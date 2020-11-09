 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Today from the files of unlikely excuses: Woman says her Amazon Alexa cocked up and ordered sexy time toys after overhearing Borat do it on his new film   (thesun.ie) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And here's multiple high quality pictures on the interwebs showing how terrifically embarrassed I am that anyone know about this.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Alexa, give me an elaborate ruse I can present to my sister for when she discovers I ordered three sex toys using her credit card number."
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazon checkout screens should have the option of including a CAPTCHA challenge for people who take ambien. Then again if someone is only one pill away from doing something really stupid we shouldn't try too hard to shelter them, right Rosanne Barr?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shes got finger tattoos.

She ordered the dildo.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Shes got finger tattoos.

She ordered the dildo.


Know how we know you didn't read the article?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she wanted dildos she should have just squatted on a wildlife refuge and posted videos to Parler.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's interesting to live in a world so full to the rafters with cynics; while at the time living in a world that believed a failed casino owner.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: dothemath: Shes got finger tattoos.

She ordered the dildo.

Know how we know you didn't read the article?


Because it's the Sun?

/don't click the Sun
//even at night
 
Thenixon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: And here's multiple high quality pictures on the interwebs showing how terrifically embarrassed I am that anyone know about this.


So it's not unusual for shiat tabloids to make up a 'sexy' story with an attractive protagonist and something slightly naughty. Standard fare really. What surprised me was that someone on the editorial team fact-checked it. Like, don't you know these pieces are click bait made up from whole cloth? And after they (of course) determined that it was not possible fro the events to have taken place, they put that evidence from Amazon in the article, and then said fark it, we are running it right along with the proof it was fake.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you buy ADULT TOYS online (funny!)
Youtube ql7sL-0hZeI


Maybe she watched this before she hit the wine.
 
Callous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: dothemath: Shes got finger tattoos.

She ordered the dildo.

Know how we know you didn't read the article?


She doesn't even have any fingers to hold a dildo?

I didn't read it either.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile at the Oregon bird refuge....
Fark user imageView Full Size
Oh no not more dongs...I've already got 3 inside of me!
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure Alexa wasn't listening to reporters describing Rudy's presser?
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't there a really simple way to disallow Alexa to make purchases?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm reporting here from Four Seasons Landscaping, Alexa.  It's right next to a store where you can buy sex toys."
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirMadness: Isn't there a really simple way to disallow Alexa to make purchases?


Yes, it's called "don't put a device that gives a money-grubbing corporation the ability to eavesdrop on you in your home."

What is wrong with some people?

/oh yeah, i forgot
//they're just stupid
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When a Billie Joel  song plays does Alexa order a downeaster?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: special20: dothemath: Shes got finger tattoos.

She ordered the dildo.

Know how we know you didn't read the article?

Because it's the Sun?

/don't click the Sun
//even at night


No Sun?
You need a flashlight.
 
Lord_Moldypants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Culled from her Alexa history:

"Alexa, order one gas powered dildo with a pull chain and a fist attachment."

"Okay"
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: [YouTube video: When you buy ADULT TOYS online (funny!)]

Maybe she watched this before she hit the wine.


Anytime a video has to tell me it's funny before I watch it I can be sure it isn't
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a gift
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have one of these things. Can you set them up to just order stuff like that? My friend has one of the google things and I have heard it react to something on TV or something someone said that wasn't directed at it. It's kind of weird and annoying.

I would think at the very least it would need to be set up with a specific product in advance. I assume you can't just say order sex toys. There's a million sex toys out there. What kind? For him? For Her? what brand, size, price, color etc.

I mean, even ordering something as simple as laundry detergent is more complicated than just saying "Alexa, order tide". Again, what kind? What size? Pods, powder, liquid? Scented, unscented?

For just about any product, there are simply too many variables for it to just follow a random command like that.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I don't have one of these things. Can you set them up to just order stuff like that? My friend has one of the google things and I have heard it react to something on TV or something someone said that wasn't directed at it. It's kind of weird and annoying.

