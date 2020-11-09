 Skip to content
(AlterNet)   Texas's lack of Covid-19 precautions allow it to surge ahead of California with sheer number of cases   (alternet.org) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
everything is bigger in texas.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans do not care.
They only care that it makes them look bad.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if they would have taken precautions like Illinois did, they'd be looking fantastic right now.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: And if they would have taken precautions like Illinois did, they'd be looking fantastic right now.


Illinois did look good.  Unfortunately, it's between Wisconsin, Missouri, and Indiana.  In addition, there are a ton of Republicans in the state.  Now Illinois is a hotspot and is going to be a disaster zone within a week or so.

Hard to control shiat when Republicans keep filing lawsuits challenging restrictions despite rising positivity rate and record high case numbers.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
have they tried shooting the virus?  perhaps menacing it in an inappropriate public place or threatening it on twitter?  perhaps they could cut taxes and/or pray really hard?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Republicans do not care.
They only care that it makes them look bad.


I always found that aspect of the conservative victim-card the funniest. They actually believe that they somehow don't just make themselves look bad with all of those crimes and other assorted degenerate behaviors they feel entitled to flaunt.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop The Count ?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where I live no one got sick despite us taking no precautions which means that I'm smarter than all of you.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alternet?

Also, the flu has stopped... Right? Since social distancing and masks are so powerful.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zeroman987: Jeebus Saves: And if they would have taken precautions like Illinois did, they'd be looking fantastic right now.

Illinois did look good.  Unfortunately, it's between Wisconsin, Missouri, and Indiana.  In addition, there are a ton of Republicans in the state.  Now Illinois is a hotspot and is going to be a disaster zone within a week or so.

Hard to control shiat when Republicans keep filing lawsuits challenging restrictions despite rising positivity rate and record high case numbers.


PA was running steady at 1000-1200 per day for a couple months.  We're running 2500-3000 per day now.

While some of that is certainly the fall spike that was expected, I bet 25% of new infections can be traced back to the daily superspreader events being held by Trump & Co in the month leading up to the election.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Alternet?

Also, the flu has stopped... Right? Since social distancing and masks are so powerful.


Oh look, a pro-disease disinformation account.
How did I not see you before?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take a guess who's #1 on cases per 100K?

Nope, it's North Dakota.

\ South Dakota is #2.
\\ First solid blue state is Illinois at #14
\\\ WTF Illinois?
\\\ CA #38, TX #21, FL #13
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Alternet?

Also, the flu has stopped... Right? Since social distancing and masks are so powerful.


What social distancing? What masks? MAGA!
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Alternet?

Also, the flu has stopped... Right? Since social distancing and masks are so powerful.


Stay out of my city, please.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Alternet?

Also, the flu has stopped... Right? Since social distancing and masks are so powerful.


Yes.

At least, in places that actually take this seriously:

there has been "near extinction of influenza in New Zealand following our very effective Covid-19 response", as numbers vanished from the two standard systems for surveillance - resulting in a 99.8 percent reduction in flu cases.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/national/progra​m​mes/sunday/audio/2018767843/near-extin​ction-of-influenza-in-nz-as-numbers-dr​op-due-to-lockdown
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And my idiot cousin here still thinks it's not a big deal. He whined about not getting together for Thanksgiving (we compromised yesterday and had it early - outside, socially-distant, and with masks). Now he's whining about not being able to get together for Christmas - even after we've patiently explained to him how, even though he's not personally affected, that it continues to be a bad idea to have gatherings.

Idiot and his parents were the only ones who didn't wear masks yesterday. fark 'em.
 
Bullitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
COME AND TAKE IT*

(*The air from our lungs.)
 
red5ish
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Something something Democrat run state something something something.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Covid is fleeing the high taxes in California for the plentiful jobs in Texas.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: have they tried shooting the virus?  perhaps menacing it in an inappropriate public place or threatening it on twitter?  perhaps they could cut taxes and/or pray really hard?


