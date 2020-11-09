 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   Trump sets up new voter fraud hotline after prank calls swamp the first one. Biden transition spokesman Heywood Jablowme could not be reached for comment   (gizmodo.com) divider line
86
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

1473 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 09 Nov 2020 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



86 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let the new pranking begin.
 
This Is Bold Text [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I filled out the form to report some guys in west philadelphia that were up to no good who started making trouble in my neighborhood
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet Gene Masseth has some things to say.
 
Unright
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump's concession speech
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People should swamp it complaining that Trump and DeJoy have collaborated to defraud the election.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: I bet Gene Masseth has some things to say.


Welp, I should have known I'd be too late to make that comment.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
23 Of Bart Simpson's Best Prank Calls
Youtube Me7o3IAD8uw
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: I bet Gene Masseth has some things to say.


Buster Himann and Abbad Mudduhfuqah have already reported.
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: hobnail: I bet Gene Masseth has some things to say.

Buster Himann and Abbad Mudduhfuqah have already reported.


I remember this bit.

Cold Opening: Homeland Security - Saturday Night Live
Youtube dwYtFt4agqo
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strategy McLock box reporting fraud in hanging chad district
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Despite the prank calls, the first number was productive. While Trump's team had zero evidence of fraud on Tuesday, that number has doubled every day since then.
 
QFarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I use this number to report another Hunter Biden laptop?  A guy I know found one in a local flea market and doesn't know what to do with it.
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hasten to add that someone should probably check in on Weedlord Bonerhitler.
 
neglogon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not normally one to go in for prank phone calls but since they are the ones paying for the toll-free calls, WTH, have at it
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Keep spamming. We will keep changing the number," Lara Trump continued.

Oh no!  They've foiled us!  What will we do when they change the number?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Third time lucky?

Really.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oliver Klosov
Mike Rotchichez
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Is this the hotline for cases of voter fraud?"

"Yes it is, sir. Do you have a case?"

"No, but I'd like to order a few. I don't need any voter fraud at the moment, but I'm stockpiling everything these days just to be safe. How much fraud do you get per case? And is there a recommended amount every household should have?"
 
mojodragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/herosnvrdie69/stat​us/1324599463378329601?s=20

They don't care about voter fraud. This caller tells them very clearly that her family voted multiple times for Trump. He says that she shouldn't do that because they're trying to stop Democrats from doing it.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, I'd like to report one of Those People (tm) that had the audacity to vote.  His name was P. I. Staker.  Was there with his wife Wudja Blowme (she kept her maiden name).
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This Is Bold Text: I filled out the form to report some guys in west philadelphia that were up to no good who started making trouble in my neighborhood


Hopefully that doesn't scare your mom
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: "Keep spamming. We will keep changing the number," Lara Trump continued.

Oh no!  They've foiled us!  What will we do when they change the number?


(._. )
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Oliver Klosov
Mike Rotchichez


Mapoosi Anmakrak
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried it. It's just the Hillary Lost Emails Tip Line and they didn't even change the message.

/j
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump is looking for fraud the same way OJ was looking for the real killer.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?
 
Branniganslaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unright: Trump's concession speech


Well done. I clicked the link, hoping that was the correct speech. Because it's the only one that works.
 
palelizard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alex Hirsch had some good ones:

https://deadline.com/2020/11/gravity-​f​alls-creator-alex-hirsch-calls-voter-f​raud-hotline-on-hamburglar-like-fraud-​1234611307/
 
GooberK [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: I bet Gene Masseth has some things to say.


Gene Masseth was the best thread ever.

Christmas Eve? New Year's Eve?
 
QFarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
comment
"I voted for you in two different places, but if you need me to fill out a few more ballots for you let me know."
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is also a handy web form you can use to report voter fraud!
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: "Keep spamming. We will keep changing the number," Lara Trump continued.

Oh no!  They've foiled us!  What will we do when they change the number?


And then post it again publicly on social media.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously thinking about reporting people who fly Trump flags in their front yards and pickup trucks as being secret Biden agents.
Since this isn't an official police agency, that's not against the law for filing a false report, is it?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in line to vote in Georgia, and this guy challenged me to a fiddle contest.

/Shamelessly stolen from the internet.
 
davynelson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i'm sorry but how does Trump get to claim voter fraud when he messed with the post office to interfere with voting, never mind the dozens of other republican shenanigans, making votes invalid, one box per county, disinformation, etc etc?

are their ACTUAL crimes not worthy of the attention of Trump's FAKE alleged voter fraud?
 
Someone Else's Alt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Unright: Trump's concession speech


Damnit!!!
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

GooberK: hobnail: I bet Gene Masseth has some things to say.

Gene Masseth was the best thread ever.

