 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Office workers left baffled as Covid sign social distancing sign asks them to pee six feet away from urinals. Older guys say they don't have what it takes anymore for that kind of yardage   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
24
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

669 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Nov 2020 at 11:20 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm more worried about no privacy walls between the urinals. I'll be using a stall.
 
shill1253
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Shorter barrels lose accuracy at long range.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sounds like a job for beer, and lots of it!
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

shill1253: Shorter barrels lose accuracy at long range.


I've always subscribed to the "spray and pray" philosophy myself.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Astrodome used to have long troughs filled with ice.
 
IndianaJohn
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: The Astrodome used to have long troughs filled with ice.


Those were urinals?! That's where I kept my beer cans cold. Oops.
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Six feet not even going to try
Six inches maybe Ill take a shot
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is how a real man rocks a piss.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: The Astrodome used to have long troughs filled with ice.


It was cold.  And deep.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Keep your distance, stay in lane, don't cross the streams.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

khitsicker: This is how a real man rocks a piss.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]


That's not urine.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Kids today, they all want to shoot from outside. Back in my day it was cooler to dunk.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Did subby and approvy both have seizures this morning?

...as covid sign social distancing sign..

Wait, COVID emerged as a humanoid figure and put their signature on a social distancing sign? THAT'S AMAZING!!
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dothemath: The Astrodome used to have long troughs filled with ice.


Makes 'em not smell as much. The restaurant I worked at in '97 was in a 100+ year old building, and there were sometimes plumbing issues. The owner would go into the men's room on a busy night and dump buckets of ice into the urinals.
 
inelegy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As an inveterate sink pisser, I'm getting a kick out of these 'rules.'
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The dad-of-two opted to use a cubicle instead, but "had a good laugh" at another sign above the toilet seat telling him to "close the lid before flushing" for his "own safety."

Yeah, this part isn't as weird as it sounds. For the first 72 hours after a chemo infusion, I am supposed to put the lid down and flush twice every time I use the restroom, so those chemo drugs don't float around, because even breathing them is apparently bad.

"For your own safety" could just be "for everyone's safety", since if everyone else does it, the guy in TFA stays safe.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Are people really that stupid? I expected something dumb from the "covid sign social distancing sign" - but it's clear the markings are intending for people to wait 6ft away before using the urinal when next in line.

What is more disturbing is the lack of dividers between the urinals. That's barbaric, and also defeats the purpose of having social distancing measures marked out in the first place.

I also don't understand why there is any confusion of the concept of putting a toilet lid down when flushing. do they understand how much fecal material sprays around when you flush?

How Dirty is Your Bathroom? | Curiosity - World's Dirtiest Man
Youtube cqNus5AIHR4

(also, Mike Rowe is an TrumpsterDumbster asshole, but the video is informative)

/Really, Subby, you said "sign" twice?
 
Glenford [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

khitsicker: This is how a real man rocks a piss.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]


Fark you Shoresy!
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
But shoulder to shoulder is A-OK!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The dad-of-two opted to use a cubicle instead

I would only recommend that course of action if you are an extremely disgruntled employee who is about to quit his job.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Screw it, I'll sit in the stall and check my email.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Glenford: khitsicker: This is how a real man rocks a piss.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]

Fark you Shoresy!


Fark you! give your balls a tug titfarker.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dothemath: The Astrodome used to have long troughs filled with ice.


I thought those were a slip & slide
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.