I'd suggest they chain the virus to the back of a pickup truck and drag it to death.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

zeroman987: Jeebus Saves: And if they would have taken precautions like Illinois did, they'd be looking fantastic right now.

Illinois did look good.  Unfortunately, it's between Wisconsin, Missouri, and Indiana.  In addition, there are a ton of Republicans in the state.  Now Illinois is a hotspot and is going to be a disaster zone within a week or so.

Hard to control shiat when Republicans keep filing lawsuits challenging restrictions despite rising positivity rate and record high case numbers.


The problems in Illinois aren't because of republicans.  It's the virus.  Plain and farking simple.   People like you just cant help yourselves, can you?  The problems in Illinois aren't because people are coming to visit from Wisconsin and Indiana.  Are there a ton of republicans in Chicago too?  Or do they just come to visit?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: have they tried shooting the virus?  perhaps menacing it in an inappropriate public place or threatening it on twitter?  perhaps they could cut taxes and/or pray really hard?


They just need to intimidate the virus with a caravan of lifted pickup trucks.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Begoggle: fark'emfeed'emfish: Alternet?

Also, the flu has stopped... Right? Since social distancing and masks are so powerful.

Oh look, a pro-disease disinformation account.
How did I not see you before?


He usually spectacularly rage quits threads after getting proved wrong and has a bunch of posts disappear. It's kind of his trademark.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So Texas has been testing more that any other state...that's the only plausible explanation, right?  RIGHT?
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Stop The Count ?


Demand a recount!
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bullitt: COME AND TAKE IT*

(*The air from our lungs.)


😁
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Someone should tell Abbott that boot straps don't block c19.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: zeroman987: Jeebus Saves: And if they would have taken precautions like Illinois did, they'd be looking fantastic right now.

Illinois did look good.  Unfortunately, it's between Wisconsin, Missouri, and Indiana.  In addition, there are a ton of Republicans in the state.  Now Illinois is a hotspot and is going to be a disaster zone within a week or so.

Hard to control shiat when Republicans keep filing lawsuits challenging restrictions despite rising positivity rate and record high case numbers.

PA was running steady at 1000-1200 per day for a couple months.  We're running 2500-3000 per day now.

While some of that is certainly the fall spike that was expected, I bet 25% of new infections can be traced back to the daily superspreader events being held by Trump & Co in the month leading up to the election.


My pet theory is that reopening schools was the primary culprit in the recent spikes across the country.  Illinois started reopening shops and restaurants for outdoor dining back around the end of May/start of June and then started allowing indoor dining and opening bars around mid-summer.  Things were somewhat stable over the summer with case numbers dipping in June/July and slightly climbing yet still steady in August.  The positive case numbers started looking worrying in September and then went critical October.

Illinois allowed a return to in-person schooling (with some restrictions), with college students being allowed to return.  Chicago didn't allow public schools to re-open, but private schools got the green light.  We have a few private elementary schools within a few blocks of our apartment.  These are all in buildings that are at least 100 years old with poor ventilation.  When walking by those schools during the day, you can frequently see maskless kids in classrooms or on the playgrounds.  Our educator friends who are working in-person frequently talk about outbreaks among teachers and staff.

Considering kids don't seem to display serious symptoms of COVID-19 at the same rate as adults (with some tragic exceptions), it's really unlikely that most parents would test their kids just because of a runny nose or a cough.  It's also a farking crime against humanity that this Administration pushed the narrative that kids were immune to COVID-19 and that COVID-19 did not spread from asymptomatic carriers.  I get that kids benefit from in-person education way more than remote learning, but we were in no position to handle reopening schools.  Now we're paying the price.

A two to three week shutdown might be what Illinois needs now, but it would be political suicide with Thanksgiving coming up and Christmas on the horizon.  Pritzker at least seems to have the balls to pull the trigger, but every day that passes without meaningful action is just going to make things worse.
 
smeag0l
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When stigginit goes wrong.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: So Texas has been testing more that any other state...that's the only plausible explanation, right?  RIGHT?