I would think at the very least it would need to be set up with a specific product in advance. I assume you can't just say order sex toys. There's a million sex toys out there. What kind? For him? For Her? what brand, size, price, color etc.

I mean, even ordering something as simple as laundry detergent is more complicated than just saying "Alexa, order tide". Again, what kind? What size? Pods, powder, liquid? Scented, unscented?

For just about any product, there are simply too many variables for it to just follow a random command like that.


Fleshlights?  I don't think they're that sophisticated yet.

/kidding, but I'm pretty sure Alexa and Amazon have many checks in place due to the variables you list
 
dywed88
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Considering that if this was a real issue, I would expect to see a not insignificant number of cases of it occurring I am pretty dammed skeptical.

Watching Schitt's Creek did set my echo off a few times, but it was always "I am sorry I didn't understand that" or whatever it says.

/I am not particularly worried if Amazon is spying on me
//Amazon and Google probably already know more about me than I do
///Three
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dywed88: Considering that if this was a real issue, I would expect to see a not insignificant number of cases of it occurring I am pretty dammed skeptical.

Watching Schitt's Creek did set my echo off a few times, but it was always "I am sorry I didn't understand that" or whatever it says.

/I am not particularly worried if Amazon is spying on me
//Amazon and Google probably already know more about me than I do
///Three


It would be nice if the cynical of the world felt cynical towards DA as they send an innocent person to prison.
It's odd to disbelieve a suspect but completely trust the cops and DAs.
The paid professionals actually have more on the line. The vast majority of people would be better off taking a plea. Which means someone not taking a deal might be innocent and doesn't understand that doesn't matter. The jury assumes the accused is ALWAYS lying.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: dywed88: Considering that if this was a real issue, I would expect to see a not insignificant number of cases of it occurring I am pretty dammed skeptical.

Watching Schitt's Creek did set my echo off a few times, but it was always "I am sorry I didn't understand that" or whatever it says.

/I am not particularly worried if Amazon is spying on me
//Amazon and Google probably already know more about me than I do
///Three

It would be nice if the cynical of the world felt cynical towards DA as they send an innocent person to prison.
It's odd to disbelieve a suspect but completely trust the cops and DAs.
The paid professionals actually have more on the line. The vast majority of people would be better off taking a plea. Which means someone not taking a deal might be innocent and doesn't understand that doesn't matter. The jury assumes the accused is ALWAYS lying.


Sir, this is an Alexa thread
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

special20: dothemath: Shes got finger tattoos.

She ordered the dildo.

Know how we know you didn't read the article?


Because your mouth is full of penises?
 
chrisclarkux
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Funtime giggly-bits toys
"Carer" brother
3rd pic down (after Borat)
High-quality pics
...there's a...lot to un-pack here...
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bughunter: If she wanted dildos she should have just squatted on a wildlife refuge and posted videos to Parler.


She'd get those and a lifetime supply of sugar free gummy bears.
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Anybody got a timestamp in the Borat film?

/asking for a "'friend'"
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

groppet: [YouTube video: When you buy ADULT TOYS online (funny!)]

Maybe she watched this before she hit the wine.


Wow, my Canadian girlfriend made a video.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Marbleisheavy: abhorrent1: I don't have one of these things. Can you set them up to just order stuff like that? My friend has one of the google things and I have heard it react to something on TV or something someone said that wasn't directed at it. It's kind of weird and annoying.

I would think at the very least it would need to be set up with a specific product in advance. I assume you can't just say order sex toys. There's a million sex toys out there. What kind? For him? For Her? what brand, size, price, color etc.

I mean, even ordering something as simple as laundry detergent is more complicated than just saying "Alexa, order tide". Again, what kind? What size? Pods, powder, liquid? Scented, unscented?

For just about any product, there are simply too many variables for it to just follow a random command like that.

Fleshlights?  I don't think they're that sophisticated yet.

/kidding, but I'm pretty sure Alexa and Amazon have many checks in place due to the variables you list


There's an app for them. Ya rly. Pick a color.
 
