(KVUE Austin)   Ironman Downs   (kvue.com) divider line
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His next feat, arguing on the internet

/I am so sorry.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hey, I'm trying to write off humanity as a lost cause over here and you have to go ahead and show me this.  Jerk.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orangehat [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So "Florida man" did something to end up on Fark that didn't result in some sort of jail sentence?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

orangehat: So "Florida man" did something to end up on Fark that didn't result in some sort of jail sentence?


They'll probably get caught for doping.

/seriously though, this is really cool
//I'd snark, but these guys are in a different mentality of simply sharing an experience
///I'll remember this when I have my midlife crisis and sign up for an Ironman race. Thanks, Subby.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
still can't count to potato
 
Nonesuch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: still can't count to potato


Yeah let's pick on the disabled guy.... fark you.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I always wanted to do one but I think you get disqualified if your heart explodes three minutes in.
 
