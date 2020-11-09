 Skip to content
(Guardian)   UK suspending one-on-one nursing care for critically ill Covid-19 patients   (theguardian.com) divider line
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Death panels! I knew it!
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nurses will be "allowed to" care for two critically ill Covid-19 patients at one time.

Were they beating down the NHS door for such a privilege?

It will be a rough winter in the Northern hemisphere, I hope mental health resources are available for the healthcare workers who are just running on fumes after months of this.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ICU nurses will be allowed to treat two people at same time

unless you had a million dollars, then you could get two nurses at the same time
 
wingnut396
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
See what happens when you let government run health care?  You just can't get the same level of service Trump got at Walter Reed at a place run by big government.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Allowed to" my ass. They'll have the nurses taking three or four at a time before long.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wingnut396: See what happens when you let government run health care?  You just can't get the same level of service Trump got at Walter Reed at a place run by big government.


I wonder how this compares to the care ratio in US hospitals.  I assume our nurse:patient ratio varies considerably depending on hospital, but maybe what the distribution is.  I couldn't find anything online quickly, although it did mention an existing nursing shortage prior to COVID, which I'm sure COVID only makes worse.
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
