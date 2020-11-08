 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Farking cool
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wanted: Somebody to go back in time with me. This is not a joke. P.O. Box 91 Ocean View, WA 99393. You'll get paid after we get back. Must bring your own covfefe. I have only done this once before. I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Months?
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Redh8t: Months?


He didn't time travel to 2021 or beyond, at least as far as we know ...
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Bring back buffalo pterodactyl wings from the future when I freejack them from the past.

/something something caning synthetic heavy elements
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: Redh8t: Months?

He didn't time travel to 2021 or beyond, at least as far as we know ...


Can't travel past a point in time when the universe ceases to exist.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Twitfarkception.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

JasonOfOrillia: wearsmanyhats: Redh8t: Months?

He didn't time travel to 2021 or beyond, at least as far as we know ...

Can't travel past a point in time when the universe ceases to exist.


Typical.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Probably tried to divide by -0...
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He altered the timeline by visiting it.  This was one of those alterations.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
MoistOinka [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My wife:  I have something really incredible to tell you, but I can't talk to you until tomorrow.

Me:  Ffffffuuuuuuuuu......


/cruel
 
fusillade762
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
More like Far King Cool.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, did this just become the Marvel Multiverse?
 
