 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Deepfake Sinatra songs. "As a piece of engineering, it's really impressive." To the rest of us, it's creepy and it'd about to open a whole can of worms on copyright infringement   (theguardian.com) divider line
27
    More: Creepy  
•       •       •

818 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Nov 2020 at 12:50 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not interested. What I would like to see is him do a remake of Saving Von Ryan's Express
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's not really anything that challenging to copyright with the idea of AI music.

The only really novel legal question is the fact that under current law, music that was created by an AI is not entitled to copyright because only a person is entitled to copyright.  Remember the "monkey selfie" case.  But that's good.  Copyright is supposed to be about safeguarding the rights of authors.  And if there isn't an author, then there isn't a justification for copyright to protect anything.

The thing discussed in the article isn't even really a copyright problem.  Sound-alikes and look-alikes have been litigated for like 80 years under the separate but related concept of a right to publicity.  If anything, it was a little worse in Ye Olde Times because low-fi sound and screen resolution made for 8-inch black and white console TV sets meant you had to discern a lot from context clues - if that be-suited gray blob looks kinda like Sinatra, and sounds kinda like Sinatra, it was probably him.  And sometimes it wasn't.  So they could sue.  It happened before, and it'll happen again.  Nothing new or scary about that.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Does that mean we might get to hear Deepfake-Sinatra croon out Drowning Pool's "Bodies?"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Once they get this done, corporate music will be all fake everything. You'll be enthralled by artists who don't exist, have never existed, and they save on paying out royalties to writers, musicians, and singers.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

edmo: Once they get this done, corporate music will be all fake everything. You'll be enthralled by artists who don't exist, have never existed, and they save on paying out royalties to writers, musicians, and singers.

Will

be fake?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why would faking someone's likeness and lying about the source be copyright and not a fraud case?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The future is frightening
Gloria Gaynor and Dio - "I Will Survive the Rainbow in the Dark"
Youtube NYoohbsQ9fk
 
Thudfark
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: Once they get this done, corporate music will be all fake everything. You'll be enthralled by artists who don't exist, have never existed, and they save on paying out royalties to writers, musicians, and singers.


So does that mean we won't have vapid airheads making inane comments on everything under the sun, and the music might not totally suck? What's the downside here?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That was unlistenable dreck. Long way to go before the music industry has anything to worry about.
 
Drew P Balls [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've always preferred James' version.

James Brown's Celebrity Hot Tub Party - Saturday Night Live
Youtube yAJnpaFRrlw
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At 1:26

"It's pissless tiiiiiiiiime and you know what that means".

I think I like this song.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Frank Still Loves The Ladies
Youtube GQJd-XwSSyA

Reminds me of this Dana Gould bit.  lol.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fred Astaire thinks you're late to the party.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MasterPython
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: Once they get this done, corporate music will be all fake everything. You'll be enthralled by artists who don't exist, have never existed, and they save on paying out royalties to writers, musicians, and singers.


So a advanced version of the kaleidoscope from 1984 and the android TV stars from Do Androids Dresm of Electric Sheep
 
beakerxf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why do we need to reincarnate Sinatra? We already have Michael Bublé.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

beakerxf: Why do we need to reincarnate Sinatra? We already have Michael Bublé.


Didn't you hear? The last stage of humane existence is Las Vegas in the 1970s. Everything else is just people who wish they were in Las Vegas in the 70s. Now, we are one step closer to granting that wish.
 
SmellsLikePoo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's the music i'd expect in a murder hotel
 
mjbok
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Does an AI have mob ties?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It seems logical that, if what we experience as "life" is actually a simulation, hologram or whatever, that the programmer would probably get around to introducing social media, "Fake News," and deep fake technology to actually bend our "reality" to the point where we all go insane and kill each other. Good start, so far.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Combine that with a drug trip and you might have something.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
better than Yoko

Yoko Ono Screaming at Art Show! (Original)
Youtube HdZ9weP5i68
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
AI/DC: I made a bot write an AC/DC song
Youtube vpEVsDN84Hc
 
beakerxf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: beakerxf: Why do we need to reincarnate Sinatra? We already have Michael Bublé.

Didn't you hear? The last stage of humane existence is Las Vegas in the 1970s. Everything else is just people who wish they were in Las Vegas in the 70s. Now, we are one step closer to granting that wish.


I can smell the cigarette smoke and sweaty polyester already.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Bring on all the fake ass Nat Portman porno.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Talk about a tender trap.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Not sure why, particularly.

Humans have had impersonators for a long time. Besides the fact that a cover band or actor would not lie and say they are the actual AC/DC or the actual Jay Leno because they want to not be sued for misrepresenting themselves.

An AI song is no different than a counterfeit anything, if you specifically aren't aiming for parody or cover. I guess the technology will make it easier, but this isn't the 1850s. You can't "get away" for years ripping off someone you have never seen. Put a song on the internet, and withing 48 hours, the copywrite bots will get you, or if you get famous, people have phones, and planes, and lawyers.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'A computer can sing for me? Hank, fly me back to my estate.
I'm gonna soak my balls in the hot tub until they dissolve!'
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.