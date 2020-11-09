 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bloomberg)   90% of the time Pfizer's new covid vaccine works every time in "a study of tens of thousands of volunteers" some of which were, the chances say, sex panthers   (bloomberg.com) divider line
137
    More: News  
•       •       •

1009 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Nov 2020 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



137 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's great and all, but the 50% chance of gonorrhea is a bummer.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Your vaccine is a loser. I like vaccines that work 100% of the time"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maaaaybe wanna wait for the peer review before you start letting people stick ya though
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Codenamechaz: Maaaaybe wanna wait for the peer review before you start letting people stick ya though


But the Pfizer stocks, man! There is money to be made with this announcement while the note to temper expectations will be on page 10!
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the long term effects are?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfungent.
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it cause erections that can last more than 4 hours?
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flappyhead: And the long term effects are?


A sudden growth of long orange hair from the face, and a strange fascination with butts?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flappyhead: And the long term effects are?


Sweet. Pleasing taste... Some monsterism.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Trump was telling the truth?
 
not enough beer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flappyhead: And the long term effects are?


A lot of more rare and a lot less bad the. The most common side effect of Covid. Death.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WOW!! That's almost as good as the vast majority of peoples' immune systems. XD
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: That's great and all, but the 50% chance of gonorrhea is a bummer.


Bummer?

I barely know her!
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea, but does it smell like a diaper full of shrimp?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flappyhead: And the long term effects are?


It makes you smell like gasoline. Or a used diaper with Indian food
 
gar1013 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: So Trump was telling the truth?


If they announced a week before the election, everyone on Fark would refuse the vaccine and would hate Pfizer for helping him get re-elected.

Really should have some sort of investigation to determine if the timing of the announcement was intended to influence the outcome of the election.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stinkynuts: WOW!! That's almost as good as the vast majority of peoples' immune systems. XD


Yeah, those old people and those with compromised immune systems should just hurry up and die. That'll teach em.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else confused by this:

"prevented more than 90% of infections in a study of tens of thousands of volunteers,"

then later:

"The findings are based on an interim analysis conducted after 94 participants, split between those who got a placebo and those who were vaccinated, contracted Covid-19. The trial will continue until 164 cases have occurred."


I am no sciencetian but that comes across strangely.
 
yms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The other 10% died.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And what about the other 10%?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sitting_Duk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this the beginning of pretty much every zombie movie ever made?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: So Trump was telling the truth?


No.
He said the vaccine would be ready by the end of September, then before Election Day.
 
Krieghund [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Codenamechaz: Maaaaybe wanna wait for the peer review before you start letting people stick ya though


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait a minute. Tell me more about these "sex panthers".
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: Anyone else confused by this:

"prevented more than 90% of infections in a study of tens of thousands of volunteers,"

then later:

"The findings are based on an interim analysis conducted after 94 participants, split between those who got a placebo and those who were vaccinated, contracted Covid-19. The trial will continue until 164 cases have occurred."


I am no sciencetian but that comes across strangely.


4x41. 42 would give away the secret four times.

Puzzle it out.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flappyhead: And the long term effects are?


There's no way to know. Which is a big part of why we don't have a vaccine yet. You can't know what will happen 2 months down the road until 2 months have passed.

That said, the most likely bad news on that front is that the immunity is temporary. I'd rather not, but I'll get a shot every six months of it means my mom gets to leave the house again.

Oh well, by the time healthy people in non-healthcare jobs are offered anything, we'll know more.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It isn't gonna be ready by year end....longer term safety needs to be worked on but this is good news.  I'd say we are gonna have a nice summer 2021
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The findings are based on an interim analysis conducted after 94 participants, split between those who got a placebo and those who were vaccinated, contracted Covid-19." 

I think I'll maybe wait on the results of the other "thousands of volunteers" to see if it corroberates the hand-picked results included in this Stonk-flation Press Release.
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Side effects are permanent Cheeto dust on your fingers.
 
SaladMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: Anyone else confused by this:

"prevented more than 90% of infections in a study of tens of thousands of volunteers,"

then later:

"The findings are based on an interim analysis conducted after 94 participants, split between those who got a placebo and those who were vaccinated, contracted Covid-19. The trial will continue until 164 cases have occurred."


I am no sciencetian but that comes across strangely.


It is oddly phrased.  As I understand vaccine trials (also not a sciencetitian, but have spoken to some), is that they need a huge group study group and an active pandemic.  The reason is that you can't really get enough volunteers for intentional infection with the virus.  So what they do is that get large study groups and let them out into the wild and wait for enough infections to occur naturally in the placebo group so that comparison to the vaccine group can be made.  So, after they got 94 infections out of the huge group of participants, it let them have enough data to determine that the vaccine was successful (it must mean that the vast majority of those 94 infections were among the placebo group).  They are going to then keep the study going until there's 164 infections (again, hopefully just among the placebo group), which will give them even more data about the vaccine's efficacy.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: So Trump was telling the truth?


