier.

I mean, besides the obvious reason, nobody is going to make a gajillion sexy internet dollars by selling reasonable solutions to cash-strapped municipalities. That's like...work, man.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: Why aren't they putting all this effort into attaching it to track-bound vehicles that are already in existence, like subways, LRTs, and trams? There is an immediate use case right there and it's wayyyyyyy easier.

I mean, besides the obvious reason, nobody is going to make a gajillion sexy internet dollars by selling reasonable solutions to cash-strapped municipalities. That's like...work, man.


Uh, because trains already have systems to handle this kind of thing
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: Why aren't they putting all this effort into attaching it to track-bound vehicles that are already in existence, like subways, LRTs, and trams? There is an immediate use case right there and it's wayyyyyyy easier.

I mean, besides the obvious reason, nobody is going to make a gajillion sexy internet dollars by selling reasonable solutions to cash-strapped municipalities. That's like...work, man.



Don't imperil the jobs of public-sector union members.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I get the feels Vlad himself is submitting articles to Fark now. Not really impressed
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Barfmaker: Why aren't they putting all this effort into attaching it to track-bound vehicles that are already in existence, like subways, LRTs, and trams? There is an immediate use case right there and it's wayyyyyyy easier.

I mean, besides the obvious reason, nobody is going to make a gajillion sexy internet dollars by selling reasonable solutions to cash-strapped municipalities. That's like...work, man.

Uh, because trains already have systems to handle this kind of thing


Off the top of my head London has driverless Docklands Railway and Vancouver has driverless subway trains. They're great, you can sit right at the front and see where you're going.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Barfmaker: Why aren't they putting all this effort into attaching it to track-bound vehicles that are already in existence, like subways, LRTs, and trams? There is an immediate use case right there and it's wayyyyyyy easier.

I mean, besides the obvious reason, nobody is going to make a gajillion sexy internet dollars by selling reasonable solutions to cash-strapped municipalities. That's like...work, man.


Don't imperil the jobs of public-sector union members.


Exactly, go after the man-owns-truck type businesses, they're the source of radical independent thinkers.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's for fancy Russia, not the carts and horses Russia.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It still needs a fireman to shovel coal into the boiler.
 
jacksonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
ALERT! ALERT!
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A self-driving truck was unveiled by Kamaz, Russia's largest truck producer, with an unusual boxy design.

I mean, it's a truck. Trucks are boxy. Especially when you remove all the parts that are necessary for a human to drive one. What's so unusual about it?
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: A self-driving truck was unveiled by Kamaz, Russia's largest truck producer, with an unusual boxy design.

I mean, it's a truck. Trucks are boxy. Especially when you remove all the parts that are necessary for a human to drive one. What's so unusual about it?


Lower air resistance is for capitalists. This is rugged Russian truck design.
 
nijika
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jacksonic: [Fark user image image 850x357]ALERT! ALERT!


Not even a superhero is ready for how shiat they're going to drive.

/All the money saved from truckers can go to lawyers.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Do they run on Vodka?
 
dericwater
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Barfmaker: Why aren't they putting all this effort into attaching it to track-bound vehicles that are already in existence, like subways, LRTs, and trams? There is an immediate use case right there and it's wayyyyyyy easier.

I mean, besides the obvious reason, nobody is going to make a gajillion sexy internet dollars by selling reasonable solutions to cash-strapped municipalities. That's like...work, man.

Uh, because trains already have systems to handle this kind of thing


Also, this truck is traveling around 7 miles per hour, carrying maybe 10 tons including weight of truck, while a subway is going 50+ mph, 10 car lengths long, each weighing 20tons each, and each carrying 50+ passengers.
 
dericwater
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: Herr Morgenstern: A self-driving truck was unveiled by Kamaz, Russia's largest truck producer, with an unusual boxy design.

I mean, it's a truck. Trucks are boxy. Especially when you remove all the parts that are necessary for a human to drive one. What's so unusual about it?

Lower air resistance is for capitalists. This is rugged Russian truck design.


If it's for last-mile city driving, air resistance would be a minor issue. Certainly, for highway driving, it should have a more aerodynamic front.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: It still needs a fireman to shovel coal into the boiler.


You think they boil coal? How does that work?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

chitownmike: The Irresponsible Captain: It still needs a fireman to shovel coal into the boiler.

You think they boil coal? How does that work?


Fireman (steam engine)- Wikipedia
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: A self-driving truck was unveiled by Kamaz, Russia's largest truck producer, with an unusual boxy design.

I mean, it's a truck. Trucks are boxy. Especially when you remove all the parts that are necessary for a human to drive one. What's so unusual about it?


A similar layout has been proposed for trucks with drivers.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


The advantage being you can drive a container up to a loading dock either way. You can load first on first off, giving you greater flexibility in routing.
 
