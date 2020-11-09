 Skip to content
(Fox 7 Austin)   Working in an office instead of remotely may double COVID-19 risk, having to make small talk with that annoying bastard Dave in accounting   (fox7austin.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We need Terrible Terry Tate - COVID edition
 
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

johnny_vegas: We need Terrible Terry Tate - COVID edition


We need Herbert Kornfeld to slap some sense into tha Midstate Office Supply biatches, yo.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know! can you buhweev it?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JAGUART
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just enjoy that annoying bastard Dave in accounting remotely.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WOW!! So being around other people increases your chances of catching something from other people?
God I love science!!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's worth it when your nekkid rump settles in  to the boss's chair and you let a non-dry one rip.

I still argue over who didn't make the coffee.  Then I have make up sex with myself.  On the boss's desk.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still no cure for Dave in Accounting trying to chat via IM.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
makin copies....
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anwserman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work in-office, but have an office to myself. I think I'm good.
 
NFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife is a regional manager and has 229 employees.  The workforce is currently divided between employees who telework and employees who heavily interact with the public.  The employees who telework have three times the COVID infection rate as the employees who interact with the public all day.

It's believed this is because the employee's working with the public practice mask wearing, hand sanitizing, wiping down surfaces but people who telework have family, neighbors, friends stopping by, do store runs, etc. etc with less precautions.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd take offense, but my dimwit finance director revoked all wfh for all accounting and finance staff, so, yeah, it's probably Dave.
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if they account for how you commute? In my office (which has been closed since March) over half of us use public transportation.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

*fewer

It's believed this is because the employee's working with the public practice mask wearing, hand sanitizing, wiping down surfaces but people who telework have family, neighbors, friends stopping by, do store runs, etc. etc with less precautions.


*fewer
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's 2020. The internet is affordable and plentiful. You can call someone or talk to them face-to-face in seconds from across the world. Work VPN's exist.

Times have changed. Most people can do their work from home. Let them. You are not building any "team dynamic" by forcing people to drive to an office building an hour away to do the same work they could be doing at home.

That's before you even get to the pandemic part of all this.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't been sick since I retired seven years ago, I wonder why?

Is there an expert out there somewhere that can clue me in?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It also doubles my risk of sleeping with Denise in Purchasing.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Double! You work 5 days a week, how could that possibly result in only twice the risk of not mingling 5 days a week?

Find a real study.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
with all the cases going up...
i think this proves that staying inside is what spreads it.
so
WE ARE DOING IT BACKWARD !!!!
work/play outside,
wash your hands.
you mom had it right.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sure. That makes WAY more sense than the ones who work with the public not reporting it or remaining asymptomatic.

It's believed this is because the employee's working with the public practice mask wearing, hand sanitizing, wiping down surfaces but people who telework have family, neighbors, friends stopping by, do store runs, etc. etc with less precautions.


Sure. That makes WAY more sense than the ones who work with the public not reporting it or remaining asymptomatic.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nobody cares except you and Robert Baker, and he died 200 years ago.

It's believed this is because the employee's working with the public practice mask wearing, hand sanitizing, wiping down surfaces but people who telework have family, neighbors, friends stopping by, do store runs, etc. etc with less precautions.

*fewer


Nobody cares except you and Robert Baker, and he died 200 years ago.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Yep.
See, we don't need lock downs. Except we do, because of what you just described.

We don't have a enough sense to stand 15 feet away, not be in a line and not be in a crowd and not eat inside a restaurant. If we could we would be okay.

It's believed this is because the employee's working with the public practice mask wearing, hand sanitizing, wiping down surfaces but people who telework have family, neighbors, friends stopping by, do store runs, etc. etc with less precautions.


Yep.
See, we don't need lock downs. Except we do, because of what you just described.

We don't have a enough sense to stand 15 feet away, not be in a line and not be in a crowd and not eat inside a restaurant. If we could we would be okay.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
WTF is it with all these COVID stories?? I was assured by the the orange meat-bag that I wouldn't hear about COVID after the election.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Today in Blatantly F*cking Obvious News...
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

anwserman: I work in-office, but have an office to myself. I think I'm good.


Here too. It's quite a large office as well. I have been working from home half days and coming to my office the other half. My door is closed (and locked) but if anyone needs me they can call, email, text or Zoom.
 
frecklesotool
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So my boss is INSANELY paranoid of covid. If I cough more than twice, he will call me (from his hermetically sealed office right next to mine) to ask if I'm feeling ok and if my temperature is normal. He routinely calls me after I sneeze (which is often, thanks allergies!) to make sure I covered my mouth. BUT he also has a shiat fit if I ask to work from home because he's convinced all of us that work from home are just farking around (he's not wrong, but dude.....if work gets done why worry about it?)

I've only been here three months and I'm looking for another gig. Regardless, he's getting a mother's day card this year.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Because you have no friends?

Is there an expert out there somewhere that can clue me in?


Because you have no friends?
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Yes, but think middle management and HE. How are they to justify their jobs?

Times have changed. Most people can do their work from home. Let them. You are not building any "team dynamic" by forcing people to drive to an office building an hour away to do the same work they could be doing at home.

That's before you even get to the pandemic part of all this.


Yes, but think middle management and HE. How are they to justify their jobs?
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

*HR

Times have changed. Most people can do their work from home. Let them. You are not building any "team dynamic" by forcing people to drive to an office building an hour away to do the same work they could be doing at home.

That's before you even get to the pandemic part of all this.

Yes, but think middle management and HE. How are they to justify their jobs?


*HR
 
apathy2673
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just stay away from Colin and Evie.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: zepillin: I haven't been sick since I retired seven years ago, I wonder why?

Is there an expert out there somewhere that can clue me in?

Because you have no friends?


been there done that like kids they're okay for a couple hours

doesn't compare to 300 to 900 tip dollar nights at a bar in the 90s

that's for sure
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I really, really hope this covid forces managers to cope with that fact.  Just because you ask me to stay at work all day doesn't mean I have 8 hours of work to be done.  Most of it is just idle time that could be better used for a useful life-work balance.

I've only been here three months and I'm looking for another gig. Regardless, he's getting a mother's day card this year.


I really, really hope this covid forces managers to cope with that fact.  Just because you ask me to stay at work all day doesn't mean I have 8 hours of work to be done.  Most of it is just idle time that could be better used for a useful life-work balance.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HR will do just fine, if anyone can create busy work, it is them.  Middle management is in trouble.

/Middle-management
//fellow middle-management tech-adverse people are helping me look competent at least
///working on resume too

Times have changed. Most people can do their work from home. Let them. You are not building any "team dynamic" by forcing people to drive to an office building an hour away to do the same work they could be doing at home.

That's before you even get to the pandemic part of all this.

Yes, but think middle management and HE. How are they to justify their jobs?

*HR


HR will do just fine, if anyone can create busy work, it is them.  Middle management is in trouble.

/Middle-management
//fellow middle-management tech-adverse people are helping me look competent at least
///working on resume too
 