Christmas Eve? New Year's Eve?


it seriously took me a couple years to figure out why everyone got such a kick out of that name.  just about wet myself when i did.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hobnail: I bet Gene Masseth has some things to say.


Normally, I'd say "knock it off with the lame Gene Masseth jokes", but because we've defeated Tangerine Twitler, you get a pass.
 
DBAFarker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BeatrixK: There is also a handy web form you can use to report voter fraud!


Wow!  that was too easy!  Johnny Cum Lately just submitted his claim!!!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Do they have Prince Albert in a can?
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yes, real 'Murkins need to call. I know Munchma Quchi did.
suq madiq
Youtube Q28wJ5iRtOg
 
Bloonface
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

davynelson: i'm sorry but how does Trump get to claim voter fraud when he messed with the post office to interfere with voting, never mind the dozens of other republican shenanigans, making votes invalid, one box per county, disinformation, etc etc?

are their ACTUAL crimes not worthy of the attention of Trump's FAKE alleged voter fraud?


The genuine reasoning from Trumpers appears to go along the lines of "Trump needed to do it to prevent the Democrats winning and ruining America by [insert derp here]".

They're absolutely fine with fraud if it benefits Republicans because Trump is good. That's seriously it. They also believe that counting should have stopped as soon as it showed Trump ahead in any way shape or form, purely because Trump good.

I honestly think it's beyond funny ha ha look at the derpers stuff and into serious, actual cult behaviour.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So far already today I called as:

(1) The sentient physical manifestation of the coronavirus, and asked them to keep holding rallies.
(2) Ralph Wiggum, explaining that I saw Joe Biden and the ballot printing machine in the closet and they were printing ballots, and the ballots, they looked at me.
(3) A the Pakled Grebnedlog, asking them to put Jared in charge of more stuff. "Jared is smart. He will make you go."
(4) Weedlord Bonerhitler, explaining that Lara Trump specifically said, "Keep spamming," so here I was.
(5) Bret Kavenaugh's friend Donkey Dong Doug, who mostly wanted to say, "I LIKE BEER! LET'S BOOF IN A DEVIL'S TRIANGLE!!!!!"

On tap for later today: Every single fart I rip (planning on steamed broccoli for lunch), and my later afternoon guitar practice. That'll be nice for them to hear.

If I get bored of that, I guess it's back to uploading goatse to their webform, and seeing what happens when Little Bobby Tables leaves his name.
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

davynelson: i'm sorry but how does Trump get to claim voter fraud when he messed with the post office to interfere with voting, never mind the dozens of other republican shenanigans, making votes invalid, one box per county, disinformation, etc etc?

are their ACTUAL crimes not worthy of the attention of Trump's FAKE alleged voter fraud?


EVERY accusation is an admission.

They did everything they could -- particularly with farking with the USPS - to try it...so Trumpthought is 'Dem cheated better because we cheated, too!'  It truly doesn't enter their mind there were just enough people who were sick of this shiat to brave COVID, mail farkery, and voter suppression to best him fair and square.
 
farkturf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I think this should really be used to report voter fraud issues, like Dejoy dismantling the post office before the election, republican gerrymandering, and Putin's interference with the previous election for Trump.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, I've spent a campaign lyin' to you;
golf courses and airport hangars were never true.
Playin' a fools game hopin' to win;
and tellin' those sweet lies but losin' to Biden.
Now I'm lookin' for fraud in minority places,
Lookin' for fraud by inferior races,
searchin' their votes and lookin' for traces
of what I'm dreamin' of.
Hopin' to find a friend and a voter;
I'll bless the day I discover
another nut lookin' for fraud
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Anyone with intelligence (a rare facility) knew the outcome when no ID mail-in voting was introduced..  it worked.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
ISIS had their operatives sneaking in to vote for Biden. I know for a fact that in PA, votes were cast by Ben Farteen and Isheet M'Drurz.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Keep spamming. We will keep changing the number," Lara Trump continued.

This is how monumentally stupid these people are. "Changing the number" makes no sense... the number has to be made public to have any effect, and every time the number is made public there will be "spammers".
Let them whine. I can't wait to see the inaugural crowds in a few weeks... bet trump and the trumpsters will whine about the size of that too.
 
Skarekrough [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's things like this that confirm my belief that there isn't anyone actually "running things" in the Trump campaign.  It's the kind of idea that some dipshiat at the top comes up with and is utterly terrible and the options are to either just do it and watch it go badly or put in the time and effort to come up with something better, which obviously isn't happening.

It's got to be like rats deserting a sinking ship over there, except that the Captain gets angry when he sees them leaving and refuses to acknowledge that the boat is going down.
 
Displayed 50 of 86 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.