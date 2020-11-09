 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Rich man to face charges at The Hague for inciting violence through media, in legal case directly out of Rupert Murdoch's frenzied nightmares   (aljazeera.com) divider line
19
posted to Main » on 09 Nov 2020 at 6:20 PM



I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
WHEN IS STEVE MILLER STANDING TRIAL??
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't you glad we live in the USA?  America would never let a radial nut job run for office with no qualifications, only money....
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rich man can be charged with their crimes?

No wonder the United States doesn't support the internationl Court of Justice at The Hague.

Once you start, where do you stop?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Rich man can be charged with their crimes?

No wonder the United States doesn't support the internationl Court of Justice at The Hague.

Once you start, where do you stop?


Heck, the USA is actively destroying the Hague' s individual prosecutors.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Ukrainian physical trainer uses a lot of his phrases.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man. You can get a 5-star hotel room in The Hauge for $143/night. That's not bad! Genocide, however, is bad.

/those things are unrelated
//came across that after googling the place when I realized I knew almost nothing about it
///slashies three I give to thee
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: brantgoose: Rich man can be charged with their crimes?

No wonder the United States doesn't support the internationl Court of Justice at The Hague.

Once you start, where do you stop?

Heck, the USA is actively destroying the Hague' s individual prosecutors.


Hey, Pompeo has a point. It's not like America is part of the world. Why should we be subject to some "world court"?

/wow, even joking that felt dirty.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Things brought to us by radio: Nazi genocide, Rwandan genocide, Rush Limbaugh.

I'm starting to think it's not a force for good.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dallaire's account of how the Rwandan genocide was allowed to come about should have been a warning to the 21st century.

Instead it was a preview.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You can tell he's a monster because in his courtroom sketch he's wearing his Covid mask under his nose instead of over it.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Next up, Bezos.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I was thinking "Trump", but for the disclaimer, "rich".
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Dallaire's account of how the Rwandan genocide was allowed to come about should have been a warning to the 21st century.

Instead it was a preview.


HAHHA FUNNY
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I think we have bigger concerns about his behavior than something that happened in a country I'm not sure even exists.

Hang him from the highest tree!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah all those people who say but but but fox news aint that bad, we cant ban them or send them to jail because freedom of speech....

BIATCH do you know what fox news, newsmax, oan and all these other pieces of shiat on right wing talk radio are doing and have been doing for the last 20 years?? THEY ARE DEHUMANIZING immigrants and democrats. They are encouraging civil war, murder and genocide. Just like the farks did in Rwanda before the genocide.

People who say we shouldnt do anything about it before the murders begin (hell dozens if not hundreds of people were literally murdered because of these farks already and thats not counting all the dead from COVID/no masks BECAUSE OF THEM) are either stupid AF or profiting from it and either way, we should ignore their opinion.

RIGHT WING MEDIAS HAVE THOUSANDS OF DEATHS ON THEIR HANDS AND THEY NEED TO PAY FOR IT.
 
rue_in_winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The use of radio by the Rwandan genocidaires was one of the things that pointed out to me the pattern of accessible communication -- that is, where the start up costs are low and where certification/licensing is easy or unnecessary -- and the propagation of inhumane, antagonistic, and exploitative social policy. Bosnia also had hate radio during that genocide. Nazis also made extensive use of radio.

The inept centralization of authority in Canada, associated with a change in policy toward indigenous people as well as a general scorn for local expertise and also everyone's in the goddamned Orange Order, happens as the telegraph becomes feasible for governmental and commercial use.

Lay some telegraph line and all of a sudden, you can have a stooge you feel comfortable socializing with dispatched to do a job that you used to have to just trust a competent person with, even though they weren't part of your social club. There's a weird propagation of mistrust of indigenous nations and individuals in this period that might have existed earlier, but was not widespread and not the basis of policy until later.

This change to mistrusting local administrators who had previously been considered essential and/or loyal turns up all over the former British Empire, this stupid fantasy of 'ruling it all from Whitehall' causing idiots with seniority and/or status to fark up delicate sociopolitical relationships that local expertise formerly took care of.

The telegraph is also associated with the rise of a lot of the scientific racism and scientific sexism crap. Newspapers can print all kinds of horseshiat at this point anyway, but now people can reprint exactly the same horseshiat. 'Reporters' during the run up to and during Civil War were upping the ante on abolition vs. slavery, 'fresh from the front' and so on, but impossible to police for accuracy.

People know how the internet's caused a rise in hate speech and conspiracy theories. My roommate mentioned spikes in Antisemitism associated with mass publishing and mass literacy, plus various paranoid conspiracy theories. Pamphlets, mainly.

Newspapers also presented issues, but newspapers require printing apparatus, certain personnel, and organizational skills. You need enough lead time, for example, and people to distribute.

But radio handles distribution by your listeners having receivers. You can do a lot live or with relatively little prep work. It's fairly lightweight, all told, in terms of infrastructure.

There are reasons I mistrust free and unrestricted speech, and why i think some kinds of speech should be illegal.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: WHEN IS STEVE MILLER STANDING TRIAL??


He took the money and ran.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There's a jackal in here.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What documentary was this guy in?
 
