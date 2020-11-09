 Skip to content
(PennLive)   Sure New Jersey legalized pot, but pot remains illegal in Pennsylvania This message brought to you by the NJ Hotel Association   (pennlive.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Going to get blitzed with the General"

Emanuel Leutze
1851
Crayons on Taco Bell napkin

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Incredibly available for comment, though you'll only get good quotes from one of them.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmu i got ya 🤪
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

havocmike: Incredibly available for comment, though you'll only get good quotes from one of them.
[upload.wikimedia.org image 396x252]


That fat guy looks like he's about to have a heart attack
 
Hoax_Device
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
PA does have medical marijuana and it's not very difficult to get a card to treat one's anxiety
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The EZ Pass toll to leave NJ for PA on most bridges is now based on how many ounces you buy.   Save a dollar, and get a thrill, by using the Tacony-Palmyra bridge while it's still standing.
 
stuffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So smoke on the New Jersey side of the boarder then drive home.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When I was in high school the drinking age in PA was 21 while it was only 18 in Jersey. They rarely carded anyone, especially down at the shore (especially Somers Point!...Tony Marts, Bayshore, & Dunes (Dunes Til Dawn!)
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This ruling is going to leave New Hope, PA decimated.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

stuffy: So smoke on the New Jersey side of the boarder then drive home.


Yeah...drive while intoxicated...good idea. New Jersey is going to screw this up anyway so just stay in your State till it's legal there.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Everything is legal in New Jersey
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They should build a border wall and make Trump pay for it.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
the problem with consumption in NJ is you inhale some of NJ.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: Everything is legal in New Jersey


If you don't get caught.
 
learn2shoot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: stuffy: So smoke on the New Jersey side of the boarder then drive home.

Yeah...drive while intoxicated...good idea. New Jersey is going to screw this up anyway so just stay in your State till it's legal there.


I think pointing out "New Jersey is going to screw this up anyways"  is really key to this.  What a great observation.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In one state you can buy it at a store. In another state simple possession will land you in jail. What a FARKED UP COUNTRY!
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

havocmike: Incredibly available for comment, though you'll only get good quotes from one of them.
[upload.wikimedia.org image 396x252]


And only after sitting through at least an hour or so of bad quotes from the other one.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JJRRutgers: This ruling is going to leave New Hope, PA decimated.


I'm going to start a business involving a mini tunnel and a Lionel train from Lambertville.

/Srsly tho, L'ville is nice too
//there's a convenient bridge
///PA is going to need to set up a checkpoint on their side, lol
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: When I was in high school the drinking age in PA was 21 while it was only 18 in Jersey. They rarely carded anyone, especially down at the shore (especially Somers Point!...Tony Marts, Bayshore, & Dunes (Dunes Til Dawn!)


"You gonna check out the Sand Bar while you're down there?" "What's the Sand Bar?" "Oh, it's this place that lets 16 year old kids drink." "Oh cool."

Prior to 1973 the drinking age in NJ was 21 but it was 18 in NY, thanks to that state's influential wine making lobby.  I grew up 2 towns away from the border and there were lots of gin mills just over the border, accessed by a twisty back road.  Lotta kids died in drunk-driving crashes trying to get home.  Part of the reason for states lowering the drinking age was to eliminate "blood borders" caused by young people going out-of-state to drink; the rationale was to lower DUI mortality by letting people drink closer to home.
 
fo_sho!
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I buy beer in Jersey and bring it back to PA... which is also against the rules. 

Realistically I think it will take about 5 years to implement...
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
NJ guy here. Hoping the weed stores pop up on January 1'st. Tired of driving to Massachusetts.
 
huntercr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Russ1642: In one state you can buy it at a store. In another state simple possession will land you in jail. What a FARKED UP COUNTRY!


not limited to weed.  buying sex for instance or fireworks.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I drove a rented car from Colorado to Maryland a few weeks ago. Got pulled over in Kansas at 2 AM. The cop asked if I knew why he pulled me over and I said 'because I have Colorado plates, it's 2 AM, and you figured I'm hauling weed?' He said no, it was because I didn't use my turn signal while merging onto the interstate. He told me to be careful and let me go.

/I'm an old white guy. I can't imagine how that might have gone down if I were a young POC.
//Who the heck signals that they are merging onto a highway? You're on a ramp that ONLY merges. Where else are you going to go?
///I did have a little weed on me :)
 
asciibaron
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
geekbikerskum:
"You gonna check out the Sand Bar while you're down there?" "What's the Sand Bar?" "Oh, it's this place that lets 16 year old kids drink." "Oh cool."


did you see "Crystal shiat" at the Sand Bar?
 
Quinzy [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Russ1642: In one state you can buy it at a store. In another state simple possession will land you in jail. What a FARKED UP COUNTRY!


Why are so many Americans amazed that the UNITED STATES of America, consists of states that have different rules and are united.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nobody in Peculiar: He said no, it was because I didn't use my turn signal while merging onto the interstate. He told me to be careful and let me go.

he was hoping you were drunk.  happened to me at 2am crossing from OK to AR.  once he saw i was not drunk i got the "slow down, be safe" talk and was free to go.  after he ran my plates.
 
oldweasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pretty sure we all know how this is going to be enforced in PA:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
