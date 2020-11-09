 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   Man gets his t-bone after 54 days on ventilator and months of rehab   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


he's the first guy to gain weight while on a ventilator
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for him
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Respect.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 461x410]

he's the first guy to gain weight while on a ventilator


I was thinking how did he spend so much time in the hospital and not lose weight?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George wants his new nickname to be T Bone, too funny.
Youtube E5ibSvOWAMg
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<Nitpick>That's a ribeye, not a t-bone</Nitpick>
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 461x410]

he's the first guy to gain weight while on a ventilator

I was thinking how did he spend so much time in the hospital and not lose weight?


Maybe he did and this is "skinny" him.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/E5ibSvOW​AMg]


T-BONE!  T-BONE!  T-BONE!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: ltdanman44: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/E5ibSvOW​AMg]

T-BONE!  T-BONE!  T-BONE!


Speaking of this, there was a guy in my frat that wanted everyone to call him Ryno (rhymes with rhino), but no one ever did.  When I met him, he told me that everyone calls him Ryno, but I never heard anyone call him that.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another "this is a nice story, but it shouldn't have happened" story, like an 80 year old having a full-time job, or a 5 year old kid finally raising enough money on Go Fund Me to get a kidney transplant.

I'm glad he's well, but can we do something about this pandemic, please?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Morgenstern: waxbeans: Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 461x410]

he's the first guy to gain weight while on a ventilator

I was thinking how did he spend so much time in the hospital and not lose weight?

Maybe he did and this is "skinny" him.


Dammmmmn
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Rapmaster2000: ltdanman44: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/E5ibSvOW​AMg]

T-BONE!  T-BONE!  T-BONE!

Speaking of this, there was a guy in my frat that wanted everyone to call him Ryno (rhymes with rhino), but no one ever did.  When I met him, he told me that everyone calls him Ryno, but I never heard anyone call him that.


Na. What you got to do is say:
Hi am 'something hard to pronounce' but call me X.

I did this in school. Wish I had came up with it sooner. Like 10 years sooner. LOL
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, I had no idea Ron Jeremy had the 'rona!
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: <Nitpick>That's a ribeye, not a t-bone</Nitpick>


thank you
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: fragMasterFlash: <Nitpick>That's a ribeye, not a t-bone</Nitpick>

thank you


...Black Jesus!
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/E5ibSvOW​AMg]


I always wanted people to call me "Smokey Mountain Rain".
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Rapmaster2000: ltdanman44: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/E5ibSvOW​AMg]

T-BONE!  T-BONE!  T-BONE!

Speaking of this, there was a guy in my frat that wanted everyone to call him Ryno (rhymes with rhino), but no one ever did.  When I met him, he told me that everyone calls him Ryno, but I never heard anyone call him that.


A guy we hired wanted us to call him Rock. We called him Pebbles.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can sympathize...

It was nowhere near that long, but when I was in the ICU, all I wanted was some OJ (it's my comfort item when I'm sick). Even the nurses got a kick out it when they let me move up to non-clear liquids. 2 days later, when I got solid food on my menu again, it was a moment that I texted to the wife. I was only in the hospital for a week, but you really don't realize how badly you want a type of food until you can't have it anymore...
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
maybe because he eats that sorta thing and is morbidly obese that he got rocked by the 'rona so hard? I'm just asking questions, not anti-fat or anything. Really. I mean i'm sure it would've been the same experience if he'd been 165lbs and had a 34" waist.

also, is it just me or do places with "township" in the name just make you think of shiatholes?
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Too bad he still couldn't taste or smell it...
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: I'm glad he's well, but can we do something about this pandemic, please?


Jesus Christ!  We're giving steaks to fat guys.  What more do you want us to do?
 
whitroth
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Oh, but it's just like the flu...."

How much of our tax dollars are going to go to pay for all the hospital stays and rehab, because of all the covidiots who are too weak to wear a GODDAMNED MASK?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

captain anonymous: Rapmaster2000: Rapmaster2000: ltdanman44: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/E5ibSvOW​AMg]

T-BONE!  T-BONE!  T-BONE!

Speaking of this, there was a guy in my frat that wanted everyone to call him Ryno (rhymes with rhino), but no one ever did.  When I met him, he told me that everyone calls him Ryno, but I never heard anyone call him that.

A guy we hired wanted us to call him Rock. We called him Pebbles.


I worked with a guy we called Big Al, because he was big.  Then a new employee came in, also named Al, but he was much bigger than Big Al.  The boss decided we couldn't change Big Al's name, so the new guy was called Bigger Al.  People would come into the office and see the new guy and say "You must be Big Al" and he'd point to they other guy.
 
UralMD
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
huntercr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Rapmaster2000: ltdanman44: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/E5ibSvOW​AMg]

T-BONE!  T-BONE!  T-BONE!

Speaking of this, there was a guy in my frat that wanted everyone to call him Ryno (rhymes with rhino), but no one ever did.  When I met him, he told me that everyone calls him Ryno, but I never heard anyone call him that.


I hate it when people try to impose their own nicknames. Everyone knows nicknames come from your peer groups, team, unit, coworkers, etc and usually refers to some really embarrassing thing that you have little to no control over.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Associated news: An accounting intern from the hospital is demonstrating the calculator they purchased for processing his invoice.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When Matt Johnson, owner of Rath's Butcher & Delicatessen in Greenwich Township, learned about Priliszh's plight, he said it was the least he could do in donating a 48-ounce prime grade bone-in Ribeye steak. The deli has been in existence since 1997 and Johnson took over ownership in 2017.

Awesome. Hope he enjoyed it.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
[Hork]
"..... can't.....breathe.... help...."
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 461x410]

he's the first guy to gain weight while on a ventilator


Doctors and scientists:  "I,...I don't believe it.  This shouldn't be happening, but yet, here it is right in front of our eyes.  Just like David Spade said in Tommy Boy, I can hear this guy getting fatter."
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 461x410]

he's the first guy to gain weight while on a ventilator


that was exactly my thought.  how big was he when he went in?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
it was also his diet that put him in there, covid just sped it up.
 
bbmaru
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 461x410]

he's the first guy to gain weight while on a ventilator


One of them Breathairans I'd reckon.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Anyone else think that guy looks like Leonard Peltier?

Just me? OK.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WTP 2: it was also his diet that put him in there, covid just sped it up.


Damn Skippy. But "ObEsITy DoeSN'T CoMPlCaTe HeALTh"

Keep lying to yourselves.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If it was me, I would have sent free steaks to the nurses and doctors.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: <Nitpick>That's a ribeye, not a t-bone</Nitpick>


Subby here someone fixed my headline from ribeye to t-bone
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: waxbeans: Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 461x410]

he's the first guy to gain weight while on a ventilator

I was thinking how did he spend so much time in the hospital and not lose weight?

Maybe he did and this is "skinny" him.


Alternatively milkshakes were the only thing that he really enjoyed on a puree diet
Pureed salad
Pureed broccoli

That just sounds horrible
 
