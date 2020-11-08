 Skip to content
(CBC)   Despite the border being closed, Covidiocy spreading to Canada   (cbc.ca) divider line
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Aylmer is a village of like 6000 people, and it's Amish/Mennonite territory. These are people who aren't particularly predisposed to modernity or science in the first place, they're not being infected with southern idiocy.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe time for the worlds longest non militarized border to get militarized.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh no. The great hick uprising. You know those pickups you see in the ditch whenever it snows? Yeah, these are the idiots driving those things.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
With heads like those, loneliness is probably nothing new.
i.cbc.caView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: With heads like those, loneliness is probably nothing new.
[i.cbc.ca image 850x790]


The man holding that sign looks pleasant enough.  I'm sure he has lots of friends.
 
Ennzie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I live in what is currently one of the worst hit provinces per capital. Someone I know died of COVID today. He passed it on to his wife, who was already in poor health, and from what I've heard several others as well. If his wife develops symptoms I don't expect she would survive it. The hardest part though is that this is a couple that have been raising their grandson since he was an infant. He's 14 now, and it worries me to think about what the near future has in store for him. And it's mostly because people can't show basic decency towards others and wear a mask and stay an extra couple feet away from people.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hey, they don't break up large gatherings in America if they call it a protest.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The covidiots are writing these headlines.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: Aylmer is a village of like 6000 people, and it's Amish/Mennonite territory. These are people who aren't particularly predisposed to modernity or science in the first place, they're not being infected with southern idiocy.

Basic infectiology is over 100 years old, one would thing Amish/Mennonite people would accept it...
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We've had anti-mask rallies in Sudbury.  Less than a dozen people.  Hopefully that means the other idiots are too lazy to go around spreading plague.

/farking Nurglings
//Canada is supposed to be closest to the collapsed warp gate, so I guess it sorta makes sense we have them
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Aylmer is the kind of backwards shiathole town that people from other backwards shiathole towns think is a real backwards shiathole town.

I'm from near there, originally. And it is, indeed, filled with the common clay.
 
Salmon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Jesus McSordid: With heads like those, loneliness is probably nothing new.
[i.cbc.ca image 850x790]

The man holding that sign looks pleasant enough.  I'm sure he has lots of friends.


I dunno man, he looks like he works out a lot; those are the hands of a boxer.
 
The Voice of Doom
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
NeedlesslyCanadian
Aylmer is a village of like 6000 people, and it's Amish/Mennonite territory. These are people who aren't particularly predisposed to modernity or science in the first place, they're not being infected with southern idiocy.

Ah, I was going to say that this looks like a religious fundie gathering just from the clothing and hairstyles of the women and children.

/also, the "do what is right, not what is easy" sign is a danger to irony meters
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/nothing is obscure on Fark
 
aagrajag
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: With heads like those, loneliness is probably nothing new.
[i.cbc.ca image 850x790]


Getting real sick of your sh*t, religious assholes...
 
0z79
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
@subby:

Don't blame the stupid in your country on my country, you condescending, stuck-up chuckle-fark prick.
 