Logically, that's the only way it could happen. California probably doesn't test at all, I bet.

------------

For anyone wondering, the reported number of tests completed in Texas is ~9.7 Million, or 333 tests per 1000 residents, with total number of confirmed cases of just over 1 Million, or 35 cases per 1000 residents.

California has completed ~19.6 Million tests, or 495 tests per 1000 residents. Total cases of 975k, or 24 per 1000 residents.

Who knew that some fat idiot loser would be wrong when claiming more testing somehow means more cases?
 
zez
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Missouri.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

eKonk: EasilyDistracted: So Texas has been testing more that any other state...that's the only plausible explanation, right?  RIGHT?

Logically, that's the only way it could happen. California probably doesn't test at all, I bet.

------------

For anyone wondering, the reported number of tests completed in Texas is ~9.7 Million, or 333 tests per 1000 residents, with total number of confirmed cases of just over 1 Million, or 35 cases per 1000 residents.

California has completed ~19.6 Million tests, or 495 tests per 1000 residents. Total cases of 975k, or 24 per 1000 residents.

Who knew that some fat idiot loser would be wrong when claiming more testing somehow means more cases?


Yeah, but your numbers aren't including the Californians so busy raking the forests that they had to mail in ballots. You have to unskew your results!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Everything's Sicker in Texas™
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Are we randomly testing every single person? Or are we testing people presenting with symptoms?
Or are we finding positive people while doing testing for closed closed circles within corporations?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Are we randomly testing every single person?


If you test every single person, is it really random?
 
vonzales
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The other guys in the N Dallas suburb middle aged  guy garage band I'm in think they are going to book gigs soon.
No open venues, and large groups are a bad idea...
2020 is like alternate realities converged.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

eKonk: EasilyDistracted: So Texas has been testing more that any other state...that's the only plausible explanation, right?  RIGHT?

Logically, that's the only way it could happen. California probably doesn't test at all, I bet.

------------

For anyone wondering, the reported number of tests completed in Texas is ~9.7 Million, or 333 tests per 1000 residents, with total number of confirmed cases of just over 1 Million, or 35 cases per 1000 residents.

California has completed ~19.6 Million tests, or 495 tests per 1000 residents. Total cases of 975k, or 24 per 1000 residents.

Who knew that some fat idiot loser would be wrong when claiming more testing somehow means more cases?



Sadly, some 70 million fewer people than logic would dictate.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: waxbeans: Are we randomly testing every single person?

If you test every single person, is it really random?


Yeah, but, you can't test everyyyyyyyy oneeeeeee! So, you test a ton of people.

/
Yeah. Not sure how else to say it.

Massive testing beyond testing people for a reason.
 
huntercr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: waxbeans: Are we randomly testing every single person?

If you test every single person, is it really random?


no no no... the way you test them is random! Stick the swab in their eye, their foot, their armpit, etc... and of course carry the administering of the test as well... standing on one leg, singing various show tunes, you know.
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Y'see, this is why you don't mess with Texas.  Leave it alone, and it'll mess with itself more than you can even imagine.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Begoggle: fark'emfeed'emfish: Alternet?

Also, the flu has stopped... Right? Since social distancing and masks are so powerful.

Oh look, a pro-disease disinformation account.
How did I not see you before?


You should probably go to the shop and have your disinfo code looked at.

It's flu season again, so not every post that includes covid and influenza is equating their impact,

Particularly when we are talking about body lockers that show up every season.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was in Texas last week for work.  Maybe 5% of the people were wearing a mask.  I slept in my truck since I was afraid to even go into a hotel.

You have to respect their dedication to American ideals.  It's brave of them to permit other people to breath a deadly virus in their face all in the name of protecting "freedom".  I would think "freedom" might include the freedom from dying alone in an ICU from respiratory failure, but whatever.

I guess I should feel bad for promoting communism by not going out of the house without an N95.
 
