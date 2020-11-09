 Skip to content
(Twitter) Mark Hamill is helping trusted secret operatives to infiltrate the USPS and take down DeJoy
48
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

48 Comments
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
These are not the mailboxes you are looking for..
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

HighOnCraic: [Fark user image 300x168]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

... well now I wonder if someone has farked that mailbox because it looks like R2-D2..
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

FirstNationalBastard: ... well now I wonder if someone has farked that mailbox because it looks like R2-D2..


There's probably extra listing to Asimov's Laws of Robots that says don't fark droids.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

FirstNationalBastard: Original: Original Tweet:

... well now I wonder if someone has farked that mailbox because it looks like R2-D2..


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.

/NTTAWWT
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Alphax: FirstNationalBastard: ... well now I wonder if someone has farked that mailbox because it looks like R2-D2..

There's probably extra listing to Asimov's Laws of Robots that says don't fark droids.


"Satisfaction Guaranteed" and "The Robots of Dawn" both say no.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
May DeJoy's vital medicines be delivered to him on the same schedule he mandated for the rest of America.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


If brave enough you are, anything a dildo is.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do we get to see DeJoy choked to death by a hot girl in a metal bikini?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Do we get to see DeJoy choked to death by a hot girl in a metal bikini?


Here's to hoping.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Do we get to see DeJoy choked to death by a hot girl in a metal bikini?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
KoreanZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luke, Dejoy is your father......NOOOOOOO!!!!!!
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Do we get to see DeJoy choked to death by a hot girl in a metal bikini?


That would be Donald the Hutt, and Ivanka hoping to save face with NYC socialites.

DeJoy isn't a top lieutenant like Bill Barrtuna. Maybe not even the rancor keeper.

He's, like, some rando Gamorrean sergeant.
 
alizeran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighOnCraic: Original: Original Tweet:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 250x288]

If brave enough you are, anything a dildo is.


/slathers Yoda with KY
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That insider Q guy has been turned and is singing like a canary so expect more.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: FirstNationalBastard: ... well now I wonder if someone has farked that mailbox because it looks like R2-D2..

There's probably extra listing to Asimov's Laws of Robots that says don't fark droids.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im punishing myself with the chronological saga at the moment. I figured i have nothing better to do

currently in S2 of The Clone Wars.
 
ssa5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if all the lost ballots would have ironically all been for Trump, that would be hilarious.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: Original: Original Tweet:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 250x288]

If brave enough you are, anything a dildo is.


Yoda Laughing
Youtube R4dyRTAfsKc
 
bugdozer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What a complete cock-socket - my go-to villain from Drumpf's campaign. He seems like the US equivalent of our Chris Grayling - nasty and incompetent.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Do we get to see DeJoy choked to death by a hot girl in a metal bikini?


fark

personal erotica

not yours
 
OMFG Help Us
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As soon as Biden's new  AG take over at DOJ, DeJoy can look forward to many enjoyable hours giving depositions and testifying before a grand jury.

Sadly Billy Barr will not be available to represent DeJoy because Barr himself will be too busy depositions and testifying before a grand jury.
 
oldfool
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Mark Hamill has always been awesome
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: HighOnCraic: Original: Original Tweet:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 250x288]

If brave enough you are, anything a dildo is.

/slathers Yoda with KY


Might I recommend starting off with a baby Yoda for the first time. You can always work your way up.

/pun not intended
//but I did laugh after I realized it
///tres
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: [Fark user image image 300x168]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bugdozer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

oldfool: Mark Hamill has always been awesome


I'll drink to that...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
batlock666
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
D-Squad:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowshovel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It must be weird living a life for 50 years where you are only known for one thing.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ssa5: What if all the lost ballots would have ironically all been for Trump, that would be hilarious.


The ballot counters replaced them with tens of thousands of freshly printed Biden ballots anyway.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Apparently, Alderaan is the San Fernando Valley of the galaxy.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

snowshovel: It must be weird living a life for 50 years where you are only known for one thing.


Two things.
 
Froman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He wouldn't be qualified to run the mail room in the federal prison where he deserves to spend the rest of his days.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Do we get to see DeJoy choked to death by a hot girl in a metal bikini?


*starts Christmas wishlist*
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

oldfool: Mark Hamill has always been awesome


And as a bonus, he is his own daddy.
Wait. What?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: EvilEgg: Do we get to see DeJoy choked to death by a hot girl in a metal bikini?

That would be Donald the Hutt, and Ivanka hoping to save face with NYC socialites.

DeJoy isn't a top lieutenant like Bill Barrtuna. Maybe not even the rancor keeper.

He's, like, some rando Gamorrean sergeant.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Alphax: FirstNationalBastard: ... well now I wonder if someone has farked that mailbox because it looks like R2-D2..

There's probably extra listing to Asimov's Laws of Robots that says don't fark droids.

"Satisfaction Guaranteed" and "The Robots of Dawn" both say no.


Robots of Dawn was great. I would love to see 3 movies of the first 3 Robots books, with Eli Bailey. But, you know, actually the books.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FirstNationalBastard: Original: Original Tweet:


... well now I wonder if someone has farked that mailbox because it looks like R2-D2..


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

snowshovel: It must be weird living a life for 50 years where you are only known for one thing.

(favorite: Marxist Douche)
 
genner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Obvious tag broken?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kindms: im punishing myself with the chronological saga at the moment. I figured i have nothing better to do

currently in S2 of The Clone Wars.


I worked the polls with a 19 yr old girl who had done Star Trek since March. All of Star Trek. In order. While I have a more nuanced and detailed knowledge of the terrain she has at this point seen more ST than me because I've skipped most of the new TV shows.

I did ST from the beginning 4 years ago with a newborn. The first movie is really, really satisfying to watch after watching all of TOS. The ship porn is (kisses fingers) totally worth it. I know why a lot of folks would complain about it but try it if you're tempted to do TOS again.

/Age of Ultron is twice as enjoyable post-Endgame. Avengers effectively subverted the trilogy rhythm and burned up the second movie on world building and piece setting. Had they gone for a traditional trilogy it would have been a disaster.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

snowshovel: It must be weird living a life for 50 years where you are only known for one thing.


And is still way more famous than you could ever hope to be.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
[electronic beeps and chirps]

Translation: "My name is D2. R2-D2."
 
OldJames
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Even without understanding droid beeps, it would still probably be the most efficient interaction I've ever had with the post office.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gnosis301: snowshovel: It must be weird living a life for 50 years where you are only known for one thing.

Two things.


Jay and Silent Bob Bluntman and Chronic Scene (Official Scene - Unedited)
Youtube 0vzRdR1w4sQ

To hell with both of you.

He'll always be the evil villain Cockknocker to me.
 
