On this day in history, in 1989, East Germany opened the Berlin Wall, an act which led to the end of the Cold War
42
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I still remember the roof I was sitting on in the French section watching the push to the crossing.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i have a piece of it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cia.gov


Bob, did you see that coming? Bob?

Oh, I'm sorry he's busy b*tching about Democrats or something.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: I still remember the roof I was sitting on in the French section watching the push to the crossing.


I was gonna mention watching the event on TV, but goddamn, yours is WAY better.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then West Germany took in over 16.5 million immigrants from a third world country with massive amounts of toxic waste and was able to grow even with extending social services and pension payments to people that never paid anything into the system.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who needs Ozzy and Metallica when you got the Hoff singing on the wall as it is coming down.

David Hasselhoff - Looking For Freedom (ZDF Sylvester Trümpfe 31.12.1989)
Youtube cJ2Sgd9sc0M
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
History channel? So it was actually aliens that did it after reading Hitler's secret diaries and cross-referencing them with a Bible code?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: i have a piece of it.


I do too.

Well, we have a piece of something. It might have fallen off the Cross Bronx Expressway.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Trump, TEAR DOWN THIS WALL!
Fark user image
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

croesius: eurotrader: I still remember the roof I was sitting on in the French section watching the push to the crossing.

I was gonna mention watching the event on TV, but goddamn, yours is WAY better.


I had a laser sighting device because no one thought it was going to go well. Thank the Lord for a east German Col. Deciding not to kill his fellow citizens and not making a phone call.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember the day well.  Was at Thursday happy hour in Arlington with my coworkers (just started my Boobies-college job 3 months previously).  We drank Tanqueray and tonics.  There was a small TV behind the bar that I'd never seen on before - we asked the bartender what was up and he said "The Berlin Wall came down today".

After being happy that we'd won the Cold War, I thought "Oh crap, I'm in trouble."  You see, I worked for a defense contractor.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always a good time for a reminder that socialist countries need walls to keep their citizens from leaving.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I woke up the next morning literally wondering if I had dreamt it.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: It's always a good time for a reminder that socialist countries need walls to keep their citizens from leaving.


Yeah, they say you can see the Great Wall of Norway from space.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: It's always a good time for a reminder that socialist countries need walls to keep their citizens from leaving.

Yeah, they say you can see the Great Wall of Norway from space.


i.kym-cdn.com
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would someone tell Putin that it ended?  I don't think he got the memo that we won (by outspending) and them letting a nuclear power plant explode.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that the opening was kind of a bureaucratic foul up and that once it was opened it was just impossible to close.

It's also amazing the Republicans continue to credit Reagan with defeating communism when it was the actual people themselves, in the streets, tearing the farker down.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Then West Germany took in over 16.5 million immigrants from a third world country with massive amounts of toxic waste and was able to grow even with extending social services and pension payments to people that never paid anything into the system.


*SECOND world country. The non-aligned states were the Third World.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember toying with the idea of jumping on a place and going there to see it personally. Of course, I didn't really have the money and I also didn't have a passport, so that was a pipe dream. But it would've been cool as hell.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: It's always a good time for a reminder that socialist countries need walls to keep their citizens from leaving.

Yeah, they say you can see the Great Wall of Norway from space.


Be gentle on that user, they're having a really rough time since the election.
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget that song by the Scorpions that this inspired.
 
notto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But remember, Trump claims he is "Far greater than Ronald Reagan"
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jump forward and some orange juice Nazis lover tried to erect a wall.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Theres a large section  of the wall in front of the James Baker Institute on the Rice U campus.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notto: But remember, Trump claims he is "Far greater than Ronald Reagan"


Why do people take a failed casino owner so serious? That should earn permeant eye rolls every time the child speaks.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

waxbeans: notto: But remember, Trump claims he is "Far greater than Ronald Reagan"

Why do people take a failed casino owner so serious? That should earn permeant eye rolls every time the child speaks.


Because he's a gigantic asshole, racist, illiterate fu*k face sex offender and so are they.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: some_beer_drinker: i have a piece of it.

I do too.

Well, we have a piece of something. It might have fallen off the Cross Bronx Expressway.


I was there in the summer of 1990 and bought a bag of chunks near Checkpoint Charlie. I can't be 100% certain that it's authentic, but the nearest source of loose concrete was the actual wall.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Was a fascinating time to be alive in first year university, especially the bewildered but happy face on my political science professor the next day.
 