Half Scoop is already crying that Pfizer held off on the news of this until after the race was called to hurt Trump.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: Codenamechaz: Maaaaybe wanna wait for the peer review before you start letting people stick ya though

But the Pfizer stocks, man! There is money to be made with this announcement while the note to temper expectations will be on page 10!


Buy the rumor, sell the news
 
Vespers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Satanic panic in the attic: Side effects are permanent Cheeto dust on your fingers.


By gawd, Donald must account for 160 of the participants himself.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

not enough beer: Flappyhead: And the long term effects are?

A lot of more rare and a lot less bad the. The most common side effect of Covid. Death.


Oh shiat! That's the same side effect as living. What the hell are we going to do now?
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: Anyone else confused by this:

"prevented more than 90% of infections in a study of tens of thousands of volunteers,"

then later:

"The findings are based on an interim analysis conducted after 94 participants, split between those who got a placebo and those who were vaccinated, contracted Covid-19. The trial will continue until 164 cases have occurred."


I am no sciencetian but that comes across strangely.


Pfizer is NOT exposing their population to Covid. So they vaccinate half of the population (the other half gets a placebo) and then track the infection rates.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In contrast, the standard MMR vaccine that everyone gets is not quite as effective for Mumps after two doses.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: So Trump was telling the truth?


meh, blind hog etc.
now, is my broker still alive?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Salmon: So Trump was telling the truth?

If they announced a week before the election, everyone on Fark would refuse the vaccine and would hate Pfizer for helping him get re-elected.

Really should have some sort of investigation to determine if the timing of the announcement was intended to influence the outcome of the election.


10 bucks this becomes a spin from his camp.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: Flappyhead: Or a used diaper with Indian food


You wrote used diaper twice.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Icarus_Rising: "The findings are based on an interim analysis conducted after 94 participants, split between those who got a placebo and those who were vaccinated, contracted Covid-19." 

I think I'll maybe wait on the results of the other "thousands of volunteers" to see if it corroberates the hand-picked results included in this Stonk-flation Press Release.


The other thousands didn't get COVID so they're considered a null data point
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tinyarena: Salmon: So Trump was telling the truth?

meh, blind hog etc.
now, is my broker still alive?


Anyway - the answer is "no" - he was not.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the study I'm in.   50% * 90% for me.  Yay!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the whining begins. Jr its getting a jump on his 2024 election bid 😅
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natural316
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Salmon: So Trump was telling the truth?

If they announced a week before the election, everyone on Fark would refuse the vaccine and would hate Pfizer for helping him get re-elected.

Really should have some sort of investigation to determine if the timing of the announcement was intended to influence the outcome of the election.


I want trump to jump out of an airplane with no chute just as much as the next farker, but the timing of this is just a tad convenient
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Wait a minute. Tell me more about these "sex panthers".



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SaladMonkey: goodncold: Anyone else confused by this:

"prevented more than 90% of infections in a study of tens of thousands of volunteers,"

then later:

"The findings are based on an interim analysis conducted after 94 participants, split between those who got a placebo and those who were vaccinated, contracted Covid-19. The trial will continue until 164 cases have occurred."


I am no sciencetian but that comes across strangely.

It is oddly phrased.  As I understand vaccine trials (also not a sciencetitian, but have spoken to some), is that they need a huge group study group and an active pandemic.  The reason is that you can't really get enough volunteers for intentional infection with the virus.  So what they do is that get large study groups and let them out into the wild and wait for enough infections to occur naturally in the placebo group so that comparison to the vaccine group can be made.  So, after they got 94 infections out of the huge group of participants, it let them have enough data to determine that the vaccine was successful (it must mean that the vast majority of those 94 infections were among the placebo group).  They are going to then keep the study going until there's 164 infections (again, hopefully just among the placebo group), which will give them even more data about the vaccine's efficacy.


Thank you for the explanation. I didn't get that from the article!
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StoPPeRmobile: not enough beer: Flappyhead: And the long term effects are?

A lot of more rare and a lot less bad the. The most common side effect of Covid. Death.

Oh shiat! That's the same side effect as living. What the hell are we going to do now?


Yeah - you should try treating those pesky anal warts with sodium cyanide - it will probably kill, you  - but hey, you'd only be dead, like you inevitably would be anyway.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this holds up then that is wonderful news. Now we just have to convince the antivaxxers to take the damn thing so there isn't a huge reservoir of the disease spewing  virions everywhere.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: Anyone else confused by this:

"prevented more than 90% of infections in a study of tens of thousands of volunteers,"

then later:

"The findings are based on an interim analysis conducted after 94 participants, split between those who got a placebo and those who were vaccinated, contracted Covid-19. The trial will continue until 164 cases have occurred."


I am no sciencetian but that comes across strangely.


Most likely, at this time maybe 9 in the vaccine group have contracted COVID-19, and 85 in the placebo group.

The 164 case threshold is when there will be sufficient statistical power to come to a reasonable conclusion regarding efficacy.
 
Displayed 50 of 137 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.