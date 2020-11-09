 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Woman abused because her name is Corona. Ebola Evans and SARS-CoV-2 Smith feel her pain   (bbc.com) divider line
16
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

271 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Nov 2020 at 9:50 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to change that shiat to Katrina.
 
CJEmsley19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What about Zika Roberts? You clearly forgot about her!
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Typhoid Mary, you better slow that typhoid down.
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I probably shouldn't have named my Goddaughter Karen Katrina Korona, huh?
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ivanka Dahmer-Hitler is still ok, right?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
https://getyarn.io/yarn-clip/6f763cd4​-​a434-4f64-a51a-98f124e0fbf0
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just change it to "Anoroc" and problem solved.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When covid first kicked off, I bought a case of corona beer and the checker looked at me like I had 2 heads.

People are that goddamn stupid.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Thanks Mum and Dad !
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
thestudentmovers.comView Full Size
 
Coloman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fake News!

Still better than being named Weinstein or Epstein ATM.
She's just getting prank calls, a lot of them, but it's still pranks.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I once had a lyft driver named Ebalo.

Which is even funnier because Ebalo is a conjugated version of the Verb to fark in Russian.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Corona
Youtube gOFOqOjJ9Wk
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Could be worse. Her name could be Kung Flu or China Virus.
 
Fissile
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I feel her pain.  I had to change my name was well, it was originally Adolf Gonorrhea.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.