BuehrlesToTheWall
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: some_beer_drinker: i have a piece of it.

I do too.

Well, we have a piece of something. It might have fallen off the Cross Bronx Expressway.


I may or may not have taken a piece from the actual wall in Invalidenfriedhof. Oops.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I remember the day well.  Was at Thursday happy hour in Arlington with my coworkers (just started my Boobies-college job 3 months previously).  We drank Tanqueray and tonics.  There was a small TV behind the bar that I'd never seen on before - we asked the bartender what was up and he said "The Berlin Wall came down today".

After being happy that we'd won the Cold War, I thought "Oh crap, I'm in trouble."  You see, I worked for a defense contractor.


grrr filterpwn.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I went over the Berlin Wall that summer by train on the way to Warsaw..we we warned not to take pictures as we went over but I had a pocket sized Minox..
Fark user image
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

toraque: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: It's always a good time for a reminder that socialist countries need walls to keep their citizens from leaving.

Yeah, they say you can see the Great Wall of Norway from space.


It's not socialist unless South Korea is also. And Norway has the population of greater Philadelphia.

Fark user image
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: ImpendingCynic: some_beer_drinker: i have a piece of it.

I do too.

Well, we have a piece of something. It might have fallen off the Cross Bronx Expressway.

I was there in the summer of 1990 and bought a bag of chunks near Checkpoint Charlie. I can't be 100% certain that it's authentic, but the nearest source of loose concrete was the actual wall.


I made a reference to Check Point Charlie (something to do with Covid and our house) to the younger members of our family....they had no idea what I was talking about. :(
 
chitownmike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sitesmithscott: Would someone tell Putin that it ended?  I don't think he got the memo that we won (by outspending) and them letting a nuclear power plant explode.


There it is, the stupidest thing I will read all day
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yes, yes, I remember I had Lasagna.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

chitownmike: sitesmithscott: Would someone tell Putin that it ended?  I don't think he got the memo that we won (by outspending) and them letting a nuclear power plant explode.

There it is, the stupidest thing I will read all day



Putin knows that the USSR lost.  It's the driving element of his psychology.

He's been trying to set up Cold War 2: Soviet Boogaloo for the last 20+ years.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Hassan Ben Sobr: I went over the Berlin Wall that summer by train on the way to Warsaw..we we warned not to take pictures as we went over but I had a pocket sized Minox..[Fark user image image 850x622]


Cool picture, bro.
 
PunGent
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hammettman: I read that the opening was kind of a bureaucratic foul up and that once it was opened it was just impossible to close.

It's also amazing the Republicans continue to credit Reagan with defeating communism when it was the actual people themselves, in the streets, tearing the farker down.


GOP's been intellectually bankrupt for a long time now.
 
PunGent
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: toraque: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: It's always a good time for a reminder that socialist countries need walls to keep their citizens from leaving.

Yeah, they say you can see the Great Wall of Norway from space.

It's not socialist unless South Korea is also. And Norway has the population of greater Philadelphia.

[Fark user image 425x498]


As you've already been schooled, see the "then let's adopt their policies" up there.

You seem to have scrolled right past it :)
 
Oneiros
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

nursetim: Don't forget that song by the Scorpions that this inspired.


I can't forget.  I was going to comment when this first went up on how awful it was that we now had the Scorpions because of this, but thought I'd hold out.

(I've been to both West & East Germany (including East Berlin), but I've never been to Germany)

And if your chunk of the Berlin Wall doesn't have spray paint on it, it just doesn't seem real to me.  I know, technically, it could've been a chunk from the eastern wall, or the side towards No Man's Land, but the wall that people had access to was covered in graffiti.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I went to Germany for the first time in '91. We drove from Frankfurt to Berlin for shenanigans and stopped in Weimar along the way. My recollection is that, when we passed over the former border into the former East Germany it was sorta like The Upside Down - the guard tower were still visible, the roads turned shiattier (we even had to drive off the highway onto the shoulder/ditch to get around a break in the pavement) the cars/trucks got shiattier, even the trees were uglier, BUT!, uniformly the people were very kind and friendly. We stayed at a little hotel in Weimar and the owners joined us at our table and kept bringing beer and food for us all until almost sun up.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hassan Ben Sobr: I went over the Berlin Wall that summer by train on the way to Warsaw..we we warned not to take pictures as we went over but I had a pocket sized Minox..[Fark user image image 850x622]


Should we ask why you were carrying a Minox into an Eastern Bloc country?
 
