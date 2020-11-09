 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Estonia's far-right Interior Minister resigns after calling Joe Biden and his son Hunter 'corrupt' on a radio show with his son, the Finance Minister   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Imeline!
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's almost like right wingers are human shiat everywhere they exist.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Inconsolable.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The lack of self-awareness is amazing in these creatures.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

neongoats: It's almost like right wingers are human shiat everywhere they exist.


Do they even believe in right wing ideology?
I mean really believe it.
Or is it just an easy way to keep a cushy job with power?
Gangs of people are far more effective than individuals. And as long as you back the gang, they back you.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, they probably are.
 
Kathrin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Well, they probably are.


Given the email signatures prove the emails off Hunter's laptop are genuine, there's no probably about it.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

neongoats: It's almost like right wingers are human shiat everywhere they exist.


EKRE has actively stood against immigration from the Middle East and Africa, especially regarding the quota system proposed by EU Commission in 2015 to resettle the immigrants to all EU member states.[8] Citing a large number of Russians already imported during the Soviet occupation, the party has repeatedly ruled out supporting any further mass immigration into Estonia. The party upholds that the Estonian migration policies must advance the aim of "expanding the amount and percentage of Estonians in Estonia" and if the liberal government allows immigration to "alter the ethnic makeup of Estonia", it is "scandalous and undemocratic".[66]
Commenting on riots in socially segregated suburbs in Sweden, Martin Helme, board member and the party leader's son said in a TV talk show in May 2013: "Estonia shouldn't allow things to go as far as in England, France and Sweden. Our immigration policy should have one simple rule: if you're black, go back. As simple as that. We shouldn't allow this problem to emerge in the first place."[32]

/Fark them, I still plan to visit again once the COVID restrictions are lifted, (I've been to Tallinn and Tartu), and I might end up moving there.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have no doubt they are.

Still better than Trump though.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why would anyone in Estonia be invested in US politics?
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Kathrin: Vtimlin: Well, they probably are.

Given the email signatures prove the emails off Hunter's laptop are genuine, there's no probably about it.


Given that my wife is Morgan Fairchild, there's not a dry penis in the house.
 
drewsclues
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Vtimlin: Well, they probably are.


Kathrin: Vtimlin: Well, they probably are.

Given the email signatures prove the emails off Hunter's laptop are genuine, there's no probably about it.


Fark_Guy_Rob: I have no doubt they are.

Still better than Trump though.


Hey everyone! I found them! I found them!
 
