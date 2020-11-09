 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Support for legal weed hits 68% of Americans. This was actually reported last week, but like, needed time to chill over the weekend and totally hit the ground running on a Monday morning   (thehill.com) divider line
36
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

349 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Nov 2020 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Come on Texas. We can't let Oklahoma legalize recreational marijuana first. Do the right thing.
 
CJEmsley19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Boring.

Wake me up when LSD gets legalized.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
South Dakota passed it, for chrissakes.  And "liberal" Minnesota sits here clutching her collective pearls.  Goddamn puritans.
 
FarkOf40000Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wake me up when it is taken off Schedule I.
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just legalize it federally already.  It's obvious a majority of people want it or don't care about it and leaving it illegal is just leaving piles of cash on the table from tax revenue.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CJEmsley19: Boring.


Wake me up when LSD gets legalized.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that headline in a certain voice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both Mass and NJ have legalized. Connecticut has "wisely" to forgo all that annoying tax revenue and instead will force us to drive an hour to spend hour money.

Just think of all the money they will save from not having to count all that additional income!

we r vry smrt !
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I read that headline in a certain voice.

[Fark user image 425x347]


i.gifer.comView Full Size


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
davynelson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i thanks gawd every day i live in a place where i can order fine bud and psychedelics to my doorstep

40 years ago we had to stand on a street corner and hope someone showed up who didn't rip you off
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will there still be Libertarians when Republicans support legalization?
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Democrats need to make this a part of their platform, ending the war on drugs would be a major boon to society and actually help minority communities since cops would have to invent other reasons to harass them as well as weaken the power of gangs and any other kind of organized criminal operation by going after their checkbook.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Will there still be Libertarians when Republicans support legalization?


Could Ayn Rand roll a joint SO big that libertarianism makes sense?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: South Dakota passed it, for chrissakes.  And "liberal" Minnesota sits here clutching her collective pearls.  Goddamn puritans.


Come on Walz! Get your shiat together!
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A world of opportunity opens before me, better it had opened 40 years ago.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: hobnail: South Dakota passed it, for chrissakes.  And "liberal" Minnesota sits here clutching her collective pearls.  Goddamn puritans.

Come on Walz! Get your shiat together!


It's the republicans in the state legislature that are holding it back.  Although I think they only have a one vote majority now.  Maybe we can get them to get their shiat together.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkOf40000Years: Wake me up when it is taken off Schedule I.


This is what needs to happen. As long as it is a federal issue it will be used against people for employment screenings.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's cute when the rest of the country starts to catch up to us here in Michigan.
 
chozo13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just unschedule it already. Nobody buys the propaganda anymore, I'm still pissed Obama didn't do that during his two terms.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: fiddlehead: hobnail: South Dakota passed it, for chrissakes.  And "liberal" Minnesota sits here clutching her collective pearls.  Goddamn puritans.

Come on Walz! Get your shiat together!

It's the republicans in the state legislature that are holding it back.  Although I think they only have a one vote majority now.  Maybe we can get them to get their shiat together.


Look at how long it took them to legalize open liquor stores on Sundays.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AZ just voted for full recreational last week but it won't go into effect until may.

AZ voters via citizens' referendum, back in 1996, actually voted to legalize it but via some means of legislative farkery, the legislature after the fact passed some kind of law to the effect of, "this law changes how referenda work and applies retroactively for one year".  something like that.  25-30 legislators with the stroke of a pen undid the will of 2-3 million people.
 
Brofar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I still don't understand how people can be against it when it's been legal in so many places for so long and the sky hasn't fallen. Why are we still listening to the Chicken Littles? Don't most of the arguments fall apart when you look at the places that have legalized it for so many years?
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

CJEmsley19: Boring.

Wake me up when LSD gets legalized.


Okay.
...
HEY, WAKE UP
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Hickory-smoked: CJEmsley19: Boring.

Wake me up when LSD gets legalized.

Okay.
...
HEY, WAKE UP


Decriminalized != Legal though
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: hobnail: fiddlehead: hobnail: South Dakota passed it, for chrissakes.  And "liberal" Minnesota sits here clutching her collective pearls.  Goddamn puritans.

Come on Walz! Get your shiat together!

It's the republicans in the state legislature that are holding it back.  Although I think they only have a one vote majority now.  Maybe we can get them to get their shiat together.

Look at how long it took them to legalize open liquor stores on Sundays.


It's so damn stupid. And damn near impossible to get a med card, either.  My boss is doing chemo after having an aggressive brain tumor removed, and the only way they'd give him a med card is if he tries literally every other antinausea medication out there.  He just has his kid pick some up in Illinois.  I have friends with chronic pain conditions who've had trouble getting it too.
 
stuffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Given this last year. No real surprise.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: hobnail: South Dakota passed it, for chrissakes.  And "liberal" Minnesota sits here clutching her collective pearls.  Goddamn puritans.

Come on Walz! Get your shiat together!


To be fair, there was a lot of traction on it before covid hit. I think they rightly prioritized and hopefully the efforts will begin again. With a blue senate now it shouldn't be too tough.
 
Mouser
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We'll probably need it to get through the next four years.
 
cloudofdust [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Brofar: I still don't understand how people can be against it when it's been legal in so many places for so long and the sky hasn't fallen. Why are we still listening to the Chicken Littles? Don't most of the arguments fall apart when you look at the places that have legalized it for so many years?



The right of the 'Murican people to deny the evidence right in front of their faces shall not be infringed!



Shall not be infringed!
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good! Everyone get good and stoned. Maybe you won't notice the transition to socialism. It's the only way their numbers make any sense!
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Biden to announce that he considered it deeply and actually thinks that "more study is needed" in 3... 2...
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So can we just offer legal weed in the first 100 days to voters in Georgia if they flip the Senate?

Green new deal indeed.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Good! Everyone get good and stoned. Maybe you won't notice the transition to socialism. It's the only way their numbers make any sense!


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How much longer until there is a President who is strong enough to legalize it??
 
Brofar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Good! Everyone get good and stoned. Maybe you won't notice the transition to socialism. It's the only way their numbers make any sense!


Ah the socialism boogey man...something for the low info voters to scream I guess
 
Luneward
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hobnail: South Dakota passed it, for chrissakes.  And "liberal" Minnesota sits here clutching her collective pearls.  Goddamn puritans.


Yeah, my state confuses me, too.  Blindingly blood red, yet we pass medical and recreational MJ at the same time.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.