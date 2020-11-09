 Skip to content
(Ozarks First)   Woman demands free Chick-fil-A after claiming she is an FBI agent, surprisingly not Florida   (ozarksfirst.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass  
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Even if she were an FBI agent, how the hell would that entitle her to free food? Or perhaps she imagined that the staff would believe their restaurant was likely to be of interest to a federal investigation?
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CIA then? ATF? What'll get me a goddam chicken biscuit?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The FBI never asks for free food. They only ask for iTunes gift cards.

Duh.
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Called "roast-beefing".
Legend goes that an F.B.I. Special Agent who thought agents were given a special discount in a local New York deli. When his sandwich arrived, he complained by saying "I'm F.B.I.... more roast beef."

ronald kessler's inside the FBI
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
She had a cunning plan?
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I clicked on the link. I got this:

Our European visitors are important to us.

This site is currently unavailable to visitors from the European Economic Area while we work to ensure your data is protected in accordance with applicable EU laws.

When did New England become part of the European Economic Area? I'm not complaining, mind you (though I would have much preferred this about 4 years ago), but I definitely missed that memo.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hahaha....mental health problems are so funny.....hahaha
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bloody foreigners.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tell them you are Colonel Sanders and you have the 11 secret herbs n spices?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I think we all realize that the woman has problems. And I don't think there's anybody on for Koontz anything bad to happen to her. We make fun just to amuse ourselves. I hope she gets some good treatment.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Talking into shirt: agent Ragsdale to golfer 1, Ragsdale to golfer 1, operation: hamburder is being thwarted by local deep state operatives. Assistance required.
 
CJEmsley19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Why is it always the Indian FBI Agents that ask for them, and nobody else?
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
She knew the risks, they told her they'd disavow any knowledge of her if she got caught infiltrating the Chick-fil-a
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They hand out free CFA sandwich cards like candy around here.  If you look around the parking lot for 5 minutes, you could probably find one.
 
indylaw
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I have a friend who is a cop and apparently Chick-fil-A has a policy of comped food for law enforcement, which would explain why I see sheriff's office and police cars there all the time.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Years ago, mrs edmo had the damnedest time renting a care in New Mexico because the company insisted they did not rent cars in foreign countries. Perhaps that phone person made good and got into coding.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I like CFA sandwiches but they sure as heck aren't worth going to jail over.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
McDonalds foiled my attempt to claim I was the Hamburglar by saying it wasn't 11AM yet and there was no such thing as an EggMcMuffinBurglar either.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Even so, that would be a courtesy on the business' part. It doesn't mean they get to demand it.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Turn off your thee proxies
 
