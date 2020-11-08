 Skip to content
(AZ Family) When you see an accident scene, speed up
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You shouldn't speed up, but FFS, I'm tired of rubber-neckers slowing down.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He did not want to be a rubber-necker. There is just no pleasing some people.

/S
// :)
 
p4p3rm4t3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my best friends always called them, "looky lous".

"check out the farking looky lous!"
"Hosers!"
 
vinn01
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I can't judge this until I know the make/model of the car.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Make that #12722 of the ways to get your ass thoroughly beaten by DPS in Arizona.
 
khatores
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He probably was already running from a different crime and thought the cops were already chasing him.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: You shouldn't speed up, but FFS, I'm tired of rubber-neckers slowing down.


I slow down enough to safely squeeze through, making sure my tires don't get damaged by broken bits, the fire doesn't damage my paint job, severed limbs doesn't mess up my exhaust system, etc.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

khatores: He probably was already running from a different crime and thought the cops were already chasing him.


Naw, he just had to be at the gym in 26 minutes
 
