 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   And the latest coronavirus tally from that August motorcycle rally in South Dakota?: More than 300 people infected in over 20 states - including family and co-workers who have never set foot in South Dakota   (nytimes.com) divider line
15
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

211 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Nov 2020 at 6:31 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Stupid, and Obvious.  They knew what they were doing, and did it anyway.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
480,000 attendees and it's that low?

I figured it would be at least 10k infected.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

markie_farkie: 480,000 attendees and it's that low?

I figured it would be at least 10k infected.


Yeah, I demand a recount.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And people acted like the indoor spitting contest was a bad idea!
 
orangehat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: 480,000 attendees and it's that low?

I figured it would be at least 10k infected.


I'm sure it's higher.  I think Stanford did a study that put the numbers much much higher than 10 thousand infections.  I'm guessing these are the ones that someone could prove through contact tracing.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But a bunch of lawyers were able to dress up in leather daddy outfits, show off their overpriced motorcycles and pretend they were Sonny Barger for the weekend. Isn't that worth contracting a deadly respiratory illness?
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's going to be funny how these scumbag magats change their tune when they're no longer in the farking guard towers. Every one of you plague rat pieces of human filth deserves what happens. Threaten the lives of me and mine? F*CK you. I hope you never get another moment's peace.
 
links136 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: 480,000 attendees and it's that low?

I figured it would be at least 10k infected.


Health officials said a lack of contact tracing

So with no contact tracing, many would have gotten it without actually showing symptoms, passing it on etc.  I assume most of these were sick people from it, that they could actually find.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Where is the tally from all the riots?

NYT - All The News We Think Hatemongers Want To Read.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Where is the tally from all the riots?

NYT - All The News We Think Hatemongers Want To Read.


Trump Rallies killed about 7000 people.. not counting October.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now hold them responsible.

They were told the risks.  They knew the dangers.

(Yet they persisted)

Now make them pay.

Make their insurance companies pay.

Make their widow/ers and orphans pay.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Manufactured news is best news.
 
dryknife
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is that the number of full-time Sturgis reidents?
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But at least some middle-aged middle-managers got to see the Shrek band!
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's about 1/4 the number of infections Iowa State University had in its first two weeks of fall classes.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.