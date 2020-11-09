 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Houses in Akita City are calling fire department when nobody is home. Could it be ghosts? Fire chief blames it on really old 'black telephones' that still haven't upgraded to touchtone, gives grumpy old amusement park owner a pass   (soranews24.com) divider line
rue_in_winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I swear I remember reading somewhere that the reason Britain's emerg number is 999 is because 111 was too easy to get as a false positive, something to do with moving telephone lines.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TETSUOOOOOOOOOO!!!
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What the Akita City Council might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Damnit bobby, what did I tell yah about replacing your stem cells with embryonic fusion
 
6655321
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Black Phones Matter
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Black telephone" is the Japanese term for a rotary telephone, and occasionally Kim Jong-un's haircut.


Bwahahahahahaha
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: What the Akita City Council might look like.

[Fark user image 236x227]


Dammit came here to say that (except citizens)
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Pretty sure its Mr. Deavers, the local jewel thief and movie theater owner. Send for those meddling kids and their dog.
 
