An argument that started over a dog led to a shooting that left eight people wounded in Nashville.
GoofyGus [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I think I know whose dog it was.


John wick with his dog.(HD 1080p)
Youtube 76rGp7C1Erk
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
May the baby Jesus bless every gun manufacturer and gun owner and the NRA thank you for your good work truly we are blessed to have you all in our existence
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Polite society
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
An argument that started over a dog led to a shooting that left eight people wounded in Tennessee. Nashville police say they are looking for two male suspects.

Doggedly looking no doubt.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So Hillbilly Rap
 
frankb00th
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is the dog ok though?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A dog hobbling on three legs walks into a saloon.

The bartender asks, 'What's with the wounded leg, boy?'

The dog looks at him and replies 'I'm looking for the man who shot my paw.'
 
Mukster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Where were you when the dog got shot..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
♫ Goin' home to beat the wife again...♫
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GoofyGus: I think I know whose dog it was.


[YouTube video: John wick with his dog.(HD 1080p)]


Eight wounded, none life-threatening. I don't think Wick was behind this. I'm thinking stormtroopers, nobody else is that accurate.
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The dog had no choice on where his owner took him.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Waylon Jennings - Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way
Youtube TNpLSaCirj8
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GoofyGus: I think I know whose dog it was.


[YouTube video: John wick with his dog.(HD 1080p)]


Objection!

Lack of fatalities and mobsters shiatting themselves
 
Trocadero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

PirateKing: A dog hobbling on three legs walks into a saloon.

The bartender asks, 'What's with the wounded leg, boy?'

The dog looks at him and replies 'I'm looking for the man who shot my paw.'


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Supadope [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What do you get when you play a country song backwards?

You get your house back, your wife back, your dog back, your truck back.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
