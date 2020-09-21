 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Manchester's maskless morons march   (metro.co.uk) divider line
17
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

677 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Nov 2020 at 3:35 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
With helpful photo of a person in a mask.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnsoninca: With helpful photo of a person in a mask.


I see my powers of observation are not needed here.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

downstairs: johnsoninca: With helpful photo of a person in a mask.

I see my powers of observation are not needed here.


But did you notice it's on the back of their head?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've no time for this these days. Please, I can't repeat it enough...

Stay home, if at all possible. If you can't stay home, wear a mask, practice social distancing, and carry hand sanitizer with you. If you have to bring stuff back home, practice sterile procedure. If you have to let people who don't live in your home into your home, ensure that they wear a mask, practice social distancing, and use hand sanitizer.

Don't be "paranoid," but do be aware of the risks involved, especially if you or anyone with whom you're in regular contact is in one of the high-risk groups. Don't be fearful; be responsible. You are now responsible not just for your own health, but for the health of those for whom you love & care. Don't be an idiot.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Take of your mask?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dumbasses.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just chin it.  Having a mask attached to your neck makes crowds safe.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I had a trip booked for May that was going to take me through the midlands which got scuttled due to covid.  I've been biding my time for this all to pass so I can rebook it.

This makes me think I should reconsider the entire plan. I've had quite enough of dealing with this particular stripe of moron right here in the good ole US of A. I don't need to pay good money and endure a 10 hour flight for more of the same.
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The stupid on this planet is strong
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Today I went grocery shopping in the Chicago suburbs.  After I entered, I saw a guy at the entrance riding a mobility scooter.  I'd estimate he was probably in his 80s.  The scooter was completely spiffed up, complete with Cadillac decals and all sorts of shiny crap put on it.  The guy came in not wearing a mask and a number of the shoppers were yelling at him to put on a mask (Illinois has a mandatory indoor mask ordinance), but he was ignoring them.  Eventually, a security guard walked over and asked him to put on a mask.  The guy started screaming about how he was being discriminated against because he was elderly and disabled and then proceeded to claim that masks deplete his oxygen supply.  Of course, it wasn't even like he had a supplemental oxygen tank on him or on the scooter.  The security guard threw his hands up in the air and walked away.

On the one hand, I get that escorting out an elderly man in a mobility scooter would present a number of practical difficulties.  On the other hand, it's really galling that the typical response to toddlers throwing a tantrum over masks is to just let them get their way.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is Liam still smartest Gallagher?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Just chin it.  Having a mask attached to your neck makes crowds safe.
[Fark user image image 425x283]


Yeah, that one person in a crowd of mask wearers sure is stupid, thus inviting ridicule for the entire party. Completely unlike these stable geniuses:

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is beside the point I assume but the virus in v for vendetta was used to create fear. They did nothing to prevent it allowing it to decimate the population.

So essentially wearing masks, social distancing, and good general hygiene in public would have prevented the situation all together.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Today I went grocery shopping in the Chicago suburbs.  After I entered, I saw a guy at the entrance riding a mobility scooter.  I'd estimate he was probably in his 80s.  The scooter was completely spiffed up, complete with Cadillac decals and all sorts of shiny crap put on it.  The guy came in not wearing a mask and a number of the shoppers were yelling at him to put on a mask (Illinois has a mandatory indoor mask ordinance), but he was ignoring them.  Eventually, a security guard walked over and asked him to put on a mask.  The guy started screaming about how he was being discriminated against because he was elderly and disabled and then proceeded to claim that masks deplete his oxygen supply.  Of course, it wasn't even like he had a supplemental oxygen tank on him or on the scooter.  The security guard threw his hands up in the air and walked away.

On the one hand, I get that escorting out an elderly man in a mobility scooter would present a number of practical difficulties.  On the other hand, it's really galling that the typical response to toddlers throwing a tantrum over masks is to just let them get their way.



Wow, that security guard needs to be fired and never allowed to work again. On the other hand the guard seems a shoe-in for a cop job, farking, lazy, do nothing, cowardly fool.

/Throw an 80 year old brainless half stiff out of the building is NOT hard!
 
dbaggins
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

PureBounds: Outshined_One: Today I went grocery shopping in the Chicago suburbs.  After I entered, I saw a guy at the entrance riding a mobility scooter.  I'd estimate he was probably in his 80s.  The scooter was completely spiffed up, complete with Cadillac decals and all sorts of shiny crap put on it.  The guy came in not wearing a mask and a number of the shoppers were yelling at him to put on a mask (Illinois has a mandatory indoor mask ordinance), but he was ignoring them.  Eventually, a security guard walked over and asked him to put on a mask.  The guy started screaming about how he was being discriminated against because he was elderly and disabled and then proceeded to claim that masks deplete his oxygen supply.  Of course, it wasn't even like he had a supplemental oxygen tank on him or on the scooter.  The security guard threw his hands up in the air and walked away.

On the one hand, I get that escorting out an elderly man in a mobility scooter would present a number of practical difficulties.  On the other hand, it's really galling that the typical response to toddlers throwing a tantrum over masks is to just let them get their way.


Wow, that security guard needs to be fired and never allowed to work again. On the other hand the guard seems a shoe-in for a cop job, farking, lazy, do nothing, cowardly fool.

/Throw an 80 year old brainless half stiff out of the building is NOT hard!



How hard is it to say to scooter-man "I have to ask you to leave the store" and block his further access and follow him out the door.  These goobers are all whining and no actual bite.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LewDux: Is Liam still smartest Gallagher?


He's at least smatter than Gallagher.
 
mochunk [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Damnit England, do better than U.S. It's not a good look on you.